Residents Had to Abandon this Oklahoma Town because It Became too Toxic to Live In

Diana Rus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mFa2J_0kkKYpHS00
Photo byDan MeyersonUnsplash

Picher is a ghost town and former city in Ottawa County, Oklahoma, located in northeastern Oklahoma. For more than a century, it was a significant national hub of lead and zinc mining in the heart of the Tri-State Mining District.

The majority of Picher's town structures were critically damaged by decades of unrestricted subsurface excavation, which also left massive piles of chat/ mine tailings, that are contaminated with toxic metal, all over the place.

The site was added to the Tar Creek Superfund Site by the US Environmental Protection Agency in 1980 as a result of the discovery of the cave-in risks, groundwater contamination, health effects, chat piles (children playing on the piles and putting it in their sandboxes because they did not know the toxic danger), and subsurface shafts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=086mCt_0kkKYpHS00
South Treece Street, 2008, PicherPhoto byPicher, Oklahoma/Wikipedia

Founding of the town

Lead and zinc ore was discovered on Harry Crawfish's claim in 1913, as the Tri-State district grew, and mining began. 

Overnight, a townsite grew up around the new workings and was given the name Picher in honor of O. S. Picher, the owner of Picher Lead Company. When Picher became a city in 1918, there were 9,726 people living there. With 14,252 residents at its peak in 1926, Picher saw a slow population decrease as a result of the decline in mining activity, reaching a low of 2,553 in 1960.

Between 1917 and 1947, the Picher area became the most productive lead-zinc mining field in the Tri-State district, generating more than $20 billion in ore. The Picher area supplied more than half of the lead and zinc utilized during World War I. At its peak, almost 14,000 miners worked in mines, with another 4,000 employed in mining services.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M3hWn_0kkKYpHS00
The former Tri-State Zinc and Lead Ore Producers AssociationPhoto byPicher, Oklahoma/Wikipedia

Toxic area

Mining and water pumping from mines stopped in 1967. Contaminated water from around 14,000 abandoned mine shafts, 70 million tons of mine tailings, and 36 million tons of mill sand and sludge remained a major environmental cleaning issue.

In 1983, the region was designated as a part of the Tar Creek Superfund site as a result of national legislation to identify and remediate such environmentally hazardous sites.

In 1994, Indian Health Service test results on the blood lead levels of Indian children living on the Site revealed that approximately 35% of the children tested had lead concentrations in their blood exceeding 10 micrograms per deciliter, the level of lead in the blood considered to be a health concern by the Centers for Disease Control.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08QSLp_0kkKYpHS00
Connell Ave, which was the main business district, 2007 (Picher)Photo byPicher, Oklahoma/Wikipedia

To address the issue of lead exposure to children, the EPA began analyzing soils in high-access sites such as day cares, schoolyards, and other places where children congregate in August 1994. Significant quantities of lead, cadmium, and other heavy metals were found in surface soils throughout the sample.

While some rehabilitation occurred over the next quarter-century, pollution and other environmental risks were discovered to be so serious that the government decided to close Picher and relocate its population, as reported by Reuters on April 24, 2006.

Many of the city's buildings have been classified in imminent danger of collapse due to the removal of massive volumes of subsurface material during mining activities.

Picher was hit by an EF4 tornado on May 10, 2008. There were eight confirmed deaths and at least 150 people were hurt. The tornado hit Picher, causing major damage to 20 blocks of the city, and destroying houses and businesses. Given the existing plan to evacuate the city, the federal government decided against providing help to reconstruct houses, and the buyouts continued as planned, with people assisted in relocation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TEkOv_0kkKYpHS00
Picher-Cardin High School stadium, 2008Photo byPicher, Oklahoma/Wikipedia

Becoming a ghost town

Residents voted 55-6 in April 2009 to dissolve the Picher-Cardin school district. The city's post office closed on July 2009, and the municipality stopped operations on September 1, 2009.

By June 29, 2009, all of the residents had received federal checks enabling them to permanently relocate from Picher. The city is thought to be too toxic to live in.

On the final day, all of the remaining residents gathered in the school auditorium to say their final goodbyes.

Picher was reported to have one company and six occupied houses as of November 2010. The majority of the remaining commercial buildings were supposed to be demolished starting in January 2011. The owner of the Old Miner's Pharmacy, Gary Linderman, declared he would stay until the last resident left.

On November 26, 2013, the municipality of Picher was officially dissolved.

The Picher-Cardin High School building, a Christian church, the mining museum, and a number of commercial buildings, as well as several abandoned houses, were standing as of March 2014.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ps4X4_0kkKYpHS00
Photo byDawid ŁabnoonUnsplash

In April 2015, arson destroyed the Picher Mining Field Museum, which was located in the old Tri-State Zinc and Lead Ore Producers Association building. Previously, the museum records were donated to Pittsburg State University, while other objects were sent to the Baxter Springs, Kansas Heritage Center, and Museum. The often-photographed Christian church, which was once a one-room schoolhouse, was also destroyed by fire in March 2017.

Gary Linderman, the proprietor of the Ole Miner Pharmacy, was featured in the Heroes Among Us article "Prescription for Kindness" in the May 28, 2007, edition of People magazine. He promised to stay as long as anybody needed him and to be the last person to leave the city. He died on June 9, 2015, at the age of 60, after an unexpected illness. Picher officially became a ghost town with a population of zero.

The EPA announced the Final Tar Creek Strategic Plan on September 17, 2019, in collaboration with the state of Oklahoma and the Quapaw Nation, to accelerate the cleanup of the Tar Creek Superfund site.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GpOZX_0kkKYpHS00
Photo byDan MeyersonUnsplash

Sources:

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Oklahoma# ghost town# abandoned# town# history

Comments / 1

Published by

Passionate writer of interesting facts, history, and important events/places from the United States and around the world.

N/A
11K followers

More from Diana Rus

San Francisco, CA

In 1906 San Francisco Was Struck by the Biggest Earthquake in City's History that Destroyed 80% of the Town

On Wednesday, April 18, 1906, at 05:12 Pacific Standard Time, a massive earthquake with a moment magnitude of 7.9 and a maximum Mercalli intensity of XI hit the coast of Northern California. From Eureka on the North Coast to the Salinas Valley, an agricultural area south of the San Francisco Bay Area, there was intense shaking.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

The Historical 19th Century Abandoned Prison Castle that Is in the Middle of Kansas City

City Workhouse Castle also known as the Vine Street workhouse castle, Brant Castle is a city historical register site located at 2001 Vine Street in Kansas City, Missouri. Its Romanesque Revival architecture with castellated towers was popular among the upper class of Kansas City at the time. Its first Superintendent, Major Alfred Brant, proudly called it "the best building Kansas City has".

Read full story
Austin, TX

This Is the Weirdest and Coolest Airbnb in Austin, Texas

The Bloomhouse is the perfect place for an unforgettable stay in Austin. The house is an amazing architectural building that will take you to another world, with its unique design and features.

Read full story

MrBeast - the YouTuber Who Paid for 1,000 Peoples' Eye Surgeries

On January 28, 2023, MrBeast uploaded a video on Youtube titled "1,000 Blind People See For The First Time". MrBeast single-handedly paid for 1,000 people's cataract surgery from the US and seven other countries: Mexico, Honduras, Indonesia, Brazil, Vietnam, Kenya, and Jamaica.

Read full story
2 comments
Kentucky State

In 1876 It "Rained" with Meat in Kentucky - an Unsolved Mystery

The Kentucky meat shower was an incident that took place in a 100 by-50-yard area near Olympia Springs in Bath County, Kentucky, on March 3, 1876, between the hours of 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Read full story
17 comments

Wojtek – the Bear Who Fought Alongside Polish Soldiers in WWII

Wojtek (1942 – 2 December 1963) was a Syrian brown bear that Polish II Corps troops who had been evacuated from the Soviet Union bought when he was a small cub from a train station in Hamadan, Iran.

Read full story
2 comments
Chippewa County, MI

This Is the Snowiest City in Michigan

Sault Ste. Marieis the only city in Chippewa County, Michigan, and the county seat. It is the second-most populous city in the Upper Peninsula after Marquette, with 13,337 people according to the 2020 census.

