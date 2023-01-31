This Is the Snowiest City in Michigan

Photo by Hans Isaacson on Unsplash

Sault Ste. Marie is the only city in Chippewa County, Michigan, and the county seat. It is the second-most populous city in the Upper Peninsula after Marquette, with 13,337 people according to the 2020 census.

It is the central city of Sault Ste. Marie, MI Micropolitan Statistical Area, which encompasses all of Chippewa County.

It is located on the northeastern side of the Upper Peninsula, separated from the much larger city of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, by the St. Marys River. The Sault Ste. Marie International Bridge, which serves as the northern end of Interstate 75, connects the two.

Climate

The humid continental climate of Sault Ste. Marie features warm summers and cold, snowy winters.

The summers in Sault Ste. Marie are pleasant and partially cloudy, while the winters are freezing, snowy, windy, and usually cloudy.

Temperatures in Sault Ste. Marie have ranged from a record low of 36 °F to a record high of 98 °F. The monthly average temperature ranges from 13 °F in January to 64 °F in July.

On average, only two out of every five years exceed 90 °F, whereas there are 85.5 days every year with a high of 0 °F or lower and 26.5 nights with a low of 0 °F or below.

Photo by Aaron Burden on Unsplash

The average annual temperature ranges between 8°F and 76°F, rarely falling below -10°F or rising over 85°F.

The warm season lasts 3.7 months, from May 26 to September 17, with an average daily maximum temperature exceeding 65°F. In Sault Ste. Marie, July is the warmest month of the year, with an average high of 76°F and a low of 56°F.

The cold season lasts 3.4 months, from December 2 to March 14, with an average daily high temperature of less than 33°F. January is the coldest month in Sault Ste. Marie, with an average low of 9°F and a high of 23°F.

Photo by Emmalee Couturier on Unsplash

Snowiest City in Michigan

With an average snowfall of 120 inches every winter season and a record year of 209 inches. Sault Ste. Marie is one of the snowiest cities in Michigan.

In a five-day snowfall in December 1995, 62 inches of snow fell, including 28 inches in a single day.

Due to lake-effect snow, the city proper received far more snowfall this season than the farmlands past the canal and riverfront. This led to the mobilization of the local armory of the 1437th MRBC National Guard for disaster assistance in order to clear hundreds of tons of snow that effectively trapped residents inside their houses.

View of Sault Ste. Marie Photo by Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan/Wikipedia

Sources: