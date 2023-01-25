The North Carolina Sky Resort Where You Can Go Night Skiing & Snowboarding

Wolf Ridge Resort Photo by Wolf Ridge Resort/ Facebook

Wolf Ridge Ski Resort is hidden away in the stunning mountains of Western North Carolina, only 5 miles off I-26 and 30 minutes north of Asheville.

Wolf Ridge is a family-friendly resort with slopes ranging from beginner to expert. Skiing and snowboarding can be done at night thanks to lighted slopes. Skiing, snowboarding, and tubing are some of the adventure sports available nearby.

The rustic lodge overlooks the slopes and provides visitors with three stone fireplaces to warm up by, as well as a spacious observation space overlooking the slopes. Goggles, gloves, face masks, and mementos to take home and remember your trip at the Wolf are just a few of the most recent goods available in the gift store to ensure a pleasant day on the slopes.

Visitors may have breakfast, lunch, and dinner at the cafeteria-style grill to ensure you have the energy you need to ride the slopes. The rental store is meant to make the process of renting equipment as quick and easy as possible.

Photo by Beres Ioan on Unsplash

Wolf Ridge Ski Resort

Wolf Ridge Ski Resort is a ski slope in western North Carolina, near Mars Hill, in the eastern United States. It is five miles from Interstate 26 and features fifteen ski slopes and routes, with 4 for beginners, 9 for intermediates, and just 2 for advanced.

The largest vertical drop of Wolf Ridge, which has a peak height of 4,600 feet above sea level, is 700 feet. 2 carpet lifts and 2 chairlifts, 1 quad chair and 1 double chair, provide access to the slopes.

SNOW TUBING

Featuring a 350-foot long slope that is 60 feet wide at the top, 100 feet wide at the bottom! Since there are no set lanes, tubers can join their tubes together.

The Tube Run also has a slope that is lit up at night for entertainment and the snow-making capability.

Wolf Ridge Resort Photo by Wolf Ridge Resort/ Facebook

WOLF RIDGE SKI SCHOOL

Wolf Ridge Ski Resort has a top-rated Snow Sports School that offers beginning to advanced skiing and snowboarding training. The teachers at Wolf Ridge are qualified to provide people with the best tuition possible.

The Snow Sports School at Wolf Ridge provides both personalized and group instruction. Private classes offer the chance for individualized teaching that is catered to the student's skill level and rate of progress.

Private sessions are offered hourly, depending on the instructor's schedule. From the age of five, private courses are offered.

For beginners who require basic coaching (how to fall, get up, turn, stop, and ski/snowboard in control), group classes are an option. Ages 8 and older can participate in group classes.

Wolf Ridge Resort Photo by Wolf Ridge Resort/ Facebook

History

Bud Edwards had the idea to build a ski resort on a mountain in the beautiful Wolf Laurel Community in 1968, and the resort opened as Wolf Laurel Ski Area in 1969.

The resort only had a tow rope and two runs at the time. Orville English, who still owns the slopes, bought the property in 1992, and under his new management, the mountain saw a lot of alterations.

The number of slopes that can be skied increased. The quad chairlift also had a mid-station addition, enabling intermediate and beginning skiers to access additional terrain. The installation of the rental store, cafeteria-style grill, group sales office, and walk-up ticket windows was part of the lodge's upgrades during this time.

The Snow Sports School cabin was created so that visitors could easily access the ski school at the mountain's base. The capacity to produce snow and groom the mountain increased throughout time, reaching a total of 130 snow cannons on the mountain and 2 contemporary groomers.

The most recent upgrades include the installation of 15 new snow guns, an expanded parking lot, and an extension to the Wolf Cub slope that provides more room for beginner-level instruction.

Wolf Ridge Resort Photo by Wolf Ridge Resort/ Facebook