Read full story
2 comments

The Man Who Intentionally Caused the Great Flood of 1993 to Keep His Wife Far From Him While He Partied

James Robert Scott is an American who was found guilty of causing the Great Flood of 1993 in West Quincy,Missouri, which resulted in significant flooding of the Mississippi River.

Read full story
182 comments
Asheville, NC

This NC 19th Century House Is the Largest in America and You Can Visit It

The Biltmore Estate is a historic house museum and tourist destination in Asheville, North Carolina. The main residence, Biltmore Property (or Biltmore Mansion), is a Châteauesque-style mansion built between 1889 and 1895 for George Washington Vanderbilt II and is the largest privately owned house in the United States, with 178,926 square feet of floor space.

Read full story
1 comments
Vinton County, OH

The Abandoned Town in Ohio that Is Considered to be ”Haunted”

Moonvilleis an abandoned town in Vinton County, Ohio's Brown Township, in the southeast of the country. Except for a few foundations, a cemetery, and an abandoned railroad tunnel that has inspired several ghost stories, nothing remains of this old mining town.

Read full story
3 comments

The North Carolina Sky Resort Where You Can Go Night Skiing & Snowboarding

Wolf Ridge Ski Resort is hidden away in the stunning mountains of Western North Carolina, only 5 miles off I-26 and 30 minutes north of Asheville. Wolf Ridge is a family-friendly resort with slopes ranging from beginner to expert. Skiing and snowboarding can be done at night thanks to lighted slopes. Skiing, snowboarding, and tubing are some of the adventure sports available nearby.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

The Unique San Francisco Restaurant that Has a Lagoon Inside

Tonga Room & Hurricane Bar has a tropical and exuberant environment with live entertainment, dancing, and a rainstorm. Excellent Pacific Rim Asian cuisine is served at Tonga Room & Hurricane Bar in a tropical environment.

Read full story
11 comments
Newport, RI

The Oldest US Restaurant Is Located in Rhode Island

The White Horse Tavern is believed to be the oldest tavern building in the United States and was built before 1673. It is located in Newport, Rhode Island, near the intersection of Farewell and Marlborough streets.

Read full story
Chapel Hill, NC

This Is the Oldest Continually Running Restaurant in North Carolina

The Carolina Coffee Shop is the oldest continuously running restaurant in North Carolina. The restaurant first opened its doors in 1922 at 138 E. Franklin St., the old home of Carolina's student post office. Originally a soda shop, it shifted to serving meals in the 1950s.

Read full story
1 comments
Fort Mill, SC

This Abandoned NC Christian-themed Park Was One of the Biggest Parks in USA

Heritage USA was a Christian-themed park that was opened in 1978 and closed in 1989. Heritage USA was located in Fort Mill, South Carolina, and was founded by Jim Bakker and Tammy Faye Bakker.

Read full story
9 comments
Langdon, ND

The Abandoned Pyramid of North Dakota that Was Part of a Military Facility

Near Langdon, North Dakota, there was a cluster of military facilities known as the Stanley R. Mickelsen Safeguard Complex (SRMSC), which served as a foundation for the Safeguard anti-ballistic missile program run by the US Army.

Read full story
3 comments
Kentucky State

The World’s Longest Cave Is in Kentucky

Mammoth Cave is the world's longest-known cave system with more than 420 miles of surveyed passageways. Mammoth Cave is almost twice as long as the second-longest cave system, Mexico's Sac Actun underwater cave.

Read full story

Researchers found that energy drinks and soda cause hair loss for men

Researchers from China have found that we found that high sugar-sweetened beverage consumption is associated with a higher risk of male pattern hair loss. Male pattern hair loss, a non-scarring and progressive form of hair loss, has become a global public health concern.

Read full story
New Bern, NC

This 18th Century Palace Is One of the most Beautiful Houses in NC and Was Once the Residency of NC British Governors

Tryon Palace, formerly known as Governor's Palace, Newbern, was the main home and administrative center of the British governors of North Carolina from 1770 to 1775. The palace, which is located in New Bern, North Carolina, was frequently the central focus of official events and hospitality.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy