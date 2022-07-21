Enjoy Local Food in Nature at this "Farm-to-Table" Fundraiser

Farm to Table Dinner Event Soule Homestead / Facebook

(Middleborough, MA) Soule Homestead is hosting its annual "Farm to Table" event, which supports the educational programs of Soule Homestead. The event pledges to deliver food as fresh as possible, with a menu "crafted a week before so we can see what veggies will be at their freshest."

Soule Homestead is celebrating its 30th year of operation and maintains a mission "to support and maintain a community-based nonprofit education center for the benefit of area schools and the general public while preserving and enhancing the historic Soule Homestead."

The Homestead offers "a variety of low-cost educational programs that emphasize hands-on learning experiences in our unique setting." These programs include farm birthday parties, Girl Scout patch programs, home school groups, afterschool programs, and even school vacation programs!

The property is open to the public every day of the year from sunrise to sunset, with no admission fee except for events and some programs. The Homestead's website invites visitors to come say hello to the animals, hike, picnic, or even lend a helping hand!

"Volunteers are the engine that powers Soule Homestead!" says Soule Homestead's website. The property operates on volunteers, ranging from jobs such as fence maintenance all the way to teaching workshops.

Soule Homestead also host a yearly live music series, pairing outdoor concerts with food and beer. With the large property set as the perfect backdrop, you are sure to enjoy watching the sunset while enjoying music acts.

The Farm to Table at Soule Homestead fundraising event will be hosted on Saturday, August 6th from 4-8PM. Tickets are $120 per person. Reserved seating will be available for $140 per person. All of the money raised goes back to support the educational programs of Soule Homestead.

WHEN: Saturday, August 6th, 2022

WHERE: Soule Homestead, 46 Soule St, Middleborough, MA 02346

COST: $120 per person (+$20 for reserved seating)

Tickets are provided by Soule Homestead Education Center