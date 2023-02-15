San Francisco, CA

In 1906 San Francisco Was Struck by the Biggest Earthquake in City's History that Destroyed 80% of the Town

Ruins in the vicinity of Post and Grant AvenuePhoto by1906 San Francisco earthquake/Wikipedia

On Wednesday, April 18, 1906, at 05:12 Pacific Standard Time, a massive earthquake with a moment magnitude of 7.9 and a maximum Mercalli intensity of XI hit the coast of Northern California. From Eureka on the North Coast to the Salinas Valley, an agricultural area south of the San Francisco Bay Area, there was intense shaking.

San Francisco faced immediate and devastating flames that raged for several days. Nearly 3,000 people died, and the city was damaged to the extent of over 80%. The event is recognized as the most devastating earthquake in American history.

The death toll remains the highest in any natural disaster in California's recorded history, and it ranks highly among disasters in the United States.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gb43A_0koeBDqx00
Burning of the Mission DistrictPhoto by1906 San Francisco earthquake/Wikipedia

7.9 magnitude earthquake

The April 18, 1906 earthquake in California is considered one of the most significant earthquakes in history.

A foreshock with sufficient force to be felt throughout the San Francisco Bay region occurred at almost exactly 5:12 a.m., local time. About 20 to 25 seconds later, the powerful earthquake, which had its epicenter close to San Francisco, erupted. Strong shaking that lasted for around 45 to 60 seconds was broken up by violent shocks.

The 1906 rupture propagated both northward and southward for a total of 296 miles.

From southern Oregon to southern Los Angeles and inland as far as central Nevada, the earthquake was felt.

The strongest shaking occurred in regions where ground reclaimed from San Francisco Bay collapsed in the earthquake, while areas located in valleys filled with silt experienced stronger shaking than those located near bedrock. 

A strong foreshock preceded the main shock by about 20 to 25 seconds.

Before the 1906 earthquake, there had been decades of minor earthquakes, more than at any previous period in northern California's recorded history. Formerly thought to be a precursory activity for the 1906 earthquake, they have since been discovered to have a strong seasonal pattern and are now thought to be caused by significant seasonal sediment loads in coastal bays that overlie faults as a result of erosion brought on by hydraulic mining in the later years of the California Gold Rush.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZOxmE_0koeBDqx00
Seismographs on the U.S. east coast recorded the earthquake some 19 minutes laterPhoto by1906 San Francisco earthquake/Wikipedia

The epicenter of the quake

Because of local earth displacement data, the epicenter of the earthquake was considered to be near the town of Olema in Marin County's Point Reyes region for many years.

An epicenter offshore of San Francisco, to the northwest of the Golden Gate, was suggested by a seismologist at UC Berkeley in the 1960s. The most current assessments back an offshore position for the epicenter, although there is still a great deal of uncertainty.

The occurrence of a small tsunami, which was captured by a tide gauge at the San Francisco Presidio and had an estimated duration of 40–45 minutes and an amplitude of 3 inches, confirms an offshore epicenter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uEI7n_0koeBDqx00
Damaged houses on Howard StreetPhoto by1906 San Francisco earthquake/Wikipedia

Aftershocks

The main shock was followed by several aftershocks and some remotely produced occurrences.

The majority of them have concentrated on the rupture's ends or other structures away from the San Andreas Fault, such as the Hayward Fault. Very few of them were found along the earthquake rupture's path. On April 18, at 14:28 PST, a near M 5 or higher aftershock with a magnitude of roughly 4.9 MI struck close to Santa Cruz.

The greatest aftershock, with an estimated magnitude of roughly 6.7 MI, occurred at 01:10 PST on April 23 west of Eureka, and another of the same scale occurred more than three years later at 22:45 PST on October 28 close to Cape Mendocino.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SUVSp_0koeBDqx00
San Francisco, from Twin Peaks, looking down at Eureka Valley, with Market Street (April 18–21, 1906)Photo by1906 San Francisco earthquake/Wikipedia

Fires

The fires that erupted following the earthquake were far more devastating than the earthquake and its aftershocks. According to estimates, the ensuing flames were to blame for up to 90% of the overall devastation.

On 490 city blocks, over 30 fires brought on by busted gas mains in less than three days damaged almost 25,000 structures. At the time, it was predicted that the fires would cost $350 million, which would be $8.08 billion in 2021.

Since it was a common practice among insurers to cover San Francisco homes from fire damage but not from earthquake damage, the majority of the city's destruction was attributed to the flames. Some homeowners purposely set fire to damaged houses so they could file insurance claims.

Some of the fires started when unskilled San Francisco Fire Department firemen tried to destroy structures to create firebreaks. The dynamited structures frequently caught fire. Dennis T. Sullivan, the city's fire chief, who would have been in charge of organizing firefighting operations, had passed away from wounds received in the original earthquake. The fires burned for a total of four days and nights.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RhCTd_0koeBDqx00
Arnold Genthe's photograph, looking toward the fire on Sacramento StreetPhoto by1906 San Francisco earthquake/Wikipedia

Earthquake' consequences

According to studies, the earthquake was directly or indirectly responsible for nearly 3000 deaths.

Around 400,000 people lived in San Francisco at the time. According to Greely's 1906 report on U.S. Army rescue efforts, 498 people died in San Francisco, 64 people died in Santa Rosa, and 102 fatalities in and around San Jose.

Approximately 28,000 buildings were destroyed. Based on the contraction material, approx. 24,671 wood buildings were destroyed and 3,168 brick buildings were.

The monetary loss is estimated to be more than $400 million. $400,000,000 in 1906 dollars from earthquake and fire, $80,000,000 from the earthquake alone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f8bY8_0koeBDqx00
San Francisco burning, view from St. Francis Hotel, at Union Square (18 April 1906)Photo by1906 San Francisco earthquake/Wikipedia

Sources:

