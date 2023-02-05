MrBeast - the YouTuber Who Paid for 1,000 Peoples' Eye Surgeries

Diana Rus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xQEJT_0kcchPqJ00
Photo byPerchek IndustrieonUnsplash

On January 28, 2023, MrBeast uploaded a video on Youtube titled "1,000 Blind People See For The First Time".

MrBeast single-handedly paid for 1,000 people's cataract surgery from the US and seven other countries: Mexico, Honduras, Indonesia, Brazil, Vietnam, Kenya, and Jamaica.

MrBeast collaborated with SEE International, a non-profit organization, that strives to improve the lives of each individual that comes to them seeking sight, and they are proud to affirm that their services help to strengthen underserved communities one person at a time.

Who is MrBeast

Jimmy Donaldson is an American YouTuber, better known as MrBeast. He was born on May 7, 1998, in the state of Kansas.

MrBeast is a well-known Youtuber and philanthropist who is recognized for his unique Youtube videos.

MrBeast is credited with creating a genre of YouTube videos that focus on expensive stunts. In January 2023, his YouTube channel gained 130 million subscribers, ranking it as the fourth-most subscribed on the platform and the most for a non-corporate personality.

From crazy challenges to philanthropic acts, MrBeast is a YouTuber like no other.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TjT2b_0kcchPqJ00
MrBeastPhoto byMrBeast/Wikipedia

MrBeast Paid for 1,000 blind people's eye surgery

Jimmy paid for the cost of 1,000 people's eye surgeries (cataract surgery) that restored their vision in the US, Mexico, Honduras, Indonesia, Brazil, Vietnam, Kenya, and Jamaica.

MrBeast collaborated with Dr. Jeffrey Levenson, an ophthalmologist and the chief medical officer for SEE International. SEE International is a non-profit organization that collaborated with MrBeast on his YouTube video titled, "1,000 Blind People See For The First Time".

They can’t see, but we have all the technology to fix it. - MrBeast
Surgeon: Yep, half of all the blindness in the world is people who need a 10-minute surgery. - Dr. Jeffrey Levenson
If u are wondering how the surgery allows people to see again. It's because the lens in their eyes got so cloudy that they can't see through it. So the surgeon uses a tiny vacuum to suck up the clouded lens and replace it with an artificial one. - MrBeast
So not only we are helping people in America, but we are also going to other places around the world. Because, unfortunately, nearly half the population with curable blindness, doesn't have access to this surgery. So I wanted to provide this to as many people as possible from Mexico, Honduras, Indonesia, Brasil, Vietnam, Kenya, and Jamaica. - MrBeast

MrBeast helped 1,000 not only from the US but from 7 other countries, by paying for their eye surgeries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43OlY0_0kcchPqJ00
Screenshot from MrBeast videoPhoto byMrBeast/Youtube

MrBeast - a legend on Youtube

At the age of 13, Jimmy Donaldson started uploading videos to YouTube, under the username "MrBeast6000". His early content included Let's Plays and "videos estimating the wealth of other YouTubers."

His "counting to 100,000" video became viral in 2017 after receiving tens of thousands of views in a matter of days. Since then, he has grown in popularity, with most of his videos receiving tens of millions of views.

With time, his style of content evolved to include challenging tasks or survival challenges, videos with financial rewards, and original vlogs. Jimmy hired some of his childhood friends to help him in managing the expanding business as his channel began to thrive. As of 2022, the MrBeast team has 30 members.

In addition to MrBeast, Jimmy also runs the MrBeast Gaming, Beast Reacts, MrBeast 2 (formerly known as MrBeast Shorts), and Beast Philanthropy YouTube channels.

Jimmy is the founder of Mr. Beast Burger and Feastables. He also co-founded Team Trees, a fundraising campaign for the Arbor Day Foundation, which has raised over $23 million, and Team Seas, a campaign for the Ocean Conservancy and The Ocean Cleanup, which has raised over $30 million.

Jimmy earned the Favorite Male Creator award at the 2022 Kids' Choice Awards in addition to the Creator of the Year award at the Streamy Awards three times in 2020, 2021, and 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EO7xo_0kcchPqJ00
Screenshot from MrBeast videoPhoto byMrBeast/Youtube

Sources:

