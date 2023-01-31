The Man Who Intentionally Caused the Great Flood of 1993 to Keep His Wife Far From Him While He Partied

Diana Rus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EuSOY_0kXkMv9b00
Photo byChris GallagheronUnsplash

James Robert Scott is an American who was found guilty of causing the Great Flood of 1993 in West Quincy, Missouri, which resulted in significant flooding of the Mississippi River.

He is currently imprisoned in Missouri, where he is serving a 20–life sentence.

The Great Flood of 1993 was a flood that occurred in the Midwestern United States from April to October 1993, along the Mississippi and Missouri rivers and their tributaries. With $15 billion in damages (about $27 billion in 2021 currency), the flood was one of the most expensive and catastrophic to ever occur in the United States.

The hydrographic basin affected an area 745 miles long and 435 miles wide, totaling roughly 320,000 square miles. The flooded area inside this zone was approximately 30,000 square miles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OZyQF_0kXkMv9b00
Great Flood of 1993Photo byGreat Flood of 1993/Wikipedia

About James Robert Scott

James Robert Scott was born on November 20, 1969.

Scott was raised in Quincy, Illinois. He had done time in six jails by the time he was in his thirties and had a criminal record. Two of these arrests were for arson, however, the majority were for small-time burglary. He destroyed Webster Elementary School in Quincy in 1982 by setting it on fire. He committed multiple fires and destroyed a garage in 1988, bringing him a seven-year prison sentence.

Scott was released from jail in 1993 after serving time for the 1988 fire. He spent most of his nights drinking heavily while working at a Burger King in Quincy. He and his wife Suzie lived in the nearby town of Fowler.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MxCZH_0kXkMv9b00
Quincy floodPhoto byQuincyflood/Wikipedia Commons

The Great Flood of 1993

During the Mississippi River flooding in 1993, the Scotts and many other residents from Quincy and Hannibal worked most of mid-July repairing the West Quincy levee.

The river had stopped rising by July 16 and had lowered 1.51 feet below the levee. However, the levee suddenly fell that night as the water burst through its main stem. On the Missouri side of the river, the following flood swamped 14,000 acres. A barge was pulled into a levee and smashed into a petrol station, creating a fire.

The flood destroyed all of the bridges in the region, which were the only connections over the river for 200 miles. While no one was killed, many Missourians were forced to drive 80 miles to St. Louis or Burlington, Iowa, fly, or use a ferry to cross the river for many weeks after the floods retreated. The Bayview Bridge, an important bridge, was closed for 71 days. Several businesses in West Quincy were also damaged, with the majority of them never reopening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NxvR3_0kXkMv9b00
Photo byNazrin BabashovaonUnsplash

Two DOT workers at the bridge's edge informed reporter Michele McCormack of WGEM-TV, the NBC station in Quincy, that a guy standing nearby was the first on the scene. When she approached him, Scott offered to conduct a live interview with her and photographer Rick Junkerman.

Scott stated that he noticed a weak spot on the levee and attempted to reinforce it with extra sandbags. He then claimed to have gone for a drink, only to return to find the levee had slipped.

He then assisted the Coast Guard in loading boats into flooding. A similar story was repeated in a second interview with McCormack at his house, which aired after his arrest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tlakf_0kXkMv9b00
Photo byThe Tampa Bay Estuary ProgramonUnsplash

The reason Scott flooded West Quincy

Authorities on both sides of the river collaborated with federal investigators to investigate the situation. Their investigation finally led them to Joe Flachs, an old friend of Scott's. Scott informed Flachs that he had broken the levee in order to strand his wife, Suzie, on the Missouri side of the river. Suzie worked at a truck stop in Taylor, Missouri as a waitress.

Scott, according to the account, wanted to be free to party, fish, and have an affair. Later, investigators discovered other witnesses who said Scott boasted about breaching the levee at a party following the flood. In November 1994, Scott was sent to Missouri for a trial based on this evidence.

Scott was prosecuted under a 1979 Missouri law that made it a crime to purposefully cause a catastrophe. A catastrophe was defined by the statute, which is codified as Section 569.070 of the Missouri Revised Statutes. Because of the publicity, the trial was held in Kirksville, 68 miles west of West Quincy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cP54e_0kXkMv9b00
Photo byTim FosteronUnsplash

A 2 sides story

Prosecutors and investigators thought Scott removed or cut the plastic sheets protecting the levee, then burrowed through the sand until the water flowed in.

