These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee

Photo by World of Magic on Unsplash

Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population.

Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.

Winters are mild to cool, with temperatures falling at higher elevations. Outside of the highest mountains, typical nightly lows are usually near freezing. The highest recorded temperature was 113 °F on August 9, 1930, at Perryville, and the lowest recorded temperature was -32 °F on December 30, 1917, at Mountain City.

Mountain City

Mountain City is a town in and the county seat of Johnson County, Tennessee.

Mountain City is Tennessee's northernmost northern county seat. It also holds the distinction of being the state's highest incorporated city at an elevation of 2,418 feet.

Due to the high elevation, Mountain City is one of the snowiest cities in Tennessee.

Snow in Mountain City

The state's record low temperature for Tennessee was held by Mountain City and Mount Le Conte on December 30, 1917, when the city's record low temperature of 32 °F was set.

Mountain City has a subtropical highland climate, with monthly average temperatures ranging from 34 °F to 71 °F in January and July, respectively. Due to just 7 months having a mean temperature of 50 °F or higher, it is classified as a temperate oceanic climate under the Trewartha climate classification.

Summers in Mountain City are warm; winters are short, very cold, and wet; and it is partially cloudy all year. The temperature normally ranges from 27°F to 80°F throughout the year, rarely falling below 13°F or rising over 86°F.

The snowy season lasts 3.6 months, from December 2 to March 22, with a typical 31-day snowfall of at least 1.0 inches. Mountain City gets the most snow in January, with an average snowfall of 3.3 inches.

The snowless season lasts 8.4 months, from March 22 to December 2. The least amount of snow falls around July 26, with a total accumulation of 0.0 inches.

Mountain City, viewed from Sunset Memorial Park Photo by Mountain City/ Wikipedia

Gatlinburg

Gatlinburg is a mountain resort city in Tennessee's Sevier County. It is located 39 miles southeast of Knoxville,

It is a popular vacation destination since it is located on the boundary of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park along US Route 441, which connects to Cherokee, North Carolina, on the national park's southeast side. White Oak Flats, or simply White Oak, was the town's name prior to incorporation.

Snow in Gatlinburg

Gatlinburg's climate is humid subtropical, with hot, humid summers and cool, wet winters. Precipitation is high all year, with the rainiest being May-July, and October being the driest, with only 3.19 inches of average precipitation. The valley receives less snow, averaging around 8 inches per year.

Summers in Gatlinburg are long, warm, and humid; winters are short, very cold, and wet; and it is partially cloudy all year. Throughout the year, the temperature normally ranges from 29°F to 84°F, with temperatures rarely falling below 14°F or rising beyond 90°F.

The snowy season lasts 2.6 months, from December 18 to March 5, with a typical 31-day snowfall of at least 1.0 inches. January has the most snow in Gatlinburg, with an average snowfall of 2.2 inches.

The snowless season lasts 9.4 months, from March 5 to December 18. The least amount of snow falls around July 30, with a total accumulation of 0 inches.

Gatlinburg, Tennessee Photo by Jessica Suetta on Unsplash

Sources: