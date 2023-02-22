San Francisco, CA

The Forgotten Island in San Francisco that Used to Be a Restaurant and Now It's Gone

Diana Rus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lsOmq_0kw8ryLV00
Photo byJonathan TsaionUnsplash

Forbes Island was a restaurant, located between Pier 39 and Pier 41 in Fisherman's Wharf, San Francisco.

It was the Bay Area's only "floating island" restaurant.

Millionaire houseboat designer Forbes Thor Kiddoo built the "island" on the San Francisco Bay in Sausalito as his own dwelling in 1975. The restaurant design was inspired by Captain Nemo's marine dwelling. For years, Forbes Island was a palm-tree-topped landmark in the center of the bay. 

In 2017 the floating restaurant closed and was moved to its current location at Holland Riverside Marina in Brentwood. Now, Forbes Island is a floating island near Holland Tract, California.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dnmSR_0kw8ryLV00
Forbes IslandPhoto byForbes Island/Wikipedia

Forbes Island

On December 23, 1980, a houseboat anchored in Richardson Bay, close to Sausalito in Marin County, California, became Forbes Island.

It was built between 1975 and 1980 by Forbes Thor Kiddoo, who invested $800,000 in the floating home. He used old vessel portholes, seascape paintings, and a lathe to attach the wooden paneling and pillars. 

The property included 15 rooms, three staterooms, a 600 square foot salon with wood elements, mirrors, brass, Persian rugs, a fireplace, a chess table, grand piano and English pipe organ, and a wine cellar.

By the late 1980s, locals in Sausalito complained about the property being illegally moored.

According to Islands Magazine, Kiddoo wanted to sell the houseboat in 1987. Still, it wasn't until 1991 that the San Francisco Bay Conservation and Development Commission made him leave Sausalito because of building regulations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02iIbO_0kw8ryLV00
Forbes IslandPhoto byForbes Island/Wikipedia Commons

The floating restaurant

Following his eviction, Kiddoo attempted to anchor his barge in Half Moon Bay but was refused. He anchored it in Antioch, California, for five years and spent time renovating it before obtaining a 15-year renewable lease in San Francisco.

In 1999, the island-dwelling was moved and reopened as the Forbes Island restaurant between Pier 39 and Pier 41 in San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf. It was the Bay Area's only "floating island" restaurant, measuring 50 by 100 feet and weighing 700 tons, with its own palm trees, waterfall, fake fireplace, 55-step lighthouse with Fresnel lens, and Tahitian dining room.

The underwater dining area was made to seem like the inside of an early 19th-century sailing ship. The restaurant featured its own wine cellar, which was once used for a Tony Bennett performance, as well as a women's boudoir. 

Closing

Repair and renovation work was done on the Island in 2016. To start a two-month rehabilitation, a fireboat from the San Francisco Fire Department moved the island to Pier 70's BAE Systems San Francisco Ship Repair Yard on April 5. Afterward, it was brought back to its original spot next to Pier 39, where it was supposed to reopen on June 15.

Forbes Kiddoo retired and the Forbes Island Restaurant closed in August 2017.

The restaurant was reported to be for sale and unlikely to reopen as a restaurant in March 2018 when it was moored at the Holland Riverside Marina in Brentwood, California, east of Contra Costa County, far from its original position.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FE4In_0kw8ryLV00
Forbes Island in 2021, off of Holland TractPhoto byForbes Island/Wikipedia

Sources:

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# San Francisco# restaurant# visit# travel# lifestyle

Comments / 0

Published by

Passionate writer of interesting facts, history, and important events/places from the United States and around the world.

N/A
12K followers

More from Diana Rus

Charlotte, NC

This is the Best Barbecue Local in Charlotte, According to Yelp Reviews

With over 2,400 total reviews on Yelp and 1,400 out of them being 5 stars reviews, Midwood Smokehouse is the best-reviewed barbecue restaurant in Charlotte, North Carolina. Located in the largest city of North Carolina, Charlotte, Midwood Smokehouse is the perfect place for barbecue lovers.

Read full story
1 comments
Townville, SC

The Forgotten South Carolina Island that Is Thought To Be "Haunted"

Cemetery Island, also known locally as Ghost Island, is located on Lake Hartwell in Townville, South Carolina. Cemetery Island is all that remains of the Harrisburg Plantation, founded in the late 1700s near Andersonville, South Carolina. Due to the ruins of the Harrisburg Plantation cemetery on the island, the island is also known as Ghost Island or Cemetery Island.

Read full story
8 comments
Pasadena, CA

This Is the Best Pizza Local in California, in the US and Canada According to Yelp Reviews

According to Yelp reviews, Sapori Di 786 Degrees, located in Pasadena, California is the best pizza restaurant in the US and Canada. On Yelp’s top pizza spots in the U.S. and Canada, Sapori Di 786 Degrees is number 1.

Read full story
Mount Pleasant, SC

This Is the Best Pizza Restaurant in South Carolina and Nr. 9 in the US, and Canada, According to Yelp Reviews

According to Yelp reviews, Toni's Detroit Style Pizza, located in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina is the best pizza restaurant in the US and Canada. On Yelp’s top pizza spots in the U.S. and Canada, Toni's Detroit Pizza is number 9.

Read full story
2 comments
New Haven, CT

This Is the Best Pizza Restaurant in Connecticut and Nr. 3 in the US, and Canada, According to Yelp Reviews

According to Yelp reviews, Zeneli, located in New Haven, Connecticut is one of the best pizza restaurants in the US and Canada. On Yelp’s top pizza spots in the U.S. and Canada, Zeneli is number 3.

