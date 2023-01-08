These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee

Diana Rus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NUptD_0k4m9JdB00
Photo byWorld of MagiconUnsplash

Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population.

Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.

Winters are mild to cool, with temperatures falling at higher elevations. Outside of the highest mountains, typical nightly lows are usually near freezing. The highest recorded temperature was 113 °F on August 9, 1930, at Perryville, and the lowest recorded temperature was -32 °F on December 30, 1917, at Mountain City.

Mountain City

Mountain City is a town in and the county seat of Johnson County, Tennessee.

Mountain City is Tennessee's northernmost northern county seat. It also holds the distinction of being the state's highest incorporated city at an elevation of 2,418 feet.

Due to the high elevation, Mountain City is one of the snowiest cities in Tennessee.

Snow in Mountain City

The state's record low temperature for Tennessee was held by Mountain City and Mount Le Conte on December 30, 1917, when the city's record low temperature of 32 °F was set.

Mountain City has a subtropical highland climate, with monthly average temperatures ranging from 34 °F to 71 °F in January and July, respectively. Due to just 7 months having a mean temperature of 50 °F or higher, it is classified as a temperate oceanic climate under the Trewartha climate classification.

Summers in Mountain City are warm; winters are short, very cold, and wet; and it is partially cloudy all year. The temperature normally ranges from 27°F to 80°F throughout the year, rarely falling below 13°F or rising over 86°F.

The snowy season lasts 3.6 months, from December 2 to March 22, with a typical 31-day snowfall of at least 1.0 inches. Mountain City gets the most snow in January, with an average snowfall of 3.3 inches.

The snowless season lasts 8.4 months, from March 22 to December 2. The least amount of snow falls around July 26, with a total accumulation of 0.0 inches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ubGfE_0k4m9JdB00
Mountain City, viewed from Sunset Memorial ParkPhoto byMountain City/ Wikipedia

Gatlinburg

Gatlinburg is a mountain resort city in Tennessee's Sevier County. It is located 39 miles southeast of Knoxville, 

It is a popular vacation destination since it is located on the boundary of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park along US Route 441, which connects to Cherokee, North Carolina, on the national park's southeast side. White Oak Flats, or simply White Oak, was the town's name prior to incorporation.

Snow in Gatlinburg

Gatlinburg's climate is humid subtropical, with hot, humid summers and cool, wet winters. Precipitation is high all year, with the rainiest being May-July, and October being the driest, with only 3.19 inches of average precipitation. The valley receives less snow, averaging around 8 inches per year.

Summers in Gatlinburg are long, warm, and humid; winters are short, very cold, and wet; and it is partially cloudy all year. Throughout the year, the temperature normally ranges from 29°F to 84°F, with temperatures rarely falling below 14°F or rising beyond 90°F.

The snowy season lasts 2.6 months, from December 18 to March 5, with a typical 31-day snowfall of at least 1.0 inches. January has the most snow in Gatlinburg, with an average snowfall of 2.2 inches.

The snowless season lasts 9.4 months, from March 5 to December 18. The least amount of snow falls around July 30, with a total accumulation of 0 inches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48784H_0k4m9JdB00
Gatlinburg, TennesseePhoto byJessica SuettaonUnsplash

Sources:

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# snow# winter activities# towns# explore# travel

Comments / 3

Published by

Passionate writer of interesting facts, history, and important events/places from the United States and around the world.

N/A
11K followers

More from Diana Rus

New Bern, NC

This 18th Century Palace Is One of the most Beautiful Houses in NC and Was Once the Residency of NC British Governors

Tryon Palace, formerly known as Governor's Palace, Newbern, was the main home and administrative center of the British governors of North Carolina from 1770 to 1775. The palace, which is located in New Bern, North Carolina, was frequently the central focus of official events and hospitality.

Read full story
2 comments
Ouray, CO

This Small Town in Colorado Is Considered the "Switzerland of America"

Ouray is known as the "Switzerland of America" for its climate, natural alpine surroundings, and landscape. It is situated at an elevation of 7,792 feet. Ouray is a home rule municipality and the county seat of Ouray County in Colorado, United States.

Read full story
2 comments

The Unclaimed Land that No Country Wants and the Reason Why

Bir Tawil, a small piece of land in northeast Africa, that no country wants. Bir Tawil is located between Egypt to the north and Sudan to the south, and neither nation wants it. While Egypt and Sudan fight for land next to Bir Tawil known as the Hala'ib Triangle, no country is interested in Bir Tawil. Bir Tawil is a lawless land with no humans. It's a no-man’s land.

Read full story
Newton, NJ

This Is One of the Snowiest Towns in New Jersey

Newtonis an incorporated municipality in Sussex County, New Jersey. It is located around 60 miles northwest of New York City. Newton is the county seat of Sussex County because it houses the county's administrative offices and court system.

Read full story
1 comments
Monowi, NE

Visit this Nebraska Village with Only 1 Resident

Monowiis a village in Boyd County, Nebraska, in the United States. It gained national and international attention after the 2010 United States census reported that the village had only one resident, Elsie Eiler.

Read full story
Colma, CA

Visit the Town Near San Francisco that Has More Cemeteries than Residents

The "City Of Souls" - that's what most people refer to Colma town as because it has over 1,509 residents and 1.5 million "souls". Colmais a small incorporated town in San Mateo County, California, on the San Francisco Peninsula in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Read full story
2 comments

On Christmas 1914, British and German Troops Played Football Instead of Fighting

German and British soldiers talking. An artist's impression from The Illustrated London News of 9 January 1915Photo byChristmas truce/ Wikipedia. Religion and faith could be the last universal concept that holds the world together.

Read full story
2 comments
Utah State

This Is the Snowiest Town in Utah

Alta is a town in eastern Salt Lake County, Utah, United States. Alta is located in the Alta Ski Area, a ski resort that has 500,000 annual visitors. It's famous for its powder skiing and for not allowing snowboarding.

Read full story
6 comments

The Prophet Who Was Eaten by Lions while Trying To Replicate A Bible Story

Photo byPhoto by Tim Wildsmith/ UnsplashonUnsplash. In 1991, a Nigerian Prophet, Prophet Daniel Abodunrin, was devoured and eaten in front of many people at a zoo in Ibadan while trying to replicate ''Daniel in the lions' den".

Read full story
57 comments
Dahlonega, GA

Visit the Snowiest Town in Georgia

Dahlonega is the county seat of Lumpkin County, Georgia, in the United States. Dahlonega is located at the north end of Georgia highway 400, the freeway which connects Dahlonega to Atlanta.

Read full story
10 comments
Sugar Mountain, NC

Visit the Largest Ski Area in North Carolina

Sugar MountainPhoto bySee Sugar Mountain, NC/ Facebook. Sugar Mountain is the largest ski area in North Carolina. Sugar Mountain Resort has 125 acres of ski terrain spread across 21 slopes and 8 lifts for quick access. It has the most ski areas and the 1,200-foot-highest vertical drop in the North Carolina Blue Ridge Mountains.

Read full story
Chardon, OH

This Is the Snowiest Town in Ohio

Chardon is a city in and the county seat of Geauga County, Ohio, in the United States. Chardon is Geauga County's only incorporated city and contains land from Chardon, Hambden, and Munson townships.

Read full story
4 comments
Seven Devils, NC

This Is the Largest Snow Tubing Park in North Carolina

Hawksnest Snow TubingPhoto byHawksnest Snow Tubing/ Facebook. Hawksnest Tubing Park is one of the East Coast's largest snow tubing parks and the longest snow tubing run in North Carolina.

Read full story
5 comments
Boone County, AR

This Is One of the Snowiest Towns in Arkansas

Harrisonis a city and the county seat of Boone County, Arkansas, United States. According to official 2019 estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, the city had a population of 13,069, ranking it as the 30th largest city in Arkansas.

Read full story
14 comments
Syracuse, NY

This Is the Snowiest City in New York State

Syracuseis a city in and the county seat of Onondaga County, New York, United States. It is the fifth-most populated city in New York, after New York City, Buffalo, Yonkers, and Rochester.

Read full story
6 comments
San Francisco, CA

One of the World's Largest Outdoor Swimming Pools Was in San Francisco and Now is Destroyed

Fleishhacker Pool Postcard (1932)Photo byFleishhacker Pool/ Wikipedia. Fleishhacker Pool was a public saltwater swimming pool complex located near the San Francisco Zoo on Sloat Boulevard and the Great Highway in the southwest part of San Francisco, California, United States.

Read full story
27 comments
Oakland, CA

The Abandoned Railroad Station in Oakland that Wasn't Used Since 1994

16th Street stationPhoto by16th Street station (Oakland)/ Wikipedia. The Oakland Central or 16th Street station is a historic Southern Pacific Railroad station in the Prescott neighborhood of Oakland, California, United States.

Read full story
4 comments

This Town in SC Was Transformed into a Nuclear Plant

Ellenton was a town in South Carolina, on the border between Barnwell and Aiken counties. The town was established in 1870. The town was acquired by the US Atomic Energy Commission in 1950 as part of a site for the development of the nuclear plant- Savannah River Plant. All of the homes and businesses were purchased, and two new towns, New Ellenton, South Carolina, and Jackson, South Carolina, were created.

Read full story
3 comments
Edenton, NC

This Is the Oldest House in North Carolina

Lane HousePhoto byLane House (Edenton, North Carolina)/ Wikipedia. Lane House is a historic house in Edenton, North Carolina that has been identified as the oldest house in the state by dendrochronology.

Read full story
20 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy