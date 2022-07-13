Marshfield, MA

Town Of Marshfield Warns Residents To Prepare For "Astronomical High Tides"

Dianna Carney

Town of MarshfieldFEMA

On Tuesday, the Town of Marshfield notified the public via press release that over "the next six (6) days the Town of Marshfield will be experiencing astronomical high tides along the coast and all tidal areas."

Marshfield Flooding Notice 7/12/2022Town of Marshfield

The press release goes on to warn residents to "please take the necessary steps to protect your home and cars."

For residents of the South Shore, this comes as no surprise as they've dealt with flooding shorelines for over 40 years. In 2020 the Town of Marshfield announced they had achieved a class 7 in CRS, up from a current class of 9. This achievement means all National Flood Insurance Program policyholders within Marshfield’s high-risk flood zone receive a 15% savings annually on flood insurance premiums.

FEMA

This small savings relief is welcomed among the coastal community. About 40% of the buildings within Marshfield are in 'Special Flood Hazard Areas' along the coast. In 2015 the town experienced a seawall breach during Winter Storm Juno. Due to increasing high risk and high flood insurance costs, town officials began to better plan for disasters.

Marshfield FEMA Flood Flood Map (Map Updated 07/09/2021)Town of Marshfield

The Town of Marshfield recommends checking where your house falls by using the FEMA Flood Maps. Although these aren't 100% accurate and are used for information purposes only, this can better prepare you by helping you understand how much of a risk you and your loved ones are at during storms and high tides.

During the next six days, the Town of Marshfield suggests residents should begin monitoring storm reports by tuning into the radio broads 95.9 FM WATD , 99.1 FM WPLM or their choice of digital broadcasting, such as television.

Marshfield 15% Discount on Insurance Premiums Press ReleaseTown of Marshfield

