Eversource Reliability Project Expected to Begin Construction in Kingston

Eversource Reliability Project - Photo Shows Typical Work Areas & Are For Illustration Purposes Only Town of Kingston

On Monday, the Town of Kingston announced to residents that the Eversource Reliability Project is projected to begin soon. In a press release published on July 11th, the Board of Selectmen wrote

"On May 6, 2022, the Department of Public Utilities gave Eversource approval to construct the Carver to Kington Reliability Project. Over the next month Eversource expects to receive all outstanding permits and will be submitting a Grant of Location application to the Town for required segments.

The project is expected to start in late July/early August and will begin by preparing for construction with side-trimming and select vegetation removal between Pembroke Road in Kingston and Brook Street in Plympton. Shortly afterward construction of the new 115-kilovolt (kV) overhead transmission line on the existing Eversource right-of-way will begin.

A right-of-way is the corridor of land that Eversource uses to access, construct, and operate electric and other utility facilities. They're typically large, metal or wood structures with high-voltage electric lines.

Eversource reports that they work "closely with landowners to develop and implement construction and maintenance methods that minimize or prevent property damage or other losses that may occur as a result of these activities."

The Fortune 500 company, who prides itself on being New England's largest energy delivery company, goes on to state that "Keeping the lines of communication open is important to us. Feel free to reach out to us by email at ProjectInfo@Eversource.com or call 1.800.793.2202 if you have any questions".

Eversource reports that the hours for construction throughout the project will be 7am to 6pm, Monday through Friday. Due to unexpected weather or other circumstances, and with approval from the Town, Eversource may extend work hours or have it performed on weekends.