The defense relied heavily on two soil-science experts who testified that the levee fell due to natural causes. There had been 11 or 12 levee collapses upriver from West Quincy, according to David Hammer of the University of Missouri, while Charles Morris of the University of Missouri-Rolla claimed a last-minute decision to bring in bulldozers to build up the levee actually weakened its structural integrity.

The prosecution called multiple witnesses who claimed to have overheard Scott bragging about breaking the levee and pointed out inconsistencies in his testimony.

Following a three-day trial, the jury deliberated before convicting Scott of causing a catastrophe. He was sentenced to 10 years to life in prison a month later, to run concurrently with his 10-year burglary sentence in Illinois.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mIr7f_0kXkMv9b00
Photo byJonathan FordonUnsplash

Scott affirms he is innocent

Scott appealed and the Missouri Court of Appeals overturned the conviction on February 25, 1997, alleging prosecutorial misconduct. Prosecutors had not informed the defense about two witnesses who allegedly heard Scott admit he purposefully broke the levee. He was retried in 1998 and convicted a second time on April 30 after three hours of deliberation. On July 6, the original sentence was restored.

Norman Haerr, the then-president of the Fabius River Drainage District and the largest owner of the land on the Missouri side of the river immediately affected by the flood, was among those who testified against James Scott.

According to a Vice News documentary, Haerr received an insurance settlement for land damage despite not having flood insurance. Haerr was allowed to collect on his homeowner's insurance since the flood was ruled to be the result of vandalism rather than a natural disaster. During Scott's trial, Haerr did not reveal his financial interest in his conviction.

Scott is now imprisoned at the Jefferson City Correctional Center, which is run by the Missouri Department of Corrections.  He maintains his innocence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KcaS0_0kXkMv9b00
Photo byKelly SikkemaonUnsplash

Sources:

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# lifestyle# flood# Missouri# history# events

Comments / 174

Published by

Passionate writer of interesting facts, history, and important events/places from the United States and around the world.

N/A
11K followers

More from Diana Rus

MrBeast - the YouTuber Who Paid for 1,000 Peoples' Eye Surgeries

On January 28, 2023, MrBeast uploaded a video on Youtube titled "1,000 Blind People See For The First Time". MrBeast single-handedly paid for 1,000 people's cataract surgery from the US and seven other countries: Mexico, Honduras, Indonesia, Brazil, Vietnam, Kenya, and Jamaica.

Read full story
2 comments
Kentucky State

In 1876 It "Rained" with Meat in Kentucky - an Unsolved Mystery

The Kentucky meat shower was an incident that took place in a 100 by-50-yard area near Olympia Springs in Bath County, Kentucky, on March 3, 1876, between the hours of 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Read full story
17 comments

Wojtek – the Bear Who Fought Alongside Polish Soldiers in WWII

Wojtek (1942 – 2 December 1963) was a Syrian brown bear that Polish II Corps troops who had been evacuated from the Soviet Union bought when he was a small cub from a train station in Hamadan, Iran.

Read full story
2 comments
Chippewa County, MI

This Is the Snowiest City in Michigan

Sault Ste. Marieis the only city in Chippewa County, Michigan, and the county seat. It is the second-most populous city in the Upper Peninsula after Marquette, with 13,337 people according to the 2020 census.

Read full story
2 comments
Asheville, NC

This NC 19th Century House Is the Largest in America and You Can Visit It

The Biltmore Estate is a historic house museum and tourist destination in Asheville, North Carolina. The main residence, Biltmore Property (or Biltmore Mansion), is a Châteauesque-style mansion built between 1889 and 1895 for George Washington Vanderbilt II and is the largest privately owned house in the United States, with 178,926 square feet of floor space.

Read full story
1 comments
Vinton County, OH

The Abandoned Town in Ohio that Is Considered to be ”Haunted”

Moonvilleis an abandoned town in Vinton County, Ohio's Brown Township, in the southeast of the country. Except for a few foundations, a cemetery, and an abandoned railroad tunnel that has inspired several ghost stories, nothing remains of this old mining town.

