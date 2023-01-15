Researchers found that energy drinks and soda cause hair loss for men

Diana Rus

Photo byTowfiqu barbhuiyaonUnsplash

Researchers from China have found that we found that high sugar-sweetened beverage consumption is associated with a higher risk of male pattern hair loss.

Male pattern hair loss, a non-scarring and progressive form of hair loss, has become a global public health concern.

Genetics, anxiety, sleep time, age, body mass index (BMI), disease history, physical activity, diet, and smoking are all factors that contribute to male pattern hair loss. Diet is believed to have a crucial role, and multiple studies have shown that the Western diet has a negative effect on male pattern hair loss.

The increased consumption of added sugars, which is a major component of the Western diet, may impact hair loss by triggering polyol pathways.

Male pattern hair loss distresses young people because it affects an individual's sense of self, causes psychological distress, and has a negative impact on quality of life.

Photo byJeff SiepmanonUnsplash

Sodas and Energy Drinks

Sugar-sweetened drinks, which are popular among young people, are any liquids that have been sweetened with various types of added sugars.

Sodas/soft drinks, juice with added sugar, sports drinks, energy drinks, sweet milk, and sweet tea/coffee are all examples of Sugar-sweetened drinks.

In the United States, 63% of adolescents and 49% of adults consume an SSB on a given day. According to Chinese research, the 13-29-year-old age group consumes the most sugar-sweetened drinks (22.38%). According to current research, high sugar-sweetened drinks intake is linked to chronic diseases, obesity, tooth decay, and mental issues.

As a major source of added sugars in the diet, sugar-sweetened drinks may be a risk factor for male hair loss.

Photo byPaul SzewczykonUnsplash

Study

In the study, it was explained that the consumption of high levels of sugar-sweetened drinks in the studied population is high and, for the first time, revealed that high sugar-sweetened drinks consumption is associated with a higher risk of male hair loss.

The study discovered that young Chinese persons aged 18-45 years old had high sugary drinks intake, and those who consumed excessive sugary drinks had a higher risk of reporting male hair loss. The study was done on 1028 male individuals comprising 436 (42.4%) normal participants and 592 (57.6%) participants with male pattern hair loss.

"Referring to the direct effect of sugar-sweetened drinks on male pattern hair loss, the high sugar content in SSBs leads to a higher serum glucose concentration, which triggers the polyol pathway by creating a high affinity for aldose reductase. The biochemical symptoms of androgenetic alopecia (AGA) in the scalp are highly suggestive of an overactive polyol pathway."
"In addition, excessive sugar intake is often accompanied by excessive lipid intake, and a high-fat diet is also considered to be related to MPHL."

Source: https://www.mdpi.com/2044594

Passionate writer of interesting facts, history, and important events/places from the United States and around the world.

