New Bern, NC

This 18th Century Palace Is One of the most Beautiful Houses in NC and Was Once the Residency of NC British Governors

Diana Rus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4frGJU_0k7kmUO300
Tryon PalacePhoto byTryon Palace/ Wikipedia

Tryon Palace, formerly known as Governor's Palace, Newbern, was the main home and administrative center of the British governors of North Carolina from 1770 to 1775.

The palace, which is located in New Bern, North Carolina, was frequently the central focus of official events and hospitality.

Today, Tryon Palace is a state historic site.

About Tryon Palace

Tryon Palace was first constructed between 1767 and 1770 as the Colony of North Carolina's first permanent capitol and a residence for the Royal Governor and his family. When Governor William Tryon hired an architect from England, John Hawks.

Hawks designed the Palace in the Georgian style, maintaining symmetry throughout, much like a lot of wealthy country homes in the area of London. It quickly gained a reputation as one of the best public buildings in the American colonies. For just over a year, Governor Tryon, his wife Margaret Wake Tryon, and their daughter Margaret lived at the Palace.

When Governor Tryon was chosen to lead New York in June 1771, they left New Bern.

The American Revolution began in May of 1775, and Josiah Martin, the second royal governor to reside at the Palace, escaped. His possessions were eventually sold at auction by the newly established state government.

The Palace served as the capital of the Patriots, who also held the first General Assembly meetings there to start planning for a free and independent state. Richard Caswell, Abner Nash, Alexander Martin, and Richard Dobbs Spaight were among the four state governors who made use of the Palace.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nCcRM_0k7kmUO300
Tryon Palace- Grand staircasePhoto byTryon Palace/ Wikipedia

Tryon Palace Destroyed by Fire

In February 1798, a fire broke out in the cellar where hay was being kept. The main structure was rapidly destroyed by the fire and collapsed, but the kitchen and stable offices were saved.

The house was developed in the 1950s, and the public was allowed access in 1959 when a contemporary reproduction that adhered to the original architect's ideas was built there. With 16 acres of plants, the palace garden was also restored, representing three centuries of landscape and gardening history.

Early in the 19th century, the Kitchen Office was demolished, leaving just the Stable Office standing. Numerous homes and shops were constructed on each side of George Street when it was expanded over the old Palace foundation in the 19th century.

The restoration of North Carolina's original capital began in the 1930s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22LDU9_0k7kmUO300
Family Crest (Tryon Palace)Photo byWikipedia Commons

Visit Tryon Palace

Address: 529 S. Front Street

The Tryon Palace's main entrance is located at 529 S. Front Street, where visitors may buy tickets, get information, pick up maps and information, watch an orientation video, and view gallery exhibits. Additionally, visitors to the History Center may browse the Museum Store and have a leisurely dinner at Lawson's Café while taking in views of the Trent River.

Visitors can take a tour of Tryon Palace to learn more about it, stroll through the lovely gardens surrounding the Governor's Palace, visit historic residences, and find out about a unique exhibit at the North Carolina History Center.

Visitors can choose between several ticket options like Garden Passes, Galleries and Garden Passes, and One Day Passes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nxngw_0k7kmUO300
Front Gate (Tryon Palace)Photo byWikipedia Commons

In addition to the main building, the Tryon Palace Historic Site has several buildings. The sole remaining original building is the Stable Offices. The Kitchen Office is separate from the Palace.

The grounds were divided into parcels and sold following the fire in 1798. For George W. Dixon, a prosperous merchant tailor and former mayor of New Bern, a house was constructed in the early 1830s. Robert Hay, a Scottish immigrant, and wainwright bought the Robert Hay House in 1816. It was constructed around the beginning of the 19th century.

Several generations of his family have lived at the John Wright Stanly House, a magnificent example of Georgian architecture, some of whom were significant figures throughout the American Revolution, the early national age, and the Civil War.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3efs6I_0k7kmUO300
Gardens (Tryon Palace)Photo byWikipedia Commons

Sources:

# visit# travel# explore# things to do# north carolina

Comments / 2