Read full story
3 comments

The North Carolina Sky Resort Where You Can Go Night Skiing & Snowboarding

Wolf Ridge Ski Resort is hidden away in the stunning mountains of Western North Carolina, only 5 miles off I-26 and 30 minutes north of Asheville. Wolf Ridge is a family-friendly resort with slopes ranging from beginner to expert. Skiing and snowboarding can be done at night thanks to lighted slopes. Skiing, snowboarding, and tubing are some of the adventure sports available nearby.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

The Unique San Francisco Restaurant that Has a Lagoon Inside

Tonga Room & Hurricane Bar has a tropical and exuberant environment with live entertainment, dancing, and a rainstorm. Excellent Pacific Rim Asian cuisine is served at Tonga Room & Hurricane Bar in a tropical environment.

Read full story
11 comments
Newport, RI

The Oldest US Restaurant Is Located in Rhode Island

The White Horse Tavern is believed to be the oldest tavern building in the United States and was built before 1673. It is located in Newport, Rhode Island, near the intersection of Farewell and Marlborough streets.

Read full story
Chapel Hill, NC

This Is the Oldest Continually Running Restaurant in North Carolina

The Carolina Coffee Shop is the oldest continuously running restaurant in North Carolina. The restaurant first opened its doors in 1922 at 138 E. Franklin St., the old home of Carolina's student post office. Originally a soda shop, it shifted to serving meals in the 1950s.

Read full story
1 comments
Fort Mill, SC

This Abandoned NC Christian-themed Park Was One of the Biggest Parks in USA

Heritage USA was a Christian-themed park that was opened in 1978 and closed in 1989. Heritage USA was located in Fort Mill, South Carolina, and was founded by Jim Bakker and Tammy Faye Bakker.

Read full story
8 comments
Langdon, ND

The Abandoned Pyramid of North Dakota that Was Part of a Military Facility

Near Langdon, North Dakota, there was a cluster of military facilities known as the Stanley R. Mickelsen Safeguard Complex (SRMSC), which served as a foundation for the Safeguard anti-ballistic missile program run by the US Army.

Read full story
3 comments
Kentucky State

The World’s Longest Cave Is in Kentucky

Mammoth Cave is the world's longest-known cave system with more than 420 miles of surveyed passageways. Mammoth Cave is almost twice as long as the second-longest cave system, Mexico's Sac Actun underwater cave.

Read full story

Researchers found that energy drinks and soda cause hair loss for men

Researchers from China have found that we found that high sugar-sweetened beverage consumption is associated with a higher risk of male pattern hair loss. Male pattern hair loss, a non-scarring and progressive form of hair loss, has become a global public health concern.

Read full story
New Bern, NC

This 18th Century Palace Is One of the most Beautiful Houses in NC and Was Once the Residency of NC British Governors

Tryon Palace, formerly known as Governor's Palace, Newbern, was the main home and administrative center of the British governors of North Carolina from 1770 to 1775. The palace, which is located in New Bern, North Carolina, was frequently the central focus of official events and hospitality.

Read full story
2 comments
Ouray, CO

This Small Town in Colorado Is Considered the "Switzerland of America"

Ouray is known as the "Switzerland of America" for its climate, natural alpine surroundings, and landscape. It is situated at an elevation of 7,792 feet. Ouray is a home rule municipality and the county seat of Ouray County in Colorado, United States.

Read full story
2 comments

The Unclaimed Land that No Country Wants and the Reason Why

Bir Tawil, a small piece of land in northeast Africa, that no country wants. Bir Tawil is located between Egypt to the north and Sudan to the south, and neither nation wants it. While Egypt and Sudan fight for land next to Bir Tawil known as the Hala'ib Triangle, no country is interested in Bir Tawil. Bir Tawil is a lawless land with no humans. It's a no-man’s land.

Read full story
Newton, NJ

This Is One of the Snowiest Towns in New Jersey

Newtonis an incorporated municipality in Sussex County, New Jersey. It is located around 60 miles northwest of New York City. Newton is the county seat of Sussex County because it houses the county's administrative offices and court system.

Read full story
1 comments
Tennessee State

These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee

Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy