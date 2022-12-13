Visit the Snowiest Town in Georgia

Dahlonega is the county seat of Lumpkin County, Georgia, in the United States. Dahlonega is located at the north end of Georgia highway 400, the freeway which connects Dahlonega to Atlanta.

The Real Estate Scorecard magazine named Dahlonega as one of the top places to retire.

On December 21, 1833, the Georgia General Assembly gave the city the name "Talonega." The Georgia General Assembly changed the name of Talonega to Dahlonega on December 25, 1837. Dahlonega is derived from the Cherokee word Dalonige, which means "yellow" or "gold."

The snowiest town in Georgia

Dahlonega is considered to be the snowiest city in Georgia.

In Dahlonega, summers are warm and muggy, winters are short and very cold, and the weather is wet and partly cloudy all year. The average annual temperature is between 34°F and 87°F. The temperature is rarely below 21°F or over 93°F.

Dahlonega is the snowiest city in Georgia. Each year, Dahlonega gets close to 6 inches of snow.

The cold season lasts 2.9 months, from November 29 to February 26, with an average daily maximum temperature of less than 58°F. Dahlonega experiences its coldest month of the year in January, with average lows of 34°F and highs of 51°F.

The hot season lasts 3.7 months, from May 26 to September 17, with daily high temperatures averaging more than 80°F. Dahlonega experiences its warmest weather in July, with an average high temperature of 87°F and low temperature of 69°F.

The snowy season lasts 2.5 months, from December 20 to March 5, with at least 1.0 inches of snowfall every 31 days. January has the most snow in Dahlonega, with an average snowfall of 2.1 inches.

The snowless season lasts 9.5 months, from March 5 to December 20. The least amount of snow falls around July 21, with a total accumulation of 0.0 inches.

Dahlonega Gold Museum Historic Site Photo by Dahlonega, Georgia/ Wikipedia

Interesting facts about Dahlonega

The first significant Gold Rush in American history took place in Dahlonega beginning in 1829.

The Lumpkin County Courthouse, which is now the Dahlonega Gold Museum Historic Site, was first constructed in 1836 in the center of the town square.

Dr. Matthew Fleming Stephenson, the assayer at the Dahlonega Branch Mint, tried to convince local gold miners to stay in Dahlonega in 1849 as they were considering leaving for the west to participate in the California Gold Rush.

Standing on the courthouse balcony and pointing to the distant Findley Ridge, Dr. Stephenson was quoted in his speech as saying:

"Why go to California? In yonder hill lies more riches than anyone ever dreamed of. There's millions in it."

This phrase was repeated by the miners who did make the voyage to California and was spread across the western mining camps.

Years later, the young Samuel Clemons, better known as the writer Mark Twain, also became aware of this phrase.

Twain was so impressed by the phrase "There's millions in it" that he used it several times in his book "The Gilded Age".

Over time, the saying has been incorrectly cited as "Thar's gold in them thar hills".

Gold-bornite-quartz vein specimen, Dahlonega Mining District Photo by Dahlonega, Georgia/ Wikipedia

