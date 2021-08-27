Philadelphia, PA

Bloc Delivery: Bridging the gap between small businesses and local customers across Philadelphia with electric bikes

Diana Dopheide

About Bloc Delivery

Bloc Delivery, an online ordering and e-bike delivery system, was established in March 2020 because of the competitive edge that large online and retail stores had over smaller companies at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VvqHE_0bf5N3Ek00
Bloc Delivery Specialist picking up customer's order at Baker Street BreadJasmin Alston

Alison Cohen, leader in the bike sharing movement and founder of Bloc Delivery, met Jenn Grega, Chief Financial Officer and co-founder of Bloc Delivery, through their careers with Bicycle Transit Systems, the operator of Indego Bike Share, a community bike sharing organization in Philadelphia.

Bloc is committed to sustainable means of transportation and delivers products to customers across the City of Philadelphia solely using cargo electric bikes from Bicycle Transit Systems. Each bike can transfer up to 300 pounds of merchandise and are only built in the United States.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aLNp0_0bf5N3Ek00
Bloc Delivery Specialist with Cargo E-BikeBloc Delivery

When asked why Bloc decided to focus on e-bikes as opposed to cars, Cohen explained, “We have a two-part mission. The first is to support local businesses. The second is to provide sustainable and safe delivery. We believe that urban vehicles should fit in with the communities they serve, and large vans on small urban streets are neither sustainable nor safe.”

Since its conception, Bloc has partnered with 25 vendors and has serviced 3,000 customers. Customers can shop participating businesses directly through Bloc’s website. Besides delivering to local customers, Bloc also helps to advertise their partners through social media.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D2yAQ_0bf5N3Ek00
Bloc Delivery Specialist picking up customer's order at Goodbuy SupplyBloc Delivery

“Bloc opens up the market for local businesses to geographies that would not necessarily be available to them. For example, Good Buy Supply in South Philly would have access to Bloc customers for next day delivery in West Philadelphia for patrons who might not make that trip regularly,” said Cohen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gQleo_0bf5N3Ek00
Bloc Delivery SpecialistBloc Delivery

While Bloc has a small team of less than 10 employees thus far, they are actively recruiting people who are passionate about sustainability and small businesses to join the team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CmS34_0bf5N3Ek00
Bloc Delivery Specialist at South Philly Food Co-opBloc Delivery

Participating Shops

Northwest Philadelphia:

Baker Street Bread, Big Blue Marble Bookstore, Buddha Babe, Germantown Bicycle Supply, High Point Cafe, Pump Dog Apparel, Stone Cottage Industries, The Bone Appetite, The Nesting House, Weavers Way Co-op and Wild Hand.

South Philadelphia:

Bottle Underground, GoodBuySupply, Lace in the Moon, Pump Dog Apparel, Remark Glass and South Philly Food Co-op.

West Philadelphia:

Gorilla Power, Mariposa Food Co-op, Philadelphia Runner, Pump Dog Apparel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16VHqt_0bf5N3Ek00
Bloc's WebsiteBloc Delivery

How to Use Bloc Delivery

To start, select your neighborhood. Before selecting items for purchase, check to see if the business delivers to your zip code. If your zip code is listed, you can shop from that store. If your zip code is not listed for that particular shop, you cannot shop from that store via Bloc.

During checkout, enter your delivery address information and select the day and time you would like your order delivered. You will receive a confirmation email upon placing your order and when your order is out for delivery. Delivery fees range between $5-$7 based on the store’s minimum purchase amount.

For grocery shopping, patrons must spend at least $30. If an item is out of stock, check back later. If a substitution is necessary, Bloc will contact you when picking up your order.

All orders are available the following day after an order is placed. Bloc’s delivery specialists stop by the shop, pick up the items and drop the order off at the customer’s address.

Visit Bloc’s website here to shop local small businesses near you.

Follow Bloc on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Published by

Diana Dopheide is a communications graduate from Penn State University. She is an aspiring journalist who loves to write and takes great pleasure in being able to share interesting stories with the local community. Her features include outdoor activities, community and lifestyle news in Greater Philadelphia.

Philadelphia, PA
100 followers

