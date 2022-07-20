Celebrate Summer at the Plymouth Bubbles, Beats & Foam Party!

Bubble Party! Image by Robert Jones from Pixabay

(Plymouth, MA) Bubbles, music, foam- oh my! If you're looking for a family-friendly event that feels like a party then bring the whole clan down to Moonrise Cinemas on Sunday, July 24th!

Celebrate the summer with music, dancing, games, prizes, karaoke, balloon twisters, and more! Moonrise Cinemas (which is located at 428 Court Street in Plymouth, Massachusetts) announced on their Facebook page for the event that,

The gates open at 11am for lawn games, lunch, and cocktails. The Musical Bubble Barge Party will begin at 12pm and families are invited to stay all afternoon for food, games, music, & fun."

Bubble Party! Image by Katharina Berger from Pixabay

The car pass ticket, which is sold on the Facebook event page, includes one parking space and admission for all passengers in your vehicle. The price of the group admission ticket is $34.

Moonrise Cinemas is an outdoor restaurant and beer garden, and reminds you that no outside food or beverage will be allowed through the gate, so it's good to come hungry and leave your coolers at home!

The kitchen and bar menu is available online, and are available for purchase ahead of time. On the day of the event all you have to do is pick up your food and drinks when you arrive.

This event is a daytime outdoor event with limited shade. Picnic tables are available first come, first serve. Event attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets to ensure they are comfortable.

The Moonrise Cinemas is a drive-in cinema, restaurant, and beer garden which offers visitors a fresh take on the classic American drive-in experience. With fun craft beers and wine offerings to accompany your favorite films, this fun destination is sure to be a hit with the entire family.

Bubbles, Beats, and Foam Party Details

When: Saturday, July 24, 2022

Time: Gates open at 11am & Event begins at 12pm

Cost: $34 per car of passengers, click here to purchase tickets

Location: 428 Court St. Plymouth, Massachusetts 02360

Contact: (508) 505-4565 | boxoffice@moonrisecinemas.com