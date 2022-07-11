Plymouth Awarded $100,000 Grant To Improve Seaside Trail

Plymouth's Waterfront Seaside Rail Trail North and South Rivers Watershed Association

The Town of Plymouth announced on Monday, July 11th that it has received a $100,000 grant from the MassTrails Grant Program for the improvement and extension of the town's seaside trail.

MassTrails provides grants with the purpose of expanding and connecting networks of public, recreational pathways, and off-road trails. The grants range from $50,000 for more "local" projects and up to $300,000 for projects that MassTrails deem "demonstrating critical network connections of regional or statewide significance".

Plymouth's Seaside Rail Trail North and South Rivers Watershed Association

These grants come with strings attached, to ensure that the project is accomplished within the allotted 1-year time limit. MassTrails grants are reimbursement grants, meaning that the Town of Plymouth must first pay for the project and then submit reimbursements. In addition, MassTrails grants are matching grants and require the proponents, the Town of Plymouth in this case, to provide a minimum of 20% of the total project value.

“Congratulations to Plymouth for being 1 of the 81 recipients out of 167 applicants for this very competitive grant program, which will allow Plymouth to expand its Seaside Trail to make it easier to connect residents and visitors closer to other attractions in town,” said Rep. Matt Muratore in a press release published on July 11th on The Town of Plymouth's official website. Rep Matt Muratore went on to say, “In a Town with so much to offer, connectivity is key to ensuring enjoyable and longer stays and we are grateful for this Mass Trails grant opportunity.”

Plymouth reports that under the direction of the Town's Department of Marine & Environmental Affairs (DMEA), the $100,000 MassTrails grant will go towards the improvement and extension of the "Seaside Rail Trail", a highly-popular, one-mile seaside trail that runs along the former Old Colony Railroad line, from Nelson Memorial Park to Hedge Road.

The Town plans on extending the trail an additional 1/3 mile southward, across Nelson Street, to the public parking area on Lothrop Street. The plan is to connect pedestrians further into the downtown/harbor district, increasing foot traffic and tourism to the area.

The Town of Plymouth anticipates that the project will break ground by late summer 2022, with an anticipated project completion date of December 2022.