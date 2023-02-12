Residents Had to Abandon this Oklahoma Town because It Became too Toxic to Live In

Photo by Dan Meyers on Unsplash

Picher is a ghost town and former city in Ottawa County, Oklahoma, located in northeastern Oklahoma. For more than a century, it was a significant national hub of lead and zinc mining in the heart of the Tri-State Mining District.

The majority of Picher's town structures were critically damaged by decades of unrestricted subsurface excavation, which also left massive piles of chat/ mine tailings, that are contaminated with toxic metal, all over the place.

The site was added to the Tar Creek Superfund Site by the US Environmental Protection Agency in 1980 as a result of the discovery of the cave-in risks, groundwater contamination, health effects, chat piles (children playing on the piles and putting it in their sandboxes because they did not know the toxic danger), and subsurface shafts.

South Treece Street, 2008, Picher Photo by Picher, Oklahoma/Wikipedia

Founding of the town

Lead and zinc ore was discovered on Harry Crawfish's claim in 1913, as the Tri-State district grew, and mining began.

Overnight, a townsite grew up around the new workings and was given the name Picher in honor of O. S. Picher, the owner of Picher Lead Company. When Picher became a city in 1918, there were 9,726 people living there. With 14,252 residents at its peak in 1926, Picher saw a slow population decrease as a result of the decline in mining activity, reaching a low of 2,553 in 1960.

Between 1917 and 1947, the Picher area became the most productive lead-zinc mining field in the Tri-State district, generating more than $20 billion in ore. The Picher area supplied more than half of the lead and zinc utilized during World War I. At its peak, almost 14,000 miners worked in mines, with another 4,000 employed in mining services.

The former Tri-State Zinc and Lead Ore Producers Association Photo by Picher, Oklahoma/Wikipedia

Toxic area

Mining and water pumping from mines stopped in 1967. Contaminated water from around 14,000 abandoned mine shafts, 70 million tons of mine tailings, and 36 million tons of mill sand and sludge remained a major environmental cleaning issue.

In 1983, the region was designated as a part of the Tar Creek Superfund site as a result of national legislation to identify and remediate such environmentally hazardous sites.

In 1994, Indian Health Service test results on the blood lead levels of Indian children living on the Site revealed that approximately 35% of the children tested had lead concentrations in their blood exceeding 10 micrograms per deciliter, the level of lead in the blood considered to be a health concern by the Centers for Disease Control.

Connell Ave, which was the main business district, 2007 (Picher) Photo by Picher, Oklahoma/Wikipedia

To address the issue of lead exposure to children, the EPA began analyzing soils in high-access sites such as day cares, schoolyards, and other places where children congregate in August 1994. Significant quantities of lead, cadmium, and other heavy metals were found in surface soils throughout the sample.

While some rehabilitation occurred over the next quarter-century, pollution and other environmental risks were discovered to be so serious that the government decided to close Picher and relocate its population, as reported by Reuters on April 24, 2006.

Many of the city's buildings have been classified in imminent danger of collapse due to the removal of massive volumes of subsurface material during mining activities.

Picher was hit by an EF4 tornado on May 10, 2008. There were eight confirmed deaths and at least 150 people were hurt. The tornado hit Picher, causing major damage to 20 blocks of the city, and destroying houses and businesses. Given the existing plan to evacuate the city, the federal government decided against providing help to reconstruct houses, and the buyouts continued as planned, with people assisted in relocation.

Picher-Cardin High School stadium, 2008 Photo by Picher, Oklahoma/Wikipedia

Becoming a ghost town

Residents voted 55-6 in April 2009 to dissolve the Picher-Cardin school district. The city's post office closed on July 2009, and the municipality stopped operations on September 1, 2009.

By June 29, 2009, all of the residents had received federal checks enabling them to permanently relocate from Picher. The city is thought to be too toxic to live in.

On the final day, all of the remaining residents gathered in the school auditorium to say their final goodbyes.

Picher was reported to have one company and six occupied houses as of November 2010. The majority of the remaining commercial buildings were supposed to be demolished starting in January 2011. The owner of the Old Miner's Pharmacy, Gary Linderman, declared he would stay until the last resident left.

On November 26, 2013, the municipality of Picher was officially dissolved.

The Picher-Cardin High School building, a Christian church, the mining museum, and a number of commercial buildings, as well as several abandoned houses, were standing as of March 2014.

Photo by Dawid Łabno on Unsplash

In April 2015, arson destroyed the Picher Mining Field Museum, which was located in the old Tri-State Zinc and Lead Ore Producers Association building. Previously, the museum records were donated to Pittsburg State University, while other objects were sent to the Baxter Springs, Kansas Heritage Center, and Museum. The often-photographed Christian church, which was once a one-room schoolhouse, was also destroyed by fire in March 2017.

Gary Linderman, the proprietor of the Ole Miner Pharmacy, was featured in the Heroes Among Us article "Prescription for Kindness" in the May 28, 2007, edition of People magazine. He promised to stay as long as anybody needed him and to be the last person to leave the city. He died on June 9, 2015, at the age of 60, after an unexpected illness. Picher officially became a ghost town with a population of zero.

The EPA announced the Final Tar Creek Strategic Plan on September 17, 2019, in collaboration with the state of Oklahoma and the Quapaw Nation, to accelerate the cleanup of the Tar Creek Superfund site.

Photo by Dan Meyers on Unsplash

