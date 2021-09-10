Horse and Goat Yoga: Serving Greater Philadelphia with animal therapy

About

Horse and Goat Yoga, a rescue-based non-profit located off a farm in Ambler, PA, offers therapeutic yoga sessions with goats and horses, private events, cuddle time and goat adoptions for the Greater Philadelphia community.

Horse Yoga

While participating in horse yoga, guests have the opportunity to concentrate on their balance, strength and breathing techniques. For those who are equestrians, Horse and Goat Yoga describes this as an opportunity to learn how to further connect with your own horse. For those who are not equestrians, it is a chance to explore horses and begin to grow a connection. Each session costs $49 and lasts for one hour and 30 minutes.

Horse Yoga Horse & Goat Yoga

Goat Yoga

Perform yoga exercises led by an instructor while the baby goats climb on top of your back and run around in their onesies. Each session costs $34 and lasts for 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Goat Yoga Horse & Goat Yoga

Cuddle with the Goats

Another option to interact with the goats is during Bottle Feeding and Snuggle Time. Most of the goats living at the farm are rescued and were taken away from their mothers at a young age. According to Horse and Goat Yoga, all of the goats enjoy spending time with each visitor and appreciate pets, rubs and bottle feedings. After eating, they like to curl up and take a nap!

Bottle Feeding and Snuggle Time Horse & Goat Yoga

Private Events

Horse and Goat Yoga also offers exclusive sessions. Events that have taken place in the past include boy and girl scout trips, team-building events, reunions and birthday celebrations. Each session lasts for two hours and guests will have the option to participate in a yoga session, feed and cuddle the goats, interact with the horses and enjoy a lunch or snack. The cost for private events is $35 per person with a minimum of three people per group.

Goat Adoptions

On a regular basis, the non-profit has goats up for adoption. If one decides to adopt, it is required that two goats be adopted as a pair. The number of goats available fluctuates due to ongoing adoptions and rescues. Contact Horse and Goat Yoga to set up a meet and greet.

Philadelphia Eagles Participate in Goat Yoga with Cancer Patients

In the past, Horse and Goat Yoga has partnered with special teams and organizations such as the Philadelphia Eagles. In 2019, the football players participated in goat yoga for breast cancer patients and survivors.

Donate to Horse and Goat Yoga

In order to provide food and care for the animals, as well as to assist with land preservation and rescue efforts, consider making a donation. All revenue goes towards helping the animals. To make a donation, visit their website here.

Schedule a Session

All classes must be reserved in advance, and can be scheduled by contacting Horse and Goat Yoga by email, by phone at 215-876-2223 or online. Each session takes place at your choice of outside or inside a heated barn. Horse and Goat Yoga is located at 1537 Dillon Road, Ambler, Pennsylvania 19002.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.