Read full story
7 comments
San Francisco, CA

This Is the Best Italian Restaurant in San Francisco According to Yelp Reviews

With almost 5,000 total reviews on Yelp and almost 3,000 out of them being 5 stars reviews, Sotto Mare is the best-reviewed restaurant in San Francisco. Sotto Mare is an Italian restaurant located in San Francisco.

Read full story
2 comments
Raleigh, NC

This Is the Best Chinese Restaurant in Raleigh, North Carolina According to Yelp Reviews

With over 1,600 reviews on Yelp and almost 1,200 of them being 5 stars reviews, Bida Manda is the best-reviewed Chinese restaurant in Raleigh, North Carolina. Bida Manda was founded in 2012 by Vansana and Vanvisa Nolintha.

Read full story
6 comments
Portland, OR

According to a 1862 Map, a Treasure Might Be Buried Somewhere in Portland

According to an Atlas Obscura report, there is reportedly a very strong case for the existence of a treasure map in the Research Library in Portland, manuscript number 2039. Portland was the largest city in the new state of Oregon in 1862, with a population of almost 3,000 people, a booming port, and a daily newspaper, the Oregonian.

Read full story
3 comments
Centralia, PA

The Abandoned Ghost Town since 1962 in Pennsylvania Because of Underground Fires that Continue to Burn to this Day

Centralia is a borough and near-ghost town in Columbia County, Pennsylvania. Centralia, part of the Bloomsburg-Berwick metropolitan area, is Pennsylvania's least-populated municipality.

Read full story
5 comments

The Captain Who Accidentally Sank a Cruise Ship While Trying to Impress His Mistress. 32 People Died & Many Were Injured

On 13 January 2012, the Costa Concordia was on the final leg of a Mediterranean Sea trip when it deviated from its original course at Isola del Giglio, Tuscany, sailed closer to the island and crashed with a rock formation on the sea floor.

Read full story
61 comments
San Diego, CA

This is the Best Barbeque Local in California and Maybe Even in the US, According to Yelp Reviews

With over 15,000 total reviews on Yelp and 9363 out of them being 5 stars reviews, Phil’s BBQ is the best-reviewed barbeque restaurant in San Diego and in California. Phil's BBQ is a barbeque restaurant that was founded by Phil Pace. Its first store opened in 1998 in San Diego's Mission Hills neighborhood.

Read full story
22 comments
New Orleans, LA

The New Orleans Themed-Park that Became Abandoned after Being Destroyed by Hurricane Katrina

Six Flags New Orleans is an abandoned theme park near the crossroads of Interstates 10 and 510 in New Orleans. The park opened as Jazzland on May 20, 2000, with an expected attendance of 20-25,000 people and 75-80,000 season tickets sold. The park was run by the Greek holding firm Alfa SmartParks.

Read full story
1 comments

Research: An Archaeologist Claims He Found the Childhood Home of Jesus Christ in Nazareth

Even though it might seem surprising, relatively little archaeological research has been conducted in Nazareth city. A cross the street from the Church of the Annunciation, a site within the Sisters of Nazareth Convent may hold some of the greatest evidence of the small town that was here during Jesus' time.

Read full story
18 comments
Camdenton, MO

Walk Through The Ruins of this Forgotten European Style Castle Ruins in Missouri

The ruins of Ha Ha Tonka, a stone palace built in the early 20th century and inspired by European castles from the 16th century, are the most famous feature of the state park. Located on the Niangua arm of the Lake of the Ozarks, about five miles south of Camdenton, Missouri, Ha Ha Tonka State Park is a large public recreational area with more than 3,700 acres.

Read full story
1 comments
Graham County, NC

The Forgotten Underwater Ghost Towns that Are Submerged in the Deepest Lake in North Carolina

The deepest lake in North Carolina hides lots of mysteries and history, including towns that were submerged and their ruins can still be seen when the level is very low. Fontana Lake is a reservoir on the Little Tennessee River that is surrounded by Graham and Swain counties in North Carolina. It is the deepest lake in North Carolina, with a depth that ranges from 135 feet on average to 440 feet at its deepest point.

Read full story
6 comments
San Francisco, CA

The Recreational Area in San Francisco that Used to be and Army Airfield

Crissy Field is a public recreation area located immediately east of the Golden Gate Bridge on the northern side of the San Francisco Peninsula in California, United States. It features restored beaches and tidal marshes.

Read full story
1 comments
Saint Louis County, MO

This Town in Missouri Was Abandoned because It Became Contaminated with Dioxin

Times Beach is an abandoned town located in St. Louis County, Missouri, 2 miles east of Eureka and 17 miles southwest of St. Louis. The town, which formerly housed more than 2000 people, was completely evacuated at the beginning of 1983 because of contamination caused by TCDD, better known as dioxin. It was the biggest exposure of a civilian to the compound in US history.

Read full story
11 comments

The Great White Shark Found at an Abandoned Wildlife Park

In a video posted a YouTube video in November 2018, urban explorer Luke McPherson entered an abandoned Australian Wildlife and come upon a shark tank. Millions of people watched the YouTube video, which led to an increase in trespassing on the property to see the shark and vandals who vandalized the tank and its surrounds.

Read full story
39 comments

The Mysterious "Ghost Lights" Seen in a North Carolina Mountain Since 1910, Are Believed To Be from Ghosts or UFO

In North Carolina, near Brown Mountain, there are reportedly some ghostly lights known as the Brown Mountain lights. The earliest written reports of mysterious lights date back to approximately 1910, around the same time as electric lighting started to spread in the region.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy