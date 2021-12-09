Santa Fe, NM

A Must Do This Holiday - Shonto Begay at the Wheelwright Museum

Diane Hatz - Whole Healthy Group

Shonto Begay: Eyes of the World is on exhibit until December 31st at the Wheelwright Museum in Santa Fe. Shonto Begay is a Dine (Navajo) master artist who sees his paintings as a narrative of his life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IB4qN_0dIjDzSz00
The Shaman (1991),painting by Shonto Begay; photo by Diane Hatz

He is known for his unique brushstrokes of short or broken color that follow swirling designs. Often associated with neo-impressionism, it is his own style developed over 30 years of painting.

“All of the strokes, circles, lines, squiggles, curlicues, dots and slashes I use are part of a visual chant through the spirit world,” says Begay. “They are syllables, which lead to words, then to sentences, paragraphs, and, finally, to these ancient prayers.”

Begay continues, “I have around 31 little marks that are alphabets in my paintings, and I use them in every one of my works.”

One of his most powerful paintings, “Watching Us,” portrays a group of young boys in a movie theater, their faces a mixture of horror, sadness, and shock. These are the different facets of emotion Begay experienced when he was taken from his family at a young age and forced into a U.S. government-run boarding school.

The intent of the school was to erase Native American culture from the children by not allowing them to speak their language, practice their religion, wear traditional clothes, or wear their hair long. The systematic physical and emotional trauma from these forced actions continues today in many Native American communities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01588d_0dIjDzSz00
"Watching Us" (2014 - partial image of painting);painting by Shonto Begay; photo by Diane Hatz

“Watching Us” depicts Begay’s actual experience and different emotions as he was forced to watch B-grade Western movies that always portrayed Native people as the bad guy.

“I was what they call a generation of the walking traumas. Of the 13 boys that I grew up with very closely, there's only three of us alive,” Begay told Forbes.com in a 2021 interview.

Begay says of his time in the boarding schools. “Mentally, physically–it took a lot of lives. A sense of hopelessness. It was a brutal situation. It was a really brutal experience. I survived it and that's why I do art. It keeps me from going to a place where I don’t want to go.”

Begay’s painting marks a piece of history that must be remembered.

Other paintings of note in the exhibition include:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33F2vv_0dIjDzSz00
"Hero Twins on the Edge of Creation" (2016 - partial image of painting)painting by Shonto Begay; photo by Diane Hatz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AZPHD_0dIjDzSz00
“Friday Nights in Tuba City” (2008 - partial image of painting) /painting by Shonto Begay; photo by Diane Hatz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Wo0f_0dIjDzSz00
Tumbleweed Crossing (2020) /painting by Shonto Begay; photo by Diane Hatz

Begay is one of 16 children born on the Navajo Nation, or Dinetah, in Arizona to a Navajo rug weaver of the Black Water clan and a traditional medicine man of the Salt clan. He has been painting for 30 years. His art can be found in museums around the country, including the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian in Washington D.C.

Shonto Begay: Eyes of the World

The Wheelwright Museum

704 Camino Lejo, Santa Fe

Tuesday - Saturday 10am - 4pm

Admission: $8

Exhibition ends: December 31st, 2021

Diane Hatz is a creative writer, impact consultant and contributor to Newsbreak. Follow her to learn more about food, art, culture, health and wellness in the Santa Fe and New Mexico areas.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
santa femuseumsnative americanartnew mexico

Comments / 0

Published by

Using my 20+ years experience to share info on health, wellness and food, as well as art & culture, in Santa Fe and the New Mexico area.

Santa Fe, NM
45 followers

More from Diane Hatz - Whole Healthy Group

Santa Fe, NM

Adopt a Pet in Santa Fe This Holiday - For Free!

Can’t think of what to get this holiday season? This year, why not give yourself or that special person in your life the best gift possible? Adopt a cat or dog from the Santa Fe Animal Shelter.

Read full story
2 comments
Santa Fe, NM

Do Your Holiday Shopping at Small Businesses in Santa Fe

Looking for something special for a loved one, family member and/or friend, but tired of big stores and “that’ online retailer? Skip the corporate shopping outlets this year and instead buy something from a local artist, artisan or producer.

Read full story
2 comments
Santa Fe, NM

Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony This Thursday in Santa Fe / Tesuque

If you missed the tree lighting ceremony in Santa Fe Plaza this past Friday, do not worry - you have another chance this Thursday, December 2nd. It might not be the tree in the main Plaza downtown, but the Four Seasons Resort at Rancho Encantado in Tesuque (near Santa Fe) is hosting their 7th annual tree lighting ceremony from 6:00pm - 7:30pm.

Read full story
Santa Fe, NM

George R.R. Martin's Sky Train Adventure to Open Soon

New Mexico’s latest adventure, the Sky Railway excursion train, is launching December 3rd in Santa Fe. Partly owned by Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin, the 18 mile trip from Santa Fe to LAMY is no ordinary train.

Read full story
2 comments
Santa Fe, NM

YouthWorks Catering Offering Thanksgiving Meals in Santa Fe

Thanksgiving is next week - are you ready? Or would you rather not go through all the cooking and hassle this year?. If you’d like to celebrate Thanksgiving and not spend all day (or week!) over the stove, YouthWorks Catering can help.

Read full story
Santa Fe, NM

National Native American Heritage Month in New Mexico

In order to celebrate and honor the culture, traditions and ancestry of Indigenous people, November is National Native American Heritage Month. In New Mexico, there are 23 tribes - nineteen Pueblos, three Apache tribes, and the Navajo Nation.

Read full story
3 comments

New Mexico Small Business Nominations Sought

The United States Small Business Association (SBA) is currently seeking nominations for the 2022 National Small Business Week Awards. These awards recognize the achievements and contributions of SBA-assisted small businesses around the country, with some awards specific to New Mexico.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy