Dahlonega, GA

Visit the Snowiest Town in Georgia

Diana Rus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GyPwv_0jewFcpl00
Photo byJames Padolsey/ UnsplashonUnsplash

Dahlonega is the county seat of Lumpkin County, Georgia, in the United States. Dahlonega is located at the north end of Georgia highway 400, the freeway which connects Dahlonega to Atlanta.

The Real Estate Scorecard magazine named Dahlonega as one of the top places to retire.

On December 21, 1833, the Georgia General Assembly gave the city the name "Talonega." The Georgia General Assembly changed the name of Talonega to Dahlonega on December 25, 1837. Dahlonega is derived from the Cherokee word Dalonige, which means "yellow" or "gold."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m97FF_0jewFcpl00
Photo byAaron Burden/ UnsplashonUnsplash

The snowiest town in Georgia

Dahlonega is considered to be the snowiest city in Georgia.

In Dahlonega, summers are warm and muggy, winters are short and very cold, and the weather is wet and partly cloudy all year. The average annual temperature is between 34°F and 87°F. The temperature is rarely below 21°F or over 93°F.

Dahlonega is the snowiest city in Georgia. Each year, Dahlonega gets close to 6 inches of snow.

The cold season lasts 2.9 months, from November 29 to February 26, with an average daily maximum temperature of less than 58°F. Dahlonega experiences its coldest month of the year in January, with average lows of 34°F and highs of 51°F.

The hot season lasts 3.7 months, from May 26 to September 17, with daily high temperatures averaging more than 80°F. Dahlonega experiences its warmest weather in July, with an average high temperature of 87°F and low temperature of 69°F.

The snowy season lasts 2.5 months, from December 20 to March 5, with at least 1.0 inches of snowfall every 31 days. January has the most snow in Dahlonega, with an average snowfall of 2.1 inches.

The snowless season lasts 9.5 months, from March 5 to December 20. The least amount of snow falls around July 21, with a total accumulation of 0.0 inches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FFZZD_0jewFcpl00
Dahlonega Gold Museum Historic SitePhoto byDahlonega, Georgia/ Wikipedia

Interesting facts about Dahlonega

The first significant Gold Rush in American history took place in Dahlonega beginning in 1829.

The Lumpkin County Courthouse, which is now the Dahlonega Gold Museum Historic Site, was first constructed in 1836 in the center of the town square.

Dr. Matthew Fleming Stephenson, the assayer at the Dahlonega Branch Mint, tried to convince local gold miners to stay in Dahlonega in 1849 as they were considering leaving for the west to participate in the California Gold Rush.

Standing on the courthouse balcony and pointing to the distant Findley Ridge, Dr. Stephenson was quoted in his speech as saying:

"Why go to California? In yonder hill lies more riches than anyone ever dreamed of. There's millions in it."

This phrase was repeated by the miners who did make the voyage to California and was spread across the western mining camps.

Years later, the young Samuel Clemons, better known as the writer Mark Twain, also became aware of this phrase.

Twain was so impressed by the phrase "There's millions in it" that he used it several times in his book "The Gilded Age".

Over time, the saying has been incorrectly cited as "Thar's gold in them thar hills".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48XBa1_0jewFcpl00
Gold-bornite-quartz vein specimen, Dahlonega Mining DistrictPhoto byDahlonega, Georgia/ Wikipedia

Sources:

  1. https://www.homesnacks.com/snowiest-cities-in-georgia/
  2. https://www.thefamilyvacationguide.com/georgia/it-snows-in-georgia/#7-dahlonega
  3. https://weatherspark.com/y/16285/Average-Weather-in-Dahlonega-Georgia-United-States-Year-Round
  4. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dahlonega,_Georgia

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# visit# travel# explore# things to do# winter activities

Comments / 10

Published by

Passionate writer of interesting facts, history, and important events/places from the United States and around the world.

N/A
10401 followers

More from Diana Rus

Utah State

This Is the Snowiest Town in Utah

Alta is a town in eastern Salt Lake County, Utah, United States. Alta is located in the Alta Ski Area, a ski resort that has 500,000 annual visitors. It's famous for its powder skiing and for not allowing snowboarding.

Read full story
3 comments

The Prophet Who Was Eaten by Lions while Trying To Replicate A Bible Story

Photo byPhoto by Tim Wildsmith/ UnsplashonUnsplash. In 1991, a Nigerian Prophet, Prophet Daniel Abodunrin, was devoured and eaten in front of many people at a zoo in Ibadan while trying to replicate ''Daniel in the lions' den".

Read full story
16 comments
Sugar Mountain, NC

Visit the Largest Ski Area in North Carolina

Sugar MountainPhoto bySee Sugar Mountain, NC/ Facebook. Sugar Mountain is the largest ski area in North Carolina. Sugar Mountain Resort has 125 acres of ski terrain spread across 21 slopes and 8 lifts for quick access. It has the most ski areas and the 1,200-foot-highest vertical drop in the North Carolina Blue Ridge Mountains.

Read full story
Chardon, OH

This Is the Snowiest Town in Ohio

Chardon is a city in and the county seat of Geauga County, Ohio, in the United States. Chardon is Geauga County's only incorporated city and contains land from Chardon, Hambden, and Munson townships.

