This Is One of the Snowiest Towns in Arkansas

Harrison is a city and the county seat of Boone County, Arkansas, United States.

According to official 2019 estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, the city had a population of 13,069, ranking it as the 30th largest city in Arkansas.

Harrison is the primary city of the Harrison Micropolitan Statistical Area, which encompasses all of Boone and Newton counties.

It is named after General Marcus LaRue Harrison, a surveyor who set up the community of Stifler Springs along Crooked Creek.

Snow is Arkansas

Harrison is one of the snowiest cities in Arkansas

Summers in Harrison are hot and muggy, while winters are cold and snowy, and it is partly cloudy all year. The temperature normally ranges from 29°F to 90°F throughout the year, rarely falling below 13°F or rising over 97°F.

From June 2 to September 16, the hot season lasts 3.4 months, with an average daily high temperature exceeding 81°F. July is the hottest month in Harrison, with average highs of 89°F and lows of 70°F.

From November 26 to February 26, the cold season lasts three months, with an average daily high temperature of less than 55°F. January is the coldest month in Harrison, with an average low of 30°F and a high of 47°F.

The snowy season lasts 4.0 months, from November 21 to March 21, with a typical 31-day snowfall of at least 1.0 inches. February has the most snow in Harrison, with an average snowfall of 3.4 inches.

The snowless season lasts 8.0 months, from March 21 to November 21. The least amount of snow falls around July 21, with a total accumulation of 0.0 inches.

Interesting facts about Harrison

The earliest residents of the area were most likely Native Americans, who lived in caves in the cliffs along the rivers. Later, the Osage, a Sioux offshoot, was the main tribe in the Ozarks, and one of their larger villages is considered to have located to the east of Harrison. The Shawnee, Quapaw, and Caddo tribes were also present in the area.

The Cherokee arrived in 1816 and fought with the Osage. In the Ozark Mountains, this hostility culminated into a full-fledged conflict. Both tribes were relocated to Indian Territory by the 1830s.

It is believed that the first Europeans to explore the area were Hernando de Soto's forty followers, who camped at a Native hamlet on the White River at the mouth of Bear Creek. The discoverers were most likely French hunters or trappers who followed the White River's path.

Harrison holds several major events throughout the year, including the Harvest Homecoming Festival in October, the Arkansas Hot Air Balloon Races in September, and Christmas celebrations in December.

Hemmed-In-Hollow Falls, the tallest waterfall between the Rocky Mountains and the Appalachians at 209 feet, is located 25 miles southwest of Harrison, near Compton. Diamond Falls, the state's second tallest at 148 feet, is located on the same bluff line.

