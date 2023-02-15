Kansas City, MO

The Historical 19th Century Abandoned Prison Castle that Is in the Middle of Kansas City

City workhouse castle front in April 2020

City Workhouse Castle also known as the Vine Street workhouse castle, Brant Castle is a city historical register site located at 2001 Vine Street in Kansas City, Missouri.

Its Romanesque Revival architecture with castellated towers was popular among the upper class of Kansas City at the time. Its first Superintendent, Major Alfred Brant, proudly called it "the best building Kansas City has".

The castle is located at 2001 Vine Street in Kansas City, Missouri. Because of the tradition of Kansas City jazz music, the 18th and Vine Jazz District has been considered to be America's third most-known boulevard after Broadway and Hollywood Boulevard.

The castle was built in 1897 for $25,000 (equivalent to $837,000 in 2021) close to a natural deposit of yellow limestone quarried by inmates of the previous city workhouse jail across Vine Street.

On December 20, 1897, the castle was inaugurated as the city's new workhouse and prison.

Postcard of the castle (1911)

The prison-castle

In Kansas City, petty crime and population numbers skyrocketed in the late 1800s and early 1900s.

When it was first constructed in 1897, the towered stone stronghold on Vine Street was known as the "workhouse castle." The first task the jail put its convicts to work on was building the jail itself, which was constructed by the first prisoners who mined the limestone construction blocks directly out of the ground.

The majority of the inmates at the jail were often local beggars and drunks who had committed minor offenses. The fortress's medieval European style was not only popular at the time, but it also provided the location with a sense of commanding power.

Postcard of the castle (1907)

Architecture & interior design

With the appearance of an old baronial fortress, its distinctive construction is influenced by the Romanesque Revival style popular in 16th-century Europe. The castle was built to minimize congestion and fire hazards in city jails, and it could imprison 112 men and 48 women at the time of its construction. That number had increased to 200 convicts by 1897.

Two floors make up the main structure. There were many rooms on the first level, including the superintendent's office, the bookkeeper's office, a large guard room with a view of every cell, a sizable inmate dining room that also serves as a chapel, a staff dining room with an open fireplace, and a kitchen.

Eight women's cells with beds and a bathroom with a porcelain bathtub were located on the second level.

In order to separate the young prisoners from those who are elderly and hardened in crime, the rear has one floor, 30 steel cells, and can hold up to 120 adult male convicts.

There were 28 cells in the prisoner cells, each with a bench and a cot that must be secured to the wall at night. One empty cell had a shower bath for new arrivals. The cell floors add three levels above the ground, a layer of concrete, a layer of 1/8 steel, and an internal floor of concrete, to prevent any tunneling escape.

Castle in April 2020, with abandoned city offices across Vine St, overlooking downtown KC

Closing

The institution's initial use as a prison came to an end in 1924. Over the following five decades, the castle and surrounding area were used as a municipal storage facility, a Marine training camp, and a canine euthanasia center that was abandoned in 1972.

Throughout the decades of historic degradation of the whole Vine Street District, the crumbling ceilings and wood flooring crumbled down to merely the exposed limestone walls. The structure gradually gathered rubbish, trees, graffiti, and a succession of ineffective owners and investors, including a convicted con artist and Bank of America.

Castle in 2014, filled with weeds

City Workhouse Castle - in present

The castle was simply a symbolic element among several failed promises by developers for lucrative areawide renovation, at least one of whom urged the removal of the monument. Vewiser Dixon, its current owner, purchased it conditionally cash-free in 2014.

Daniel and Ebony Edwards spearheaded a massive nonprofit operation to successfully remove 62 tons of rubbish in 2014, and then hosted their own wedding and many community events there, with the ultimately unmet goal of purchasing and converting it into a permanent community center. Since 2016, the location has been empty and drawing vandalism.

By 2022, investors and developers wanted to renovate the Kansas City Workhouse Castle and construct a 38,000-square-foot extension to house a 60-room boutique hotel as well as event space. The estimated project cost is $16 million, and $1.2 million in grant funding will come from taxes.

Photo by Denny Müller on Unsplash

