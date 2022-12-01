This Is One of the Snowiest Towns in Arkansas

Diana Rus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3in9Cw_0jRSJH3p00
Photo byHana Oliver/ UnsplashonUnsplash

Harrison is a city and the county seat of Boone County, Arkansas, United States.

According to official 2019 estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, the city had a population of 13,069, ranking it as the 30th largest city in Arkansas.

Harrison is the primary city of the Harrison Micropolitan Statistical Area, which encompasses all of Boone and Newton counties.

It is named after General Marcus LaRue Harrison, a surveyor who set up the community of Stifler Springs along Crooked Creek.

Snow is Arkansas

Harrison is one of the snowiest cities in Arkansas

Summers in Harrison are hot and muggy, while winters are cold and snowy, and it is partly cloudy all year. The temperature normally ranges from 29°F to 90°F throughout the year, rarely falling below 13°F or rising over 97°F.

From June 2 to September 16, the hot season lasts 3.4 months, with an average daily high temperature exceeding 81°F. July is the hottest month in Harrison, with average highs of 89°F and lows of 70°F.

From November 26 to February 26, the cold season lasts three months, with an average daily high temperature of less than 55°F. January is the coldest month in Harrison, with an average low of 30°F and a high of 47°F.

The snowy season lasts 4.0 months, from November 21 to March 21, with a typical 31-day snowfall of at least 1.0 inches. February has the most snow in Harrison, with an average snowfall of 3.4 inches.

The snowless season lasts 8.0 months, from March 21 to November 21. The least amount of snow falls around July 21, with a total accumulation of 0.0 inches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SzK3Q_0jRSJH3p00
Photo byHarrison, Arkansas/ Wikipedia

Interesting facts about Harrison

The earliest residents of the area were most likely Native Americans, who lived in caves in the cliffs along the rivers. Later, the Osage, a Sioux offshoot, was the main tribe in the Ozarks, and one of their larger villages is considered to have located to the east of Harrison. The Shawnee, Quapaw, and Caddo tribes were also present in the area.

The Cherokee arrived in 1816 and fought with the Osage. In the Ozark Mountains, this hostility culminated into a full-fledged conflict. Both tribes were relocated to Indian Territory by the 1830s.

It is believed that the first Europeans to explore the area were Hernando de Soto's forty followers, who camped at a Native hamlet on the White River at the mouth of Bear Creek. The discoverers were most likely French hunters or trappers who followed the White River's path.

Harrison holds several major events throughout the year, including the Harvest Homecoming Festival in October, the Arkansas Hot Air Balloon Races in September, and Christmas celebrations in December.

Hemmed-In-Hollow Falls, the tallest waterfall between the Rocky Mountains and the Appalachians at 209 feet, is located 25 miles southwest of Harrison, near Compton. Diamond Falls, the state's second tallest at 148 feet, is located on the same bluff line.

Sources:

Harrison, Arkansas/ Wikipedia

https://www.currentresults.com/Weather/Arkansas/annual-snowfall.php

Harrison/ Weather Spark

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# winter activities# travel# visit# explore# things to do

Comments / 14

Published by

Passionate writer of interesting facts, history, and important events/places from the United States and around the world.

N/A
9934 followers

More from Diana Rus

Chardon, OH

This Is the Snowiest Town in Ohio

Chardon is a city in and the county seat of Geauga County, Ohio, in the United States. Chardon is Geauga County's only incorporated city and contains land from Chardon, Hambden, and Munson townships.

Read full story
2 comments
Seven Devils, NC

This Is the Largest Snow Tubing Park in North Carolina

Hawksnest Snow TubingPhoto byHawksnest Snow Tubing/ Facebook. Hawksnest Tubing Park is one of the East Coast's largest snow tubing parks and the longest snow tubing run in North Carolina.

Read full story
5 comments
Syracuse, NY

This Is the Snowiest City in New York State

Syracuseis a city in and the county seat of Onondaga County, New York, United States. It is the fifth-most populated city in New York, after New York City, Buffalo, Yonkers, and Rochester.

Read full story
6 comments
San Francisco, CA

One of the World's Largest Outdoor Swimming Pools Was in San Francisco and Now is Destroyed

Fleishhacker Pool Postcard (1932)Photo byFleishhacker Pool/ Wikipedia. Fleishhacker Pool was a public saltwater swimming pool complex located near the San Francisco Zoo on Sloat Boulevard and the Great Highway in the southwest part of San Francisco, California, United States.

Read full story
26 comments
Oakland, CA

The Abandoned Railroad Station in Oakland that Wasn't Used Since 1994

16th Street stationPhoto by16th Street station (Oakland)/ Wikipedia. The Oakland Central or 16th Street station is a historic Southern Pacific Railroad station in the Prescott neighborhood of Oakland, California, United States.

