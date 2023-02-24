This Is the Best Italian Restaurant in San Francisco According to Yelp Reviews

Damn Crab Cioppino Photo by Sotto Mare Oysteria & Seafood/Website

With almost 5,000 total reviews on Yelp and almost 3,000 out of them being 5 stars reviews, Sotto Mare is the best-reviewed restaurant in San Francisco.

Sotto Mare is an Italian restaurant located in San Francisco.

The Sotto Mare building, which was constructed in 1919, was restored to its original plan and configuration between 2003 and 2007. During prohibition, it was a vineyard and cigar store before becoming the Isle of Capri Italian Family Restaurant. The Montclair Italian Family Restaurant opened in 1956, and it was sold to famed USF baseball coach Dante Benedetti in 1978.

Sotto Mare Oysteria & Seafood Restaurant reopened on March 17th, 2007, after a complete restoration.

The Azzolino family, which consists of Rich, Laura, Vito, and Ria, bought Sotto Mare in 2014. Rich has a long history in San Francisco restaurants, including stops at Caesar's, Jovanello's, Maye's Oyster House, and the California Culinary Academy. Ria had worked at Sotto Mare under previous management and had acquired her North Beach restaurant education long before the family took over.

Sotto Mare Photo by Sotto Mare/Facebook

Location

552 Green St, San Francisco, CA 94133

Menu

Rich and Laura were both raised in San Francisco's "Little Italy" North Beach, and with Sotto Mare, they have created a place where friends, neighbors, and tourists can gather to enjoy the finest seafood, wonderful wine, laughter, and fantastic tales exchanged.

The menu was created to be as near to authentic Italian food as possible, and it is made just as it is in Italy.

Sotto Mare is world-famous for “The Best Damn Crab Cioppino”, but Rich is always testing new dishes, and asking customers about new dishes they might enjoy. - Sotto Mare

Sotto Mare Photo by Sotto Mare/Facebook

