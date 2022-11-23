This Place is Considered the "Bermuda Triangle" of New Jersey

Diana Rus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TcrCt_0jLeWqYd00
Photo byRound Valley Reservoir/ Wikipedia

In 1960, the Round Valley Reservoir, located in Clinton Township, Hunterdon County, New Jersey, was built, when the New Jersey Water Authority built two massive dams and flooded a big valley.

The naturally occurring circular valley that is bordered by Cushetunk Mountain gives the reservoir's name. Soft sedimentary rock's erosion resulted in the deep valley.

Cushetunk Mountain's surrounding ridges are resilient because they were underlain by dense, hard volcanic rock diabase that progressively cooled beneath the earth's surface.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lUDyL_0jLeWqYd00
Photo byRound Valley Reservoir/ Wikipedia

What was formerly a rural village is now covered by a reservoir; on the lake's bottom are the ruins of a school and a chapel.

This 2,350-acre reservoir, which has water depths of 180 feet, is most recognized for its immaculate, crystal-clear blue waters. The reservoir is the biggest in the state and holds 55 billion US gallons of water for usage in central New Jersey. During dry spells, its water is dispersed via the neighboring south branch of the Raritan River.

According to the New Jersey Division of Wildlife, a division of the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, the reservoir is the state's southernmost body of water with naturally reproducing lake trout. The Merrill Creek Reservoir in Warren County is the other lake in New Jersey that has lake trout.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pNjO5_0jLeWqYd00
Photo byRound Valley Reservoir/ Wikipedia

Bass, pickerel, catfish, American eel, yellow perch, brown trout, and rainbow trout are a few of the various fish species found in the lake.

In addition, the park offers a wilderness area for camping, swimming, and SCUBA diving facilities, a boat ramp, and hiking and bike trails through the natural world.

Over 26 people have drowned in the reservoir since 1971, the reservoir being called the "Bermuda Triangle" of New Jersey. Six of them were never located.

(Source: Round Valley Reservoir/ Wikipedia)

