Kingston Launches New "Historic House Plaque Program"

Historic House Plaque Program Town of Kingston

On Wednesday, July 13th the Town of Kingston announced the launch of the Kingston Historical Commission's new program which was assembled "to encourage an awareness of Kingston's many historic structures."

Requirements to obtain a plaque include researching your own house to ensure the home is a minimum of 80 years old. The Town of Kingston recommends using the "information at the Registry of Deeds, the Kingston Public Library Local History Room, and other (unnamed) resources." Once research has been approved by the Commission, the owners are allowed to place an order for their house plaque, which is currently $136 plus tax. The homeowner is responsible for ordering and the cost of the plaque.

"Plan of the Town of Kingston," 1795 Kingston Public Library

There are currently "absolutely no restrictions or regulations that accompany the house plaque." states the press release, going on to explain that "it simply represents a recognition and authentication, on the part of the Kingston Historical Commission." The plaque has only the date and name of the house etched into it.

The small coastal community is located 35 miles south of Boston and is home to a number of professional fishermen and cranberry growers. The Town's early history as part of the Plymouth Colony settled by Pilgrims has created an active historical community. The Town of Kingston was officially incorporated in 1726, prior that that Kingston was known as the North Precinct of Plymouth.

Those interested in beginning the first steps of acquiring a historic house plaque are invited to complete an application, which is available on the Historical Commission's page on the Kingston Town website.