Sand Sculpting Festival at Revere Beach Will Include a Fireworks "Extravaganza" Show

(Boston, MA) The nation's oldest public beach will be hosting the annual Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival this weekend. This fun family event kicks off on Friday, July 22nd, and runs until Sunday, July 24th. The event prides itself on being one of the largest free events in Massachusetts, attracting over 1 million visitors throughout the three-day festival.

This unique event promises food, music, entertainment, and so much more. The main feature of the festival is the beautifully detailed sand sculptures that are built by sculptors who travel to Boston from all around the world with the goal of creating and displaying their art for three days.

The festival offers entertainment for all ages, ranging from live music to a fireworks "extravaganza", which can be watched by the whole family from the comfort of your blanket on the beach. Don't forget to bring snacks!

This year's theme will be "Wonders of the World" and will feature food trucks and food vendors with cuisines from around th world.

The festival's fireworks show plans to take place at 9 pm on Saturday, July 23rd.

The 2022 International Sand Sculpture Festival

Event Details:

WHERE: Revere Beach is a public beach in Revere, Massachusetts, located about five miles north of downtown Boston

WHEN: Friday, July 22nd, Saturday, July 23rd, Sunday, July 24th, 2022

TIME:

Friday: 10am – 10pm (7/22/2022)

Saturday: 10am – 10pm (7/23/2022)

Sunday: 10am – 8pm (7/24/2022)

COST: Free!

DIRECTIONS:

During the festival, there will be increased traffic in the surrounding area with delayed driving times. The fastest and quickest way to get to the Festival is by taking the MBTA to the Revere Beach and Wonderland T stops.

If you chose to drive, limited parking will be available at the Wonderland T station.