Read full story
4 comments

This Town in SC Was Transformed into a Nuclear Plant

Ellenton was a town in South Carolina, on the border between Barnwell and Aiken counties. The town was established in 1870. The town was acquired by the US Atomic Energy Commission in 1950 as part of a site for the development of the nuclear plant- Savannah River Plant. All of the homes and businesses were purchased, and two new towns, New Ellenton, South Carolina, and Jackson, South Carolina, were created.

Read full story
3 comments
Edenton, NC

This Is the Oldest House in North Carolina

Lane HousePhoto byLane House (Edenton, North Carolina)/ Wikipedia. Lane House is a historic house in Edenton, North Carolina that has been identified as the oldest house in the state by dendrochronology.

Read full story
18 comments
San Francisco, CA

This Is the Oldest House in San Francisco

Abner Phelps HousePhoto byAbner Phelps House/ Wikipedia. The Abner Phelps House is currently the oldest house in San Francisco. It was built in approximately 1850 by Abner Phelps and his wife Augusta Roussell with pre-constructed house parts.

Read full story
2 comments
Hunterdon County, NJ

This Place is Considered the "Bermuda Triangle" of New Jersey

In 1960, the Round Valley Reservoir, located in Clinton Township, Hunterdon County, New Jersey, was built, when the New Jersey Water Authority built two massive dams and flooded a big valley.

Read full story
31 comments
Amarillo, TX

This Is the Snowiest Town in Texas

Amarillo is the county seat of Potter County in the U.S. state of Texas. It is the largest city in the Texas Panhandle and the 14th-most populated city in the state of Texas. As of April 1, 2020, the estimated population of Amarillo was 200,393.

Read full story
7 comments
Oconee County, SC

The Abandoned Tunnel in South Carolina that Could Have Been the Longest Tunnel in the USA

Stumphouse Mountain TunnelPhoto byStumphouse Mountain Tunnel/ Wikipedia. Stumphouse Mountain Tunnel in Oconee County, South Carolina is an unfinished railroad tunnel in Sumter National Forest for the Blue Ridge Railroad of South Carolina.

Read full story
7 comments
Whittier, AK

The Town in Alaska Where All the Residents Live in One Building

Whittieris a city in Alaska, about 58 miles southeast of Anchorage, at the head of the Passage Canal. The city is located in the Chugach Census Area, one of the two areas created in 2019 with the breakup of the Valdez-Cordova Census Area.

Read full story
7 comments
Kern County, CA

The Abandoned Hidden Tunnel in Kern County With View of 2 Ghost Towns

Burro Schmidt Tunnel - South entranceBurro Schmidt Tunnel/ Wikipedia. The historic Burro Schmidt Tunnel is located in eastern Kern County, southern California, in the El Paso Mountains of the northern Mojave Desert.

Read full story
5 comments
Burke County, NC

The Abandoned Town in North Carolina where "The Hunger Games" Was Filmed

Henry River Mill Village, North Carolina/ Wikipedia. Henry River Mill Village is a small textile village in Burke County, North Carolina. It is a conserved but now-decaying representation of a historic industrial environment in Burke County.

Read full story
19 comments
Greenville, SC

The Oldest Bridge in South Carolina that Is Considered To Be "Haunted"

The Poinsett Bridge is the oldest span in South Carolina and perhaps in the entire Southeast. It was constructed in 1820 as a portion of a road from Columbia, South Carolina, to Saluda Mountain and was named after Joel Roberts Poinsett.

Read full story
16 comments
Chapel Hill, NC

This Castle in NC Was the Meeting Place of a Secret Society

The Order of Gimghoul is a collegiate secret society based at Hippol (or Gimghoul) Castle in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. In 1889, the order was founded by Robert Worth Bingham, Shepard Bryan, William W. Davies, Edward Wray Martin, and Andrew Henry Patterson, all of them were students at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill (UNC).

Read full story
18 comments
Saint Augustine, FL

The Oldest Masonry Fort in the USA Is in Florida

Castillo de San MarcosCastillo de San Marcos/ Wikipedia. "The Castillo de San Marcos" (in Spanish) or "St. Mark's Castle" is the oldest masonry fort in the continental United States, located on the western shore of Matanzas Bay in St. Augustine, Florida.

Read full story
36 comments
Rougemont, NC

This Is One of the Most Famous Abandoned Castles in North Carolina

Castle Mont Rouge is a castle on Red Mountain in Rougemont, North Carolina, north of Durham. Castle Mont Rouge has been described as a Disney-like fairytale castle, an abandoned or deserted castle, a haunted American castle, a quirky North Carolina destination, and the strangest building in North Carolina.

Read full story
26 comments

Abandoned 11th-Century Town that Now Is a Tourist Attraction

Craco is a ghost town and comune in the province of Matera, in the southern Italian region of Basilicata. The town of Craco was abandoned around the end of the 20th century because of poor pipework that was said to have failed and caused a landslide. Craco is now a popular tourist destination and filming location.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy