Public Hearing Set For Proposed Kingston By-Law Regarding Farm Animals

Image by munzelminka / Pixabay

"I am writing to inform you that over the past few months, The Agricultural Commission has heard from Kingston residents that live near or next to properties that have farm animals on sites. Concerns and complaints regarding these animals have been raised." Wrote Kingston's Animal Inspector Debra Mueller in a letter on June 29th addressing "Barn Book Families" and informing the public about the Commission, which has drafted a document regarding "The Keeping of Non-Commercial Farm Animals" within the town of Kingston, Massachusetts.

This possible decision has come as a shock to local residents who had previously thought the "Right to Farm" legislation would protect their community from any ordinances upon the farming community.

Section 5 of the "Right to Farm By-Law" declares that if any issues are to arise and be disputed, then "Any person who seeks to complain about the operation of a farm may, notwithstanding pursuing any other available remedy, file a grievance with the Select Board, the Zoning Enforcement Officer, or the Board of Health, depending upon the nature of the grievance."

The four-page document written by the Agricultural Commission after receiving notice of multiple complaints has now been forwarded to Kingston's Board of Health Department, who will review and consider adding this as a new inclusion to the Kingston Board of Health regulation.

A public hearing is set for Monday, July 18th at 6:00 pm, located at the Kingston Town House, 26 Evergreen Street, room 200.

A copy of the Agricultural Commission's proposed bylaw, provided by Jean Landis Naumann.

Town of Kingston Public Notice "The Keeping of Non-Commercial Farm Animals" Town of Kingston