The World’s Longest Cave Is in Kentucky

Diana Rus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I9yMz_0kNVIJu400
Mammoth CavePhoto byMammoth Cave National Park/ Facebook

Mammoth Cave is the world's longest-known cave system with more than 420 miles of surveyed passageways. Mammoth Cave is almost twice as long as the second-longest cave system, Mexico's Sac Actun underwater cave.

Since the 1972 unification of Mammoth Cave with the even longer system under Flint Ridge to the north, the system has been known as the Mammoth-Flint Ridge Cave System.

Mammoth Cave National Park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and International Biosphere Reserve.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DV7n3_0kNVIJu400
Mammoth CavePhoto byMammoth Cave National Park/ Facebook

About Mammoth Cave

The world’s longest-known cave, Mammoth Cave, is a well-researched example of a "solution cave".

Solution caves are created when rainfall percolates through the soil and gathers up carbon dioxide from the air and the soil, creating a weak acid. In order to create a narrow channel for the water to pass through, this acidic water squeezes between the thin limestone layers and bedrock layers.

Minerals in the limestone are actively dissolved by the water. The canals get larger over an extremely long period of time, allowing water to flow more freely. The water passages expand as more water flows through them. These tunnels are formally classified as caves once they are large enough for people to enter and explore.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K2ScP_0kNVIJu400
Mammoth CavePhoto byMammoth Cave National Park/ Wikipedia

The world’s longest-known cave

Researchers have found that Mammoth Cave’s rock beds to the Mississippian Period.

The rock layers at Mammoth Cave have been dated to the Mississippian Era.

About 320–360 million years ago, rock beds were developed. But it wasn't until 10 to 15 million years ago when streams and rivers running over the surface allowed water to sink in and enter the rock layers through tiny fractures, that Mammoth Cave's passages began to develop.

The highest passages formed until about 2 million years ago, when ice age activities changed the amount of water coming into the cave and the remaining cave streams dropped to lower levels of the cave, according to studies.

Mammoth Cave now has five different "levels" of tunnels. These are made up of four fossil levels and the lowest level, the modern river level, which is nearly 300 feet below the surface.

The subterranean rivers that flow out of the cave and into the Green River are still building the cave today as waterfalls through these wide and narrow passages to the water table.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12VqHY_0kNVIJu400
Mammoth CavePhoto byMammoth Cave National Park/ Wikipedia

Visit

The majority of the passages in Mammoth Cave are dry, with water only sometimes entering into certain sections where stalactites, stalagmites, and other formations may be found.

Visitors can see several kinds of cave passages in Mammoth Cave. Some of them are:

  • Canyon Passages
  • Large Canyon Composite Passages
  • Tube Passages
  • Vertical Shafts
  • Keyhole Passages
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pIPj1_0kNVIJu400
Mammoth CavePhoto byMammoth Cave National Park/ Wikipedia

Mammoth Cave National Park

Mammoth Cave National Park is a national park in west-central Kentucky that includes portions of Mammoth Cave, the world's longest cave system.

The park was established on July 1, 1941, and it became a national park on October 27, 1981, a world heritage site on September 26, 1990, an international biosphere reserve on September 26, 2020, and an international dark sky park on October 28, 2021.

The park's 52,830 acres are mostly in Edmonson County, with some parts stretching east into Hart and Barren counties.

The Green River flows through the park, with a branch known as the Nolin River feeding into it immediately inside the park's borders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C5puC_0kNVIJu400
Mammoth CavePhoto byMammoth Cave National Park/ Wikipedia

Sources:

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# travel# visit# explore# things to do# Kentucky

Comments / 0

Published by

Passionate writer of interesting facts, history, and important events/places from the United States and around the world.

N/A
11K followers

More from Diana Rus

The North Carolina Sky Resort Where You Can Go Night Skiing & Snowboarding

Wolf Ridge Ski Resort is hidden away in the stunning mountains of Western North Carolina, only 5 miles off I-26 and 30 minutes north of Asheville. Wolf Ridge is a family-friendly resort with slopes ranging from beginner to expert. Skiing and snowboarding can be done at night thanks to lighted slopes. Skiing, snowboarding, and tubing are some of the adventure sports available nearby.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

The Unique San Francisco Restaurant that Has a Lagoon Inside

Tonga Room & Hurricane Bar has a tropical and exuberant environment with live entertainment, dancing, and a rainstorm. Excellent Pacific Rim Asian cuisine is served at Tonga Room & Hurricane Bar in a tropical environment.

Read full story
7 comments
Newport, RI

The Oldest US Restaurant Is Located in Rhode Island

The White Horse Tavern is believed to be the oldest tavern building in the United States and was built before 1673. It is located in Newport, Rhode Island, near the intersection of Farewell and Marlborough streets.

