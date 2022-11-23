This Is the Snowiest Town in Texas

Amarillo is the county seat of Potter County in the U.S. state of Texas. It is the largest city in the Texas Panhandle and the 14th-most populated city in the state of Texas.

As of April 1, 2020, the estimated population of Amarillo was 200,393.

A portion of the city is located in Randall County.

the Snowiest Town in Texas - Amarillo

Amarillo has a temperate semi-arid climate. Summers in Amarillo are hot and mainly clear, whereas winters are short, extremely cold, snowy, windy, and partially cloudy. The average annual temperature ranges from 25°F to 91°F, rarely falling below 13°F or rising over 99°F.

The snowy season lasts 4.1 months, from November 13 to March 18, with at least 1.0 inches of snowfall every 31 days. In Amarillo, January is the snowiest month, with an average snowfall of 2.7 inches.

From March 18 to November 13, the year is snow-free for 7.9 months. Around July 16, there is the least amount of snowfall, which accumulates to an average of 0.0 inches.

Amarillo Photo by Amarillo, Texas/ Wikipedia

Interesting facts about Amarillo

Amarillo, previously known as Oneida, is located in the Llano Estacado region. The Fort Worth and Denver City Train's railroad and freight service aided the city's expansion as a cattle-marketing center in the late nineteenth century.

Amarillo was formerly known as the "Helium Capital of the World," thanks to one of the country's most productive helium fields. As the name of the city is derived from the Spanish for yellow, it is sometimes referred to as "The Yellow Rose of Texas," "Yellow City," and "Rotor City, USA" due to its V-22 Osprey hybrid aircraft assembly plant. One of the largest meat-packing facilities in the country is located in Amarillo.

Pantex, the country's only nuclear weapons assembly and disassembly facility, is also a major employer. This facility's location also gave rise to the moniker "Bomb City".

Sources: