Last Chance for Citizens to Oppose "Radioactive Water" Discharged into Cape Cod Bay

Plymouth Waterfront Halt Holtec Protest Channel 5 News

On July 25th , citizens of Plymouth, Massachusetts, will have their last chance to voice their "opposition to the proposed discharge of radioactive water from Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station (Pilgrim) into Cape Cod Bay."

Below is a quote from a letter sent to the President of Holtec Decommissioning International, signed by four Massachusetts government leaders including Congressman William R. Keating and Congressman Seth Moulton, as well as Senator Edward J. Markey and Senator Elizabeth Warren.

The strong public opposition to news of the proposed discharge reflects Holtec’s failure to engage in the forthright, open, and transparent process that it promised the Plymouth community and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

The letter continues, warning the President of the company that,

Holtec’s proposal to discharge approximately one million gallons of radioactive water into Cape Cod Bay would only further burden the community surrounding Pilgrim, which has already borne the negative environmental impacts of the nuclear plant for more than 40 years.1 Forcing this latest discharge upon the community would threaten the reputations and operations of the many businesses and organizations that rely on Cape Cod Bay’s reputation for clean and safe water."

Image by Miriam Verheyden from Pixabay

This letter sent in January of 2022 was followed up with a Congressional hearing in May of 2022, where the CEO of Holtec International told Sen. Ed Markey that his company would allow an independent study of the water by marine life experts.

Markey asked the CEO to allow testing to be done by an independent lab such as the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI), to which the CEO said "We will share with them any information we have and give them access to the data at the plant," adding later, "If it shows the water is not contaminated, I hope the release will be reinstated."

Cape Cod Shellfish Image by Mark Martins from Pixabay

Members of the Cape Cod Bay community have been advocating against the dumping of the waste water. During a recent event, "Citizen Speakout" (held by the Plymouth League of Women Voters, Pilgrim Watch, Cape Downwinders and Indivisible Outer Cape) Mark Decristoforo a member of the Massachusetts Seafood Collaborative said,

We make our living in these waters; the toxfication of them not only harms our businesses but would imperil the food security and health of countless americans”

Yarmouth, Cape Cod Massachusetts Image by Michelle Raponi from Pixabay

The Holtec CEO went on to warn the public during his May testimony which was held at the Plymouth Town Hall (he video called into the meeting), that if Pilgrim doesn't discharge the water, demolition of the plant could be delayed.

“The downside is that the facilities would not be dismantled as soon as we could,” he said. “If that's okay, we will leave it stand. After all, we have 60 years to finish.”

According to a bulletin posted by the International Atomic Energy Agency regarding decommissioning wastes,

A significant amount of material that is contaminated with radioactivity will result from decommissioning a nuclear facility. These wastes must be converted to a stable solid form, packaged into suitable containers and transported off-site to an authorized repository in accordance with the regulations of the country concerned."

This follows in line with what the Cape Cod Bay citizens have been asking of Holtec, to "truck not dump the waste."

The last Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel Meeting that Holtec will have a representative attending will be held on July 25th, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. and will be an in-person hybrid meeting airing from Plymouth Town Hall Great Room.