Local Fisherman Catches Shark in Duxbury Bay

A juvenile sand tiger shark, caught off the bayside beach south of Powder Point Bridge by a local fisherman. Duxbury Beach Reservation, Inc / Facebook

A juvenile sand shark was caught off the bayside beach, south of Power Point Bridge in Duxbury, Massachusetts. According to a Facebook post made by the Duxbury Beach Reservation, Inc the sand shark was caught by a local fisherman who snapped this photo before releasing it back into the bay.

Power Point Bridge from the bay side in Duxbury Massachusetts Image by Dianna Carney

The bridge has become a popular spot for fishing, offering gorgeous views of Duxbury bay and access to the sandy beach. Although a parking sticker is needed to park on the ocean side of Powder Point Bridge, the bay side non-resident parking lot remains open to the public for free. Visitors are encouraged to take a stroll across the 2,200-foot wooden bridge that was constructed in 1892. The bridge includes a raised sidewalk for pedestrians and fishermen.

The sun setting on the bay side of Power Point Bridge in Duxbury Massachusetts Image by Dianna Carney

The Facebook post went on to say the "sand tiger sharks have made a comeback in New England over the last decade, with a large portion of the population found in or around Plymouth/Duxbury Bays."

Duxbury Bay was recently identified as a nursery for young sand tiger sharks. These sharks are known for their low reproductive rates, reproducing 1-2 pups every other year or so. This makes it important that when these sharks are caught by anyone fishing they're handled carefully and immediately released.

A single sharks movement throughout 2011. Anderson Cabot Center For Ocean Life

Although marine biologists and scientists know "a bit about where the sharks like to hang", they aren't quite sure yet about why these sharks return to specific places year after year!

Researchers have begun using technology to study sand sharks by monitoring their movements in and around Duxbury Bay.

Man holding sand shark in unknown location. Image by Pam Simon from Pixabay

Sand sharks display a scary-looking mouth with teeth protruding in all directions even when their mouth is shut. Despite their clear lack of a good dentist, these sharks are reportedly a docile, non-aggressive species known only to attack humans when bothered first.