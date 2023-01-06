Visit this Nebraska Village with Only 1 Resident

Photo by freddie marriage on Unsplash

Monowi is a village in Boyd County, Nebraska, in the United States. It gained national and international attention after the 2010 United States census reported that the village had only one resident, Elsie Eiler.

Though the Monowi population was declared as two in the 2020 census, this was found to be an example of differential privacy in census data; Eiler remained the town's only resident.

Monowi, according to tradition, is a Native American name that translates as "flower".

Monowi was named after the numerous wildflowers that grew around the village's initial location.

Monowi was platted in 1903, when the Mason, Elkhorn, and Missouri Valley Railroad was extended to that location. Monowi's post office opened in 1902 and continued in service until 1967.

Monowi's population peaked in the 1930s when it numbered 150 people. Similar to many other small towns in the Great Plains, Monowi lost its younger population to cities that were expanding and providing more job opportunities.

In 2000, Monowi had a population of 2. Rudy and Elsie Eiler, a married couple were the only residents of the village.

Rudy died in 2004, leaving his wife as the last resident of the village. She works as mayor and granted herself.

Every year, she must create a municipal road plan to obtain state financing for the village's four street lights.

Although the settlement is practically deserted, Eiler runs a pub called the Monowi Tavern for passing travelers and tourists. In addition, Eiler manages the 5,000-volume Rudy's Library, which she established in honor of her late husband.

About the village

The village has a total area of 0.21 square miles, all of which is land, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

The village is situated in the northeastern part of Nebraska, in Boyd County's extreme eastern section. It is situated between the Niobrara and Missouri rivers.

The distance between the village and Omaha is roughly 193.97 miles.

The village was featured in ads for Arby's and Prudential in 2018. The village was also used as a starting point for the world's largest advertisement poster, which was finished on June 13, 2018.

