Kingston, MA

Kingston Launches New "Historic House Plaque Program"

Dianna Carney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QzmLg_0gftMyw500
Historic House Plaque ProgramTown of Kingston

On Wednesday, July 13th the Town of Kingston announced the launch of the Kingston Historical Commission's new program which was assembled "to encourage an awareness of Kingston's many historic structures."

Requirements to obtain a plaque include researching your own house to ensure the home is a minimum of 80 years old. The Town of Kingston recommends using the "information at the Registry of Deeds, the Kingston Public Library Local History Room, and other (unnamed) resources." Once research has been approved by the Commission, the owners are allowed to place an order for their house plaque, which is currently $136 plus tax. The homeowner is responsible for ordering and the cost of the plaque.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QnTgj_0gftMyw500
"Plan of the Town of Kingston," 1795Kingston Public Library

There are currently "absolutely no restrictions or regulations that accompany the house plaque." states the press release, going on to explain that "it simply represents a recognition and authentication, on the part of the Kingston Historical Commission." The plaque has only the date and name of the house etched into it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2itWsb_0gftMyw500
Town of Kingston

The small coastal community is located 35 miles south of Boston and is home to a number of professional fishermen and cranberry growers. The Town's early history as part of the Plymouth Colony settled by Pilgrims has created an active historical community. The Town of Kingston was officially incorporated in 1726, prior that that Kingston was known as the North Precinct of Plymouth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zuc8v_0gftMyw500
Town of Kingston

Those interested in beginning the first steps of acquiring a historic house plaque are invited to complete an application, which is available on the Historical Commission's page on the Kingston Town website.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# History# Plymouth Colony# Pilgrims# Kingston# Historical Society

Comments / 0

Published by

Writing about local news stories & trending topics.

Massachusetts State
305 followers

More from Dianna Carney

Duxbury, MA

Enjoy Free Admission & Fun Family Events At The Art Complex Museum

Spend time enjoying art and culture while staying cool!The Art Complex Museum. If you're looking for a free (airconditioned!) cultural experience for the entire family then look no further than The Art Complex Museum, which sits nestled in the woods of Duxbury, only a few miles from the Massachusetts coast.

Read full story
Plymouth, MA

Last Chance for Citizens to Oppose "Radioactive Water" Discharged into Cape Cod Bay

Plymouth Waterfront Halt Holtec ProtestChannel 5 NewsOn July 25th, citizens of Plymouth, Massachusetts, will have their last chance to voice their"opposition to the proposed discharge of radioactive water from Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station (Pilgrim) into Cape Cod Bay."

Read full story
Boston, MA

This Day In History: Massive Bonfire on King Street as Bostonians Burn Statues to Celebrate Independence

Old State House, Boston MassachusettsImage by Tim Ball from Pixabay. On July 18, 1776 , 246 years ago, Bostonians gathered under the East Balcony of the Old State House to hear the news, which would go on to change the course of history; the United States announced their independence from Britain- they were free people, no longer under the rule of the Monarchy.

Read full story
Massachusetts State

Lost Dog "Would Have Died" After Somebody Put Him In "Some Random Car" That Reached 140º F

Local animal control officer "Eddy" made a Facebook post on Sunday, July 17th asking the resident of Duxbury to not put stray or lost dogs in "some random car on the street that you found the dog". This plea to the public comes after he was called to save a dog who had been left in an unattended car. Temperatures inside the vehicle reportedly reached 140 degrees at the time of the rescue.

Read full story
1 comments

Lawmakers Introduce Bill Directing IRS to Establish a Free Online Tax Prep & Filing Service

Americans spend an average of 13 hours and $240 per year while filing taxes. The recently introduced bill, 'Tax Filing Simplification Act of 2022' that was presented by Senator Warren and cosponsored by 22 lawmakers would direct the IRS,

Read full story
1 comments
Plymouth, MA

Town of Plymouth Seeks Public Input On Criminal Justice Grant Funds

The Town of Plymouth "seeks public input on the Plymouth Police Department’s application for funds through the FY2022 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant" it announced in a press release on Friday, July 15th. The Edward J. Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program provides critical funding to support a wide range of criminal justice program areas. The public has until July 28, 2022 to submit all comments and ideas to the Plymouth County Administrator.

