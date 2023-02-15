This Is the Weirdest and Coolest Airbnb in Austin, Texas

The Bloomhouse Photo by The Bloomhouse/Facebook

The Bloomhouse is the perfect place for an unforgettable stay in Austin. The house is an amazing architectural building that will take you to another world, with its unique design and features.

In the early 1970s, two friends in Austin, Texas, decided to create an incredible and unique place that would last forever. This is how Bloomhouse was born

Built-in the hills of West Austin, the Bloomhouse represents the symbiotic interaction of man and nature. Its organic shape, rising from the earth, mimics the flow of the air, the curve of the wind, and the gentle rise and fall of nature’s melody. Harker’s curvilinear designs are simultaneously familiar and fantastic. - The Bloomhouse

The Bloomhouse Photo by The Bloomhouse/Facebook

How it was made

In the 1970s, two UT architecture students wanted to construct an escape from civilization that would serve as a monument to the man and the environment.

It took 11 years to complete the building, which was recognized as a masterpiece of modern design when it was finished. In 2017-2018 it was renovated.

The Bloomhouse was built using unusual techniques and materials. Basic shapes were first created with steel rebar, then covered in layers of polyurethane foam, sculpted over the course of seven months using a hand-held pruning saw, and finished with layers of concrete stucco on the inside and outside. The house is well-insulated and environmentally friendly.

To match and accentuate the natural designs, the interior incorporates cherry wood accents, shelving, and hand-carved cabinets. Recycled natural fibers that are sound-absorbing are used to cover the ceilings. The flooring inside and out is covered with handmade ceramic and concrete tiles that resemble end-cut cedar disks.

Bedroom Photo by The Bloomhouse/Facebook

Rent the Bloomhouse

In 2017, former Austin mayor Dave Claunch bought Bloomhouse after it had been vacant and in decay for over 30 years. The house was subsequently brought back to its former splendor over the course of a year and renovated.

The house is now available for $500-$600 per rental. The house is about 1,101 square feet in size and has one bedroom and one bathroom, and may accommodate four people.

The house features 2 beds (1 queen and 1 full sofa futon), a small lounging/napping nook, wifi, a washer/dryer in the outdoor shed, dishwasher deck, iron, TV, A/C + heat, and other essentials. There's also an outdoor shower.

The Bloomhouse is currently available to the public for short- and long-term rental.

The Bloomhouse Photo by The Bloomhouse/Facebook

