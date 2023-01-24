This Is the Oldest Continually Running Restaurant in North Carolina

Carolina Coffee Shop Photo by Carolina Coffee Shop/ Instagram

The Carolina Coffee Shop is the oldest continuously running restaurant in North Carolina.

The restaurant first opened its doors in 1922 at 138 E. Franklin St., the old home of Carolina's student post office. Originally a soda shop, it shifted to serving meals in the 1950s.

The restaurant is located in the heart of downtown Chapel Hill. For just about a century, the restaurant has been operating.

The atmosphere at Carolina Coffee Shop is warm and welcoming, proudly displaying its history while still embracing modern beverages and cuisine.

Carolina Coffee Shop is the perfect place for Friends, family, and first dates. The restaurant has a full bar, offers modern southern cuisine, and has a famous weekend brunch.

The Carolina Coffee Shop is open seven days a week and hosts private events.

Until the 1950s, Carolina Confectionery operated as a soda store before changing its name to Carolina Coffee Shop and operating as a restaurant.

Byron Freeman owned the Carolina Coffee Shop from the 1950s to 1999. Freeman introduced a formal dinner service, but the bar still didn't offer late-night hours.

The restaurant was then purchased by Greg Owens, the third owner, in 1999, and extensive improvements were made. The restaurant quickly became a popular spot for a nice meal.

In 2007, UNC graduate Gary Monroe took over ownership of the restaurant, which had previously been a partnership.

Even though the restaurant has seen various renovations over the years, the bar top, two of the chandeliers, and all of the bricks still date back to the restaurant's earlier days.

In an effort to keep it looking great while retaining its historic charm, the restaurant has been through many renovations.

The restaurant's restored historical atmosphere draws many UNC graduates who are returning to Chapel Hill.

Location

The Carolina Coffee Shop is located at 138 East Franklin Street, Chapel Hill.

Menu

The Carolina Coffee Shop serves breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner, and drinks.

Some of the dishes available on the menu are: Carolina Coffee Shop classic omelet, signature cornflake French toast, coffee shop burger, crispy chicken sandwich, grilled veggie wrap, impossible burger, pulled pork burger

Moreover, the restaurant has the "1922 Menu" that contains: breakfast burrito, oatmeal, smashed avocado, pastries, quesadilla, crispy chicken sandwich grilled chicken wrap, capers panini, turkey and Swiss panini, and many more.

Moreover, desserts like affogato, apple pie, pecan pie, chocolate torte, and ice cream.