Read full story
4 comments
Seven Devils, NC

This Is the Largest Snow Tubing Park in North Carolina

Hawksnest Snow TubingPhoto byHawksnest Snow Tubing/ Facebook. Hawksnest Tubing Park is one of the East Coast's largest snow tubing parks and the longest snow tubing run in North Carolina.

Read full story
5 comments
Boone County, AR

This Is One of the Snowiest Towns in Arkansas

Harrisonis a city and the county seat of Boone County, Arkansas, United States. According to official 2019 estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, the city had a population of 13,069, ranking it as the 30th largest city in Arkansas.

Read full story
14 comments
Syracuse, NY

This Is the Snowiest City in New York State

Syracuseis a city in and the county seat of Onondaga County, New York, United States. It is the fifth-most populated city in New York, after New York City, Buffalo, Yonkers, and Rochester.

Read full story
6 comments
San Francisco, CA

One of the World's Largest Outdoor Swimming Pools Was in San Francisco and Now is Destroyed

Fleishhacker Pool Postcard (1932)Photo byFleishhacker Pool/ Wikipedia. Fleishhacker Pool was a public saltwater swimming pool complex located near the San Francisco Zoo on Sloat Boulevard and the Great Highway in the southwest part of San Francisco, California, United States.

Read full story
27 comments
Oakland, CA

The Abandoned Railroad Station in Oakland that Wasn't Used Since 1994

16th Street stationPhoto by16th Street station (Oakland)/ Wikipedia. The Oakland Central or 16th Street station is a historic Southern Pacific Railroad station in the Prescott neighborhood of Oakland, California, United States.

Read full story
4 comments

This Town in SC Was Transformed into a Nuclear Plant

Ellenton was a town in South Carolina, on the border between Barnwell and Aiken counties. The town was established in 1870. The town was acquired by the US Atomic Energy Commission in 1950 as part of a site for the development of the nuclear plant- Savannah River Plant. All of the homes and businesses were purchased, and two new towns, New Ellenton, South Carolina, and Jackson, South Carolina, were created.

Read full story
3 comments
Edenton, NC

This Is the Oldest House in North Carolina

Lane HousePhoto byLane House (Edenton, North Carolina)/ Wikipedia. Lane House is a historic house in Edenton, North Carolina that has been identified as the oldest house in the state by dendrochronology.

Read full story
19 comments
San Francisco, CA

This Is the Oldest House in San Francisco

Abner Phelps HousePhoto byAbner Phelps House/ Wikipedia. The Abner Phelps House is currently the oldest house in San Francisco. It was built in approximately 1850 by Abner Phelps and his wife Augusta Roussell with pre-constructed house parts.

Read full story
2 comments
Hunterdon County, NJ

This Place is Considered the "Bermuda Triangle" of New Jersey

In 1960, the Round Valley Reservoir, located in Clinton Township, Hunterdon County, New Jersey, was built, when the New Jersey Water Authority built two massive dams and flooded a big valley.

Read full story
33 comments
Amarillo, TX

This Is the Snowiest Town in Texas

Amarillo is the county seat of Potter County in the U.S. state of Texas. It is the largest city in the Texas Panhandle and the 14th-most populated city in the state of Texas. As of April 1, 2020, the estimated population of Amarillo was 200,393.

Read full story
7 comments
Oconee County, SC

The Abandoned Tunnel in South Carolina that Could Have Been the Longest Tunnel in the USA

Stumphouse Mountain TunnelPhoto byStumphouse Mountain Tunnel/ Wikipedia. Stumphouse Mountain Tunnel in Oconee County, South Carolina is an unfinished railroad tunnel in Sumter National Forest for the Blue Ridge Railroad of South Carolina.

Read full story
9 comments
Whittier, AK

The Town in Alaska Where All the Residents Live in One Building

Whittieris a city in Alaska, about 58 miles southeast of Anchorage, at the head of the Passage Canal. The city is located in the Chugach Census Area, one of the two areas created in 2019 with the breakup of the Valdez-Cordova Census Area.

Read full story
10 comments
Kern County, CA

The Abandoned Hidden Tunnel in Kern County With View of 2 Ghost Towns

Burro Schmidt Tunnel - South entranceBurro Schmidt Tunnel/ Wikipedia. The historic Burro Schmidt Tunnel is located in eastern Kern County, southern California, in the El Paso Mountains of the northern Mojave Desert.

Read full story
6 comments
Burke County, NC

The Abandoned Town in North Carolina where "The Hunger Games" Was Filmed

Henry River Mill Village, North Carolina/ Wikipedia. Henry River Mill Village is a small textile village in Burke County, North Carolina. It is a conserved but now-decaying representation of a historic industrial environment in Burke County.

Read full story
22 comments
Greenville, SC

The Oldest Bridge in South Carolina that Is Considered To Be "Haunted"

The Poinsett Bridge is the oldest span in South Carolina and perhaps in the entire Southeast. It was constructed in 1820 as a portion of a road from Columbia, South Carolina, to Saluda Mountain and was named after Joel Roberts Poinsett.

Read full story
18 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy