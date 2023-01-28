The Abandoned Town in Ohio that Is Considered to be ”Haunted”

Diana Rus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GbrI8_0kUfSSOQ00
Photo byjean wimmerlinonUnsplash

Moonville is an abandoned town in Vinton County, Ohio's Brown Township, in the southeast of the country.

Except for a few foundations, a cemetery, and an abandoned railroad tunnel that has inspired several ghost stories, nothing remains of this old mining town.

Moonville - a haunted town

There are various ghost stories associated with the Moonville Tunnel that scare visitors to this day. The legends of the Moonville Tunnel are about four spirits: the engineer, the lavender lady, the brakeman, and the bully.

1. The Engineer

After Theodore Lawhead's train crashed head-on with an approaching train in the 1880s, the ghost of the Marietta and Cincinnati railroad company engineer began to haunt the tracks. Visitors have reported seeing a ghostly figure holding a lantern while walking beside the railroad and into the tunnel.

2. The Lavender Lady

Visitors have reported seeing a thin, elderly woman wandering alongside the route near the Moonville Tunnel. After a little while, she disappears and the air is filled with the fragrance of lavender. Mary Shea, who was murdered on the rails at the end of the tunnel, is thought to be the ghost.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yOECa_0kUfSSOQ00
Moonville TunnelPhoto byMoonville, Ohio/ Wikipedia

3. The Brakeman

The Brakeman is thought to be the spirit of an ”intoxicated” young man working as a brakeman on a train. One night after drinking too much alcohol, the young man fell asleep on the railroad tracks.

4. The Bully

The town bully was a local farmer who picked on everyone who was less powerful than himself. He was kicked out of a Zaleski tavern one night and never returned home. A few days later, they discovered his lifeless corpse. The majority of people think he was killed, although his murderer was never found. Now his enraged spirit tosses stones from the top of the tunnel at anyone passing underneath.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1poZ0E_0kUfSSOQ00
Photo byCasey HorneronUnsplash

About Moonville

The Marietta and Cincinnati Railroad pushed across southeastern Ohio to reach Cincinnati in the mid-1800s.

The towns of Zaleski, Hope Furnace, Hope Furnace Station, Ingham Station, and Kings Station were located along its course and in more isolated sections. A small community, made up primarily of the Coe and Ferguson families, was at the center of these small coal mining villages.

It was known as Moonville. Nearby, the train company constructed two trestles over Raccoon Creek and a tunnel named Moonville Tunnel over a steep hill.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NOitC_0kUfSSOQ00
Sign at Moonville rail-trailPhoto byMoonville, Ohio/ Wikipedia

Walking the rails was very risky, made much more so by the trestles and tunnel. One trestle crossed Raccoon Creek fewer than 50 yards from the tunnel's entrance. Over 21 persons were murdered on or near the railroads in this area. A 13-year-old girl reportedly died in 1978 after falling off the trestle as a train passed over it.

The coal mines gradually began to be used up and shut down by the turn of the century. The town had already been abandoned by the time the final family left in 1947.

The tunnel, Moonville Cemetery, and foundation stones discovered close to the rails were the only things left standing at the site by the 1960s after all the houses had been demolished.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28zayF_0kUfSSOQ00
Photo byAlex vd SlikkeonUnsplash

Sources:

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# travel# abandoned# town# ghost town# Ohio

Comments / 2

Published by

Passionate writer of interesting facts, history, and important events/places from the United States and around the world.

N/A
11K followers

More from Diana Rus

Bath County, KY

In 1876 It "Rained" with Meat in Kentaky - an Unsolved Mystery

The Kentucky meat shower was an incident that took place in a 100 by-50-yard area near Olympia Springs in Bath County, Kentucky, on March 3, 1876, between the hours of 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Read full story

Wojtek – the Bear Who Fought Alongside Polish Soldiers in WWII

Wojtek (1942 – 2 December 1963) was a Syrian brown bear that Polish II Corps troops who had been evacuated from the Soviet Union bought when he was a small cub from a train station in Hamadan, Iran.

Read full story
1 comments
Chippewa County, MI

This Is the Snowiest City in Michigan

Sault Ste. Marieis the only city in Chippewa County, Michigan, and the county seat. It is the second-most populous city in the Upper Peninsula after Marquette, with 13,337 people according to the 2020 census.

Read full story
2 comments

The Man Who Intentionally Caused the Great Flood of 1993 to Keep His Wife Far From Him While He Partied

James Robert Scott is an American who was found guilty of causing the Great Flood of 1993 in West Quincy,Missouri, which resulted in significant flooding of the Mississippi River.

Read full story
80 comments
Asheville, NC

This NC 19th Century House Is the Largest in America and You Can Visit It

The Biltmore Estate is a historic house museum and tourist destination in Asheville, North Carolina. The main residence, Biltmore Property (or Biltmore Mansion), is a Châteauesque-style mansion built between 1889 and 1895 for George Washington Vanderbilt II and is the largest privately owned house in the United States, with 178,926 square feet of floor space.

Read full story
1 comments

The North Carolina Sky Resort Where You Can Go Night Skiing & Snowboarding

Wolf Ridge Ski Resort is hidden away in the stunning mountains of Western North Carolina, only 5 miles off I-26 and 30 minutes north of Asheville. Wolf Ridge is a family-friendly resort with slopes ranging from beginner to expert. Skiing and snowboarding can be done at night thanks to lighted slopes. Skiing, snowboarding, and tubing are some of the adventure sports available nearby.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

The Unique San Francisco Restaurant that Has a Lagoon Inside

Tonga Room & Hurricane Bar has a tropical and exuberant environment with live entertainment, dancing, and a rainstorm. Excellent Pacific Rim Asian cuisine is served at Tonga Room & Hurricane Bar in a tropical environment.

Read full story
11 comments
Newport, RI

The Oldest US Restaurant Is Located in Rhode Island

The White Horse Tavern is believed to be the oldest tavern building in the United States and was built before 1673. It is located in Newport, Rhode Island, near the intersection of Farewell and Marlborough streets.

Read full story
Chapel Hill, NC

This Is the Oldest Continually Running Restaurant in North Carolina

The Carolina Coffee Shop is the oldest continuously running restaurant in North Carolina. The restaurant first opened its doors in 1922 at 138 E. Franklin St., the old home of Carolina's student post office. Originally a soda shop, it shifted to serving meals in the 1950s.

Read full story
1 comments
Fort Mill, SC

This Abandoned NC Christian-themed Park Was One of the Biggest Parks in USA

Heritage USA was a Christian-themed park that was opened in 1978 and closed in 1989. Heritage USA was located in Fort Mill, South Carolina, and was founded by Jim Bakker and Tammy Faye Bakker.

Read full story
8 comments
Langdon, ND

The Abandoned Pyramid of North Dakota that Was Part of a Military Facility

Near Langdon, North Dakota, there was a cluster of military facilities known as the Stanley R. Mickelsen Safeguard Complex (SRMSC), which served as a foundation for the Safeguard anti-ballistic missile program run by the US Army.

Read full story
3 comments
Kentucky State

The World’s Longest Cave Is in Kentucky

Mammoth Cave is the world's longest-known cave system with more than 420 miles of surveyed passageways. Mammoth Cave is almost twice as long as the second-longest cave system, Mexico's Sac Actun underwater cave.

Read full story
1 comments

Researchers found that energy drinks and soda cause hair loss for men

Researchers from China have found that we found that high sugar-sweetened beverage consumption is associated with a higher risk of male pattern hair loss. Male pattern hair loss, a non-scarring and progressive form of hair loss, has become a global public health concern.

Read full story
New Bern, NC

This 18th Century Palace Is One of the most Beautiful Houses in NC and Was Once the Residency of NC British Governors

Tryon Palace, formerly known as Governor's Palace, Newbern, was the main home and administrative center of the British governors of North Carolina from 1770 to 1775. The palace, which is located in New Bern, North Carolina, was frequently the central focus of official events and hospitality.

Read full story
2 comments
Ouray, CO

This Small Town in Colorado Is Considered the "Switzerland of America"

Ouray is known as the "Switzerland of America" for its climate, natural alpine surroundings, and landscape. It is situated at an elevation of 7,792 feet. Ouray is a home rule municipality and the county seat of Ouray County in Colorado, United States.

Read full story
2 comments

The Unclaimed Land that No Country Wants and the Reason Why

Bir Tawil, a small piece of land in northeast Africa, that no country wants. Bir Tawil is located between Egypt to the north and Sudan to the south, and neither nation wants it. While Egypt and Sudan fight for land next to Bir Tawil known as the Hala'ib Triangle, no country is interested in Bir Tawil. Bir Tawil is a lawless land with no humans. It's a no-man’s land.

Read full story
Newton, NJ

This Is One of the Snowiest Towns in New Jersey

Newtonis an incorporated municipality in Sussex County, New Jersey. It is located around 60 miles northwest of New York City. Newton is the county seat of Sussex County because it houses the county's administrative offices and court system.

Read full story
1 comments
Tennessee State

These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee

Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.

Read full story
3 comments
Monowi, NE

Visit this Nebraska Village with Only 1 Resident

Monowiis a village in Boyd County, Nebraska, in the United States. It gained national and international attention after the 2010 United States census reported that the village had only one resident, Elsie Eiler.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy