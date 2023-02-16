The Abandoned Maison in Pennsylvania With Ties to the Titanic Will be Restored Soon

Lynnewood Hall (2007)Photo byLynnewood Hall/Wikipedia

Lynnewood Hall is a 110-room Neoclassical Revival mansion in Elkins Park, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.

It was built between 1897 and 1900 for businessman Peter A. B. Widener by architect Horace Trumbauer and is currently receiving restoration after being almost empty for years.

It was built by Widener and his younger son, Joseph E. Widener, and is regarded as the greatest surviving Gilded Era mansion in the Philadelphia region. It was home to one of the most significant Gilded Age private art collections of European masterpieces and decorative arts.

On November 6, 1915, Peter Widener passed away at Lynnewood Hall at the age of 80 following a protracted period of poor health.

He was predeceased by his older son George Dunton Widener and grandson Harry Elkins Widener, both of whom perished when the Titanic sank in 1912.

The building changed ownership many times over the next few decades, with huge areas of the estate grounds sold off in the 1940s, and has been mostly unoccupied since 1952, when it was bought by a theological institution, which began selling off the interior details.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y2y7O_0kpj5uGD00
The Raphael Room at Lynnewood Hall, William Bruce Ellis Ranken (1917)Photo byLynnewood Hall/Wikipedia

Interior design

The T-shaped Lynnewood Hall, which Widener's grandson called "The last of the American Versailles," is 325 feet long and 215 feet deep and was constructed from Indiana limestone.

The 110-room home featured 55 bedrooms, a vast art gallery, a ballroom that could accommodate 1,000 people, a swimming pool, wine cellars, a farm, carpentry and upholstery workshops, and an electrical power plant in addition to its 55 bedrooms.

Interesting facts about Lynnewood Hall

From 1915 through 1940, the remarkable art collection at Lynnewood Hall was exposed to the public by appointment between June and October. More than 2,000 sculptures, paintings, decorative arts objects, and porcelains were presented by Joseph E. Widener to the National Museum of Art in 1940. The Philadelphia Museum of Art was the collection's intended destination, according to P.A.B. Widener's initial plans.

During World War II, the grounds were utilized for dog training military units, and after 1943, parts of the area beyond the property fence were sold to other people.

In 1952 Faith Theological Seminary, a Christian higher education institution run by Carl McIntire bought Lynnewood Hall. The purchasing price was 192,000 US dollars, which would be $1,960,000 in 2021.

Lynnewood Hall was included in the Preservation Alliance for Greater Philadelphia's list of the most endangered historic properties in 2003, and it is eligible for listing on the National Register of Historic Places.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41wFBS_0kpj5uGD00
Lynnewood Hall (2013)Photo byLynnewood Hall/Wikipedia

Lynnewood Hall in present

In May 2019, this home was listed for $11,000,000 on the market. The house is still up for sale despite many overbid bids. Bringing the house back to its previous splendor would cost, according to a historical restoration architect's estimate from 2014, over $50 million; but, according to realtor Frank Johnson, the property may be refurbished for $3 million to $8 million.

On July 5, 2022, it was revealed that the Lynnewood Hall Preservation Foundation had been formed to obtain "the Trumbauer-designed Widener Family Estate, a true architectural masterpiece, and see it restored to its former breathtaking glory".

The foundation announced a purchase deal for the property on February 8, 2023, with intentions to completely restore the hall and make the restored gardens accessible to the public as a park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dY1bH_0kpj5uGD00
Lynnewood HallPhoto byLynnewood Hall/Wikipedia Commons