Read full story
Chapel Hill, NC

This Is the Oldest Continually Running Restaurant in North Carolina

The Carolina Coffee Shop is the oldest continuously running restaurant in North Carolina. The restaurant first opened its doors in 1922 at 138 E. Franklin St., the old home of Carolina's student post office. Originally a soda shop, it shifted to serving meals in the 1950s.

Read full story
1 comments
Fort Mill, SC

This Abandoned NC Christian-themed Park Was One of the Biggest Parks in USA

Heritage USA was a Christian-themed park that was opened in 1978 and closed in 1989. Heritage USA was located in Fort Mill, South Carolina, and was founded by Jim Bakker and Tammy Faye Bakker.

Read full story
7 comments
Langdon, ND

The Abandoned Pyramid of North Dakota that Was Part of a Military Facility

Near Langdon, North Dakota, there was a cluster of military facilities known as the Stanley R. Mickelsen Safeguard Complex (SRMSC), which served as a foundation for the Safeguard anti-ballistic missile program run by the US Army.

Read full story
2 comments

Researchers found that energy drinks and soda cause hair loss for men

Researchers from China have found that we found that high sugar-sweetened beverage consumption is associated with a higher risk of male pattern hair loss. Male pattern hair loss, a non-scarring and progressive form of hair loss, has become a global public health concern.

Read full story
New Bern, NC

This 18th Century Palace Is One of the most Beautiful Houses in NC and Was Once the Residency of NC British Governors

Tryon Palace, formerly known as Governor's Palace, Newbern, was the main home and administrative center of the British governors of North Carolina from 1770 to 1775. The palace, which is located in New Bern, North Carolina, was frequently the central focus of official events and hospitality.

Read full story
2 comments
Ouray, CO

This Small Town in Colorado Is Considered the "Switzerland of America"

Ouray is known as the "Switzerland of America" for its climate, natural alpine surroundings, and landscape. It is situated at an elevation of 7,792 feet. Ouray is a home rule municipality and the county seat of Ouray County in Colorado, United States.

Read full story
2 comments

The Unclaimed Land that No Country Wants and the Reason Why

Bir Tawil, a small piece of land in northeast Africa, that no country wants. Bir Tawil is located between Egypt to the north and Sudan to the south, and neither nation wants it. While Egypt and Sudan fight for land next to Bir Tawil known as the Hala'ib Triangle, no country is interested in Bir Tawil. Bir Tawil is a lawless land with no humans. It's a no-man’s land.

Read full story
Newton, NJ

This Is One of the Snowiest Towns in New Jersey

Newtonis an incorporated municipality in Sussex County, New Jersey. It is located around 60 miles northwest of New York City. Newton is the county seat of Sussex County because it houses the county's administrative offices and court system.

Read full story
1 comments
Tennessee State

These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee

Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.

Read full story
3 comments
Monowi, NE

Visit this Nebraska Village with Only 1 Resident

Monowiis a village in Boyd County, Nebraska, in the United States. It gained national and international attention after the 2010 United States census reported that the village had only one resident, Elsie Eiler.

Read full story
Colma, CA

Visit the Town Near San Francisco that Has More Cemeteries than Residents

The "City Of Souls" - that's what most people refer to Colma town as because it has over 1,509 residents and 1.5 million "souls". Colmais a small incorporated town in San Mateo County, California, on the San Francisco Peninsula in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Read full story
2 comments

On Christmas 1914, British and German Troops Played Football Instead of Fighting

German and British soldiers talking. An artist's impression from The Illustrated London News of 9 January 1915Photo byChristmas truce/ Wikipedia. Religion and faith could be the last universal concept that holds the world together.

Read full story
2 comments
Salt Lake County, UT

This Is the Snowiest Town in Utah

Alta is a town in eastern Salt Lake County, Utah, United States. Alta is located in the Alta Ski Area, a ski resort that has 500,000 annual visitors. It's famous for its powder skiing and for not allowing snowboarding.

Read full story
6 comments

The Prophet Who Was Eaten by Lions while Trying To Replicate A Bible Story

Photo byPhoto by Tim Wildsmith/ UnsplashonUnsplash. In 1991, a Nigerian Prophet, Prophet Daniel Abodunrin, was devoured and eaten in front of many people at a zoo in Ibadan while trying to replicate ''Daniel in the lions' den".

Read full story
65 comments
Dahlonega, GA

Visit the Snowiest Town in Georgia

Dahlonega is the county seat of Lumpkin County, Georgia, in the United States. Dahlonega is located at the north end of Georgia highway 400, the freeway which connects Dahlonega to Atlanta.

Read full story
10 comments
Sugar Mountain, NC

Visit the Largest Ski Area in North Carolina

Sugar MountainPhoto bySee Sugar Mountain, NC/ Facebook. Sugar Mountain is the largest ski area in North Carolina. Sugar Mountain Resort has 125 acres of ski terrain spread across 21 slopes and 8 lifts for quick access. It has the most ski areas and the 1,200-foot-highest vertical drop in the North Carolina Blue Ridge Mountains.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy