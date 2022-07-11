Duxbury Officials Rescue Tangled Red-Tailed Hawk

A bucket truck swoops in to the rescue of a young red-tailed hawk on Sunday July 10, 2022 Duxbury Fire PIO / Facebook

It may be the dog days of summer, but on Sunday it was a red-tailed hawk who took Duxbury officials by surprise when he was spotted by a local resident tangled in a tree. The Duxbury Fire Department (DXFD) reported on their Facebook page that on June 10th, 2022 they assisted the Duxbury Tree Department and MA Environmental Police in the rescue of their new feathered friend.

The rescue included the use of a town-owned bucket truck, which was able to lift the bird's savior right to the unlucky raptor who had found himself tangled in a net. Duxbury Fire reports that the hawk was able to fly away following being freed.

Red-tailed hawks are not considered an endangered species but are protected in the North America under the Migratory Bird Act. Red-Tailed Hawks are one of the largest open-habitat raptors in North America and are known to live up to 20 years in the wild. Their eyes change color as they get older making it easier to spot youngsters from afar. If you do happen to spot one in the wild from afar then chances are they've most likely spotted you too as their eyesight is 8 times better than humans.

The red-tailed hawk that was rescued and released on Sunday showed some physical characteristics of a juvenile red-tailed hawk with his lighter eyes and striped tail. I'm not sure if red-tailed hawks have an honor code, but if they did this youngster would owe his life to the helpful-hawk superhero who saved the day on Sunday!