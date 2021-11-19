Santa Fe, NM

YouthWorks Catering Offering Thanksgiving Meals in Santa Fe

Thanksgiving is next week - are you ready? Or would you rather not go through all the cooking and hassle this year?

If you’d like to celebrate Thanksgiving and not spend all day (or week!) over the stove, YouthWorks Catering can help.

Youthworks Catering

For those who don’t want to think about a menu, they are offering a holiday dinner for 6 people ($145) or 12 guests ($285), or you can order a la carte. Their menu includes turkey, ham, seasonal vegetables, mashed potatoes and/or macaroni and cheese - plus so much more.

Make your meal that even more tasty with their cranberry orange sauce and apple bacon chutney.

And don’t forget dessert! You can choose from pumpkin and pecan pies, as well as apple pie bars, red chile nut clusters and cranberry lemon bars - plus more!

They will also work with you to accommodate any dietary restrictions. Gluten free options are available.

You can order at https://santafeyouthworks.square.site/ and choose your pickup time next Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday.

This year, why don’t you spend time with your family and not the oven?

Youthworks

YouthWorks Catering is a Santa Fe-based social enterprise that offers catering services year round. Email Culinary Production Manager Jackie Gibbs for help catering any other events or parties you might be planning. catering@santafeyouthworks.org

YouthWorks was founded in 2001 by Melynn Schuyler to assist and reconnect at-risk youth with the community through education, employment training and job placement. Approximately 1,200 youth come through YouthWorks doors each year - through supporting their catering enterprise, you are helping to strengthen the future of New Mexico’s youth.

