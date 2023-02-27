This is the Best Barbecue Local in Charlotte, According to Yelp Reviews

Midwood Smokehouse Photo by Midwood Smokehouse/Facebook

With over 2,400 total reviews on Yelp and 1,400 out of them being 5 stars reviews, Midwood Smokehouse is the best-reviewed barbecue restaurant in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Located in the largest city of North Carolina, Charlotte, Midwood Smokehouse is the perfect place for barbecue lovers.

The barbecue in North Carolina is like no other. North Carolina is home to the top barbecue restaurants in the country. Midwood Smokehouse is one of them.

Eastern-style North Carolina Barbecue is characterized by a thin vinegar sauce and spices, while Lexington-style is characterized by a ketchup-based sauce.

Location

In Charlotte, there are three Midwood Smokehouse locations.

1. PLAZA MIDWOOD 1401 Central Ave.Charlotte, NC

2. BALLANTYNE 12410 Johnston Rd.Charlotte, NC

3. PARK RD. SHOPPING CENTER 540-C Brandywine Rd.Charlotte, NC

Menu

Barbecue lovers can choose whether they want their St. Louis ribs dry or sauced when ordering from them. As soon as you pick them up, the meat will literally fall off the bone due to how succulent it is. That is unbeatable. The taste is like no other.

The menu is diverse, including appetizers, salads, and sandwiches. Midwood Smokehouse is famous for its delicious barbecue, cooked using nothing but NC hickory hardwood and hard work.

Some of their barbecue specialties are:

Carolina Pork - hickory-smoked chopped pork dressed in their Eastern NC vinegar sauce

Prime beef brisket - Texas-style sliced USDA Prime Beef Brisket

Smoked Turkey

Chicken Barbecue - hickory Smoked Springer Mountain Pulled Chicken in our mustard sauce

Burnt ends - caramelized cubes of brisket tossed in our cola barbecue sauce

Barbecue seasoned salmon

Saint Louis-style pork ribs