Read full story
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts Prepares To Launch '988' Crisis Lifeline

Starting Saturday, July 16, 2022 the new three-digit code 988 will take effect, routing callers to the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Information provided by massgov and 988lifeline.org.

Read full story
Scituate, MA

Fur Family Surrendered To Animal Shelter After Owner Loses House

12-year-old cat & 12-year-old Pomeranian , 3-year-old dachshundScituate Animal Shelter of Massachusetts. The Scituate Animal Shelter of Massachusetts is looking for the perfect humans for this fur-family trio. The shelter reports that their former owner faced every pet parent's worst nightmare, "their owner loved him dearly," reads the sad but adorable TikTok that was posted on Monday, July 11th, "But unfortunately (he) lost his home."

Read full story
18 comments
Kingston, MA

Eversource Reliability Project Expected to Begin Construction in Kingston

Eversource Reliability Project - Photo Shows Typical Work Areas & Are For Illustration Purposes OnlyTown of Kingston. On Monday, the Town of Kingston announced to residents that the Eversource Reliability Project is projected to begin soon. In a press release published on July 11th, the Board of Selectmen wrote.

Read full story
Marshfield, MA

Town Of Marshfield Warns Residents To Prepare For "Astronomical High Tides"

On Tuesday, the Town of Marshfield notified the public via press release that over "the next six (6) days the Town of Marshfield will be experiencing astronomical high tides along the coast and all tidal areas."

Read full story
3 comments
Duxbury, MA

Duxbury Officials Rescue Tangled Red-Tailed Hawk

A bucket truck swoops in to the rescue of a young red-tailed hawk on Sunday July 10, 2022Duxbury Fire PIO / Facebook. It may be the dog days of summer, but on Sunday it was a red-tailed hawk who took Duxbury officials by surprise when he was spotted by a local resident tangled in a tree. The Duxbury Fire Department (DXFD) reported on their Facebook page that on June 10th, 2022 they assisted the Duxbury Tree Department and MA Environmental Police in the rescue of their new feathered friend.

Read full story
Plymouth, MA

Plymouth Awarded $100,000 Grant To Improve Seaside Trail

Plymouth's Waterfront Seaside Rail TrailNorth and South Rivers Watershed Association. The Town of Plymouth announced on Monday, July 11th that it has received a $100,000 grant from the MassTrails Grant Program for the improvement and extension of the town's seaside trail.

Read full story
1 comments
Kingston, MA

Public Hearing Set For Proposed Kingston By-Law Regarding Farm Animals

"I am writing to inform you that over the past few months, The Agricultural Commission has heard from Kingston residents that live near or next to properties that have farm animals on sites. Concerns and complaints regarding these animals have been raised." Wrote Kingston's Animal Inspector Debra Mueller in a letter on June 29th addressing "Barn Book Families" and informing the public about the Commission, which has drafted a document regarding "The Keeping of Non-Commercial Farm Animals" within the town of Kingston, Massachusetts.

Read full story
2 comments

Setting Successful Goals To Help Your Small Business Thrive

Starting a business is kinda like going on a road trip- you wouldn’t pack your entire car up and stuff your family of four into at 5 am just to then figure out, wait- are we going to the airport or the waterpark today?

Read full story
1 comments

Keeping Your Child Safe In A Public Place

Teaching “stranger danger” is how you prepare your child, but how ready are you to handle this nightmare scenario?. Get into the habit of taking a photo of your child’s outfit every day after they get dressed, and be sure that picture includes the shoes. An abductor can quickly change a child’s shirt, and even pants, in a matter of seconds- but the likely hood of them being able to match the child’s shoe size is unlikely, therefore shoes are sometimes the only clothing item they will leave unchanged.

Read full story

How To Recognize & Respond To Medical Gaslighting

One of the hardest parts about suffering from an invisible illness is how incredibly isolating, and alone it can make you feel. This is due in part to the symptoms of most autoimmune and chronic illnesses seeming insignificant to the medical world compared to the more evident issues they deal with. This truth is proven by the shocking fact that it takes an average of 4 ½ years for a person suffering from a chronic illness to be diagnosed.

Read full story
43 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy