The Oldest US Restaurant Is Located in Rhode Island

Diana Rus

White Horse Tavern

The White Horse Tavern is believed to be the oldest tavern building in the United States and was built before 1673.

It is located in Newport, Rhode Island, near the intersection of Farewell and Marlborough streets.

History- The White Horse Tavern

The first structure was built there in 1652 by English immigrant Francis Brinley on property that he had acquired from his brother-in-law, William Coddington.

He sold the property to William Mayes in 1673, who expanded it and turned it into a tavern. The structure served as a city hall, a courthouse, and a location for the Rhode Island General Assembly, among other big gatherings.

In 1687, William Mayes got a license for a tavern, and his son William Mayes, Jr. ran it until the beginning of the eighteenth century.

Owner Jonathan Nichols gave the company the name "The White Horse Tavern" in 1730.

During the British occupation of Newport in the American Revolution, during the time of the Battle of Rhode Island, Tories and British troops were quartered there.

After the building had been abandoned for years as a boarding house, the Van Bueren family of Newport gave money to the for-profit Preservation Society of Newport in 1952 to restore it. Following the renovation, the structure was sold and reopened as a private bar and restaurant. It remains a popular spot for dining and drinking today.

White Horse Tavern

Menu

In "America's Oldest Tavern," the White Horse Tavern provides a modern, fresh dining experience.

Some of the dishes served by the White Horse Tavern are Rhode Island clam chowder, french Onion soup, crispy pork belly, crab cake, beef wellington, duck scotch egg, rigatoni bolognese, lobster ravioli, and, pan-seared scallops.

Location

26 Marlborough St, Newport, RI 02840

Newport City

Newport is a beachfront city in Newport County, Rhode Island, located on Aquidneck Island.

It is known for its historical houses and rich history of sailing and is a popular summer destination in New England.

The state of Rhode Island is located in the Northeastern United States New England area. It is the smallest state by land and the seventh-least populated, with little less than 1.1 million citizens as of 2020.

White Horse Tavern

Sources:

