Sugar Mountain, NC

Visit the Largest Ski Area in North Carolina

Diana Rus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xtk5N_0japL7XK00
Sugar MountainPhoto bySee Sugar Mountain, NC/ Facebook

Sugar Mountain is the largest ski area in North Carolina.

Sugar Mountain Resort has 125 acres of ski terrain spread across 21 slopes and 8 lifts for quick access. It has the most ski areas and the 1,200-foot-highest vertical drop in the North Carolina Blue Ridge Mountains.

The panoramic views from the top of Sugar Mountain may be among the most spectacular.

Sugar Mountain's peak, at nearly 5,300 feet elevation, averages 78 inches of natural powder per season, making it one of North Carolina's snowiest sites. Thanks to a powerful snow-making system, ski slopes are usually open by Thanksgiving.

Sugar Mountain has the only snowshoeing in the region, a snowboarding park that is off-limits to skiers, and a 700-foot-long tubing park.

The ski resort village has many ski equipment rental shops, winter sports shops, restaurants, vacation rentals, and much more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v2Pzv_0japL7XK00
Sugar MountainPhoto bySee Sugar Mountain, NC/ Facebook

Accommodation

There are a lot of cozy mountain cabins, apartments to rent, and luxury hotels. Some of the accommodations available are the following: 

Sugar Ski & Country Club

Sugar Ski & Country Club is located near the summit of Sugar Mountain. It is the only true ski-in/ski-out hotel option available in the area throughout the winter. The resort has a cozy efficiency apartment for two with a loft and a beautiful one or two-bedroom condo that can accommodate up to six people.

Resort Real Estate & Rentals at Sugar Mountain

Resort Real Estate & Rentals at Sugar Mountain is Sugar Mountain's oldest family-owned rental company, offering everything from small houses to six-bedroom homes. The resort has over 100 vacation homes that are privately owned and fully equipped.

Vacasa Vacation Rentals at Sugar Mountain

Vacasa Vacation Rentals at Sugar Mountain has more than 180 spacious, fully furnished houses, condos, and getaway cottages. Situated on mountain peaks, near ski slopes, tennis courts, or golf courses.

The Highlands at Sugar

The Highlands at Sugar is located at 4,500 feet elevation. The resort has one and two-bedroom condo units that are located approximately a mile above the ski lodge. An enclosed heated pool, European-style hot tub, Redwood sauna, workout room, and recreation center are among the on-site amenities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uFAJ4_0japL7XK00
Sugar MountainPhoto bySee Sugar Mountain, NC/ Facebook

Sugar Mountain skiing and snowboarding

Sugar Mountain Resort is one of the best ski resorts in the South. Visitors can choose between full-day, half-day, twilight, and night sessions. Moreover, ski and snowboard classes are available for adults or children that want to learn these winter sports. Visitors can come with their winter equipment or rent/ buy one from the shops.

Besides skiing and snowboarding, Sugar Mountain has a tubing park and an ice skating rink.

  • Tubing park

Visitors can go down the 700-foot tubing lanes and then take the Magic Carpet Lift back to the top.

  • Ice skating

The 10,000-square-foot outdoor ice skating rink is the ideal place to enjoy the splendor of winter on skates

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14fwze_0japL7XK00
Sugar MountainPhoto bySee Sugar Mountain, NC/ Facebook

Location

1009 Sugar Mountain Drive, Sugar Mountain, North Carolina 28604

Hours

Lifts & Ski Slopes
Day Session: 9:00 am – 4:30 pm
Half-Day Session: 12:30 pm – 4:30 pm
Twilight Session: 12:30 pm – 10:00 pm
(closed 4:30 pm – 6:00 pm)
Night Session: 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Christmas Eve: 9:00 am – 4:30 pm
Christmas Day: 12:00 – 10:00 pm
Tubing: 10:00 am – 10:00 pm
Ice Skating: 10:00 am – 10:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sV8Vn_0japL7XK00
Sugar MountainPhoto bySee Sugar Mountain, NC/ Facebook

Sources:

  1. http://skisugar.com
  2. https://www.skisoutheast.com/resorts/sugar-mountain-resort/
  3. https://seesugar.com/ski/

