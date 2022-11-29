This Is the Snowiest City in New York State

Syracuse is a city in and the county seat of Onondaga County, New York, United States. It is the fifth-most populated city in New York, after New York City, Buffalo, Yonkers, and Rochester.

According to the 2020 census, the city's population was 148,620.

Syracuse was given its name after the ancient Greek city of Syracuse, also known as Sicily in Italian, which is located on the eastern coast of the Italian island of Sicily.

Snowiest Town in New York

According to Fox Weather, Syracuse is the snowiest town in the state of New York.

Syracuse has a hot-summer humid continental climate, with average July temperatures slightly exceeding the 71.6 °F thresholds required for a hot-summer climate.

The city is notable for its heavy snowfall, which averages 115.6 inches per year.

Syracuse has the most annual average snowfall of any metropolitan area in the United States.

Among Upstate cities, Syracuse usually receives the Golden Snowball Award. Its highest seasonal snowfall (from July 1 to June 30 of the following year) was 192.1 inches in 1992-93, but the snowiest calendar month was January 2004, with 78.1 inches accumulated.

In Syracuse, the summers are warm and mostly cloudy, while the winters are freezing, snowy, and usually cloudy. The average annual temperature ranges from 16°F to 82°F; it is rarely below -1°F or above 90°F.

The warm season lasts 3.7 months, from May 26 to September 17, with an average daily high temperature exceeding 72°F. In Syracuse, July is the hottest month of the year, with an average high of 82°F and a low of 63°F.

The cold season lasts 3.3 months, from December 3 to March 13, with daily high temperatures averaging less than 41°F. With average lows of 18°F and highs of 32°F, January is the coldest month of the year in Syracuse.

From November 5 to April 14, the snowy season lasts 5.3 months, with a typical 31-day snowfall of at least 1.0 inches. February has the most snow in Syracuse, with an average snowfall of 8.2 inches.

The snowless season lasts 6.7 months, from April 14 to November 5. The least amount of snow occurs around July 13, with a total accumulation of 0.0 inches.

About Syracuse

Syracuse, a region with nearly a million residents, serves as the Central New York region's economic and educational center.

Over the past two centuries, the city has served as a significant crossroads, first between the Erie Canal and its branch canals, then of the railway network.

The current location of Syracuse is where Interstates 81 and 90 meet. Syracuse has the largest airport in Central New York.

University Hill is Syracuse's fastest-growing area, due to growth at Syracuse University and Upstate Medical University and the hundreds of small medical office complexes.

