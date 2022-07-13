Fur Family Surrendered To Animal Shelter After Owner Loses House

12-year-old cat & 12-year-old Pomeranian , 3-year-old dachshund Scituate Animal Shelter of Massachusetts

The Scituate Animal Shelter of Massachusetts is looking for the perfect humans for this fur-family trio. The shelter reports that their former owner faced every pet parent's worst nightmare, "their owner loved him dearly," reads the sad but adorable TikTok that was posted on Monday, July 11th, "But unfortunately (he) lost his home."

Meet London, Roman, and Sammy from the Scituate Animal Shelter of Massachusetts @scituateanimals / TikTok

The trio consists of Sammy who is a ginger and white12-year-old cat, a 12-year-old pomeranian named Roman, and London, a 3-year-old dachshund. A shelter volunteer on Facebook stated,

"They are the sweetest, most well behaved pack EVER! Even the cat is as sweet as can be, and I'm generally afraid of cats! They were clearly loved, and it shows. They would be a great addition to any home."

This sweet little pack needs a family! @scituateanimals / TikTok

The Scituate Animal Shelter of Massachusetts has homed over 2280 animals in the past 5 years alone and takes pride in its mission of improving the quality of life for both animals and people.

This sweet trios owner loved them dearly, but sadly had to surrender them. @scituateanimals / TikTok

The Scituate Animal Shelter of Massachusetts has programs ranging from providing aid for feral cat colonies to community assistance that addresses the root cause of pet homelessness through humane education, pet food pantry services as well as additional services that assist pet owners who are facing financial hardship.

Pictured here is Sammy, a 12-year-old ginger and white cat @scituateanimals / TikTok

The shelter is able to operate and provide a high quality of care for the animals they are rehoming due to the generosity of donors and volunteers.

Pictured here is Roman, a 12-year-old Pomeranian. @scituateanimals / TikTok

The nonprofit also hosts events throughout the year to raise additional funds that help with the growing cost of running an animal shelter, as well as contributions to other charities. In Spring 2021, Scituate Animal Shelter of Massachusetts sent a $5000 donation to The Harmony Fund. The Massachusetts-based charity helps animals around the globe and has most recently partnered with Ukraine animal-welfare organizations in an effort to help animal victims of the war by delivering food and veterinary medicine.

If you have room in your heart and home for this trio, please reach out to the Scituate Animal Shelter of Massachusetts by emailing adopt@scituateanimalshelter.org