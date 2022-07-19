Enjoy Free Admission & Fun Family Events At The Art Complex Museum

Spend time enjoying art and culture while staying cool! The Art Complex Museum

If you're looking for a free (airconditioned!) cultural experience for the entire family then look no further than The Art Complex Museum, which sits nestled in the woods of Duxbury, only a few miles from the Massachusetts coast.

The museum offers exhibitions, concerts, classes, tea ceremonies, and more! This truly unique educational experience "offers visitors an inviting place for viewing and learning about art in an intimate and comfortable setting."

The Art Complex Museum is open every Wednesday through Sunday, 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM, and is closed on major holidays. Admission to the museum and all exhibits is free to the public although some events may have a cost.

This traditional Japanese tea ceremony takes place in The Art Complex Tea House, which was designed by Sano Gofu and built in Japan in 1969. It was reassembled in Duxbury in 1975 under the direction of Yasahiro Iguchi of the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston. The Tea House is dedicated to Kojiro and Harriet Tomita, long-time friends of museum co-founders, Carl and Edith Weyerhaeuser.

The Tea Garden, or roji, is intended to prepare the body and mind for the tea ceremony by bringing visitors closer to nature. The Art Complex Museum roji is adapted to accommodate the many viewers of the ceremony and includes important features: stones, lantern, water basin, stepping-stone pathway, and simple plant material.

Ceremonies begin at 2:00 p.m. and admission is free. All are welcome on a first-come, first-served basis.

WHEN: Sunday, July 31, 2022 @ 2:00 PM

COST: Free

Local artist Gretchen Moran joins the museum for a one-day show of her most recent paintings. The exhibit will be held in the museum's Alden Studio Gallery.

WHEN: Sunday, August 7. 2022 @ 1:00 - 4:00 PM

COST: Free

This free, afternoon concert is first come, first serve with limited seating. It features Mark Valenti, who "received his Master of Music from Northwestern University, Bachelor of Music from the Philadelphia Musical Academy. In addition to giving solo recitals in cities throughout the U.S., Mr. Valenti has performed in France, Belgium, Hungary, & Luxembourg as well as for former First Lady Barbara Bush in Washington, D.C."

WHEN: Sunday, August 7, 2022 @ 4 PM

COST: Free

This fun scavenger hunt changes along with the exhibits and allows your family to go on an adventure! As you explore the museum's landscaped paths your child will use a dry-erase marker provided by the museum to check off each sculpture they spot! If the museum is not open when you visit, they provide a PDF downloadable version for you to print and bring from home!

WHEN: Anytime the museum is open!

COST: Free

The Art Complex Museum is located at 189 Alden Street in Duxbury, Massachusetts, 02332, which is 33 miles south of Boston.

From Boston, Route 3 South to exit 22 (formerly exit 11). Turn right on Route 14 East. Two miles to first traffic light at Route 3A. Turn right, Alden Street is first left.