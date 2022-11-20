The Abandoned Hidden Tunnel in Kern County With View of 2 Ghost Towns

Diana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UtxZn_0jHqPsDi00
Burro Schmidt Tunnel - South entranceBurro Schmidt Tunnel/ Wikipedia

The historic Burro Schmidt Tunnel is located in eastern Kern County, southern California, in the El Paso Mountains of the northern Mojave Desert.

It is a 0.5-mile mining tunnel that William "Burro" H. Schmidt (1871–1954) dug in the El Paso Mountains of eastern California for 38 years using hand tools and dynamite.

The 4,400-foot mountain's peak is below the tunnel. The Fremont Valley, Koehn Dry Lake, and the abandoned towns of Garlock and Saltdale may all be seen from its southern adit (entrance).

Tunnel' construction

"Burro" Schmidt confronted a perilous ridge between his mining claims and the smelter to the south in Mojave when mining gold in the El Paso Mountains. Schmidt declared that he would never use his two burros to carry his ore to the Mojave smelter down the back trail.

His tunnel was therefore built in 1900. The tunnel was roughly 10 feet wide and 6 feet tall. There was little need for shoring because it was carved through solid granite bedrock. Schmidt, however, frequently suffered injuries and was repeatedly trapped by falling rocks. Finally, he put a mining cart on the tracks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D3YIO_0jHqPsDi00
Burro Schmidt Tunnel - Inside the tunnelBurro Schmidt Tunnel/ Wikipedia

The tunnel was no longer necessary when a road connecting Last Chance Canyon and Mojave was finished in 1920, but Schmidt insisted on finishing the tunnel.

He excavated through almost 2,500 feet of solid granite by 1938, using just a pick, a shovel, and a four-pound hammer for the first part then meticulously placed explosives with infamously small fuses for the balance of the excavation. With just a wheelbarrow, he was thought to have carried 5,800 tons of rock to finish the job.

Schmidt never used the tunnel to transport ore from his mine. He sold the tunnel to another miner and left.

He was called "The human mole" in "Ripley's Believe It or Not!" the cartoon that celebrated the achievement. Schmidt's cabin, located below in Garlock, has been mostly deserted and is still largely in condition, thanks to the dry climate.

The tunnel today

The United States government retains ownership of the land underlying a mining claim, which is managed by the Bureau of Land Management, with only mining rights transferred to the mining claim owner.

The Friends of Last Canyon, a tiny organization of history aficionados and outdoor enthusiasts, are actively preserving the site, but unresolved arguments over ownership of the mining claim and ancient structures continue to stymie preservation efforts.

Schmidt's cabin has become the victim of vandalism as a result.

Sources:

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# visit# travel# explore# ghost town# things to do

Comments / 5

Published by

Marketer | I bring you the latest breaking news as it happens, from unbiased sources, present the most significant events and crazy facts about our world.

N/A
8744 followers

More from Diana

San Francisco, CA

This Is the Oldest House in San Francisco

Abner Phelps HousePhoto byAbner Phelps House/ Wikipedia. The Abner Phelps House is currently the oldest house in San Francisco. It was built in approximately 1850 by Abner Phelps and his wife Augusta Roussell with pre-constructed house parts.

Read full story
1 comments
Hunterdon County, NJ

This Place is Considered the "Bermuda Triangle" of New Jersey

In 1960, the Round Valley Reservoir, located in Clinton Township, Hunterdon County, New Jersey, was built, when the New Jersey Water Authority built two massive dams and flooded a big valley.

Read full story
3 comments
Amarillo, TX

This Is the Snowiest Town in Texas

Amarillo is the county seat of Potter County in the U.S. state of Texas. It is the largest city in the Texas Panhandle and the 14th-most populated city in the state of Texas. As of April 1, 2020, the estimated population of Amarillo was 200,393.

Read full story
Oconee County, SC

The Abandoned Tunnel in South Carolina that Could Have Been the Longest Tunnel in the USA

Stumphouse Mountain TunnelPhoto byStumphouse Mountain Tunnel/ Wikipedia. Stumphouse Mountain Tunnel in Oconee County, South Carolina is an unfinished railroad tunnel in Sumter National Forest for the Blue Ridge Railroad of South Carolina.

Read full story
4 comments
Whittier, AK

The Town in Alaska Where All the Residents Live in One Building

Whittieris a city in Alaska, about 58 miles southeast of Anchorage, at the head of the Passage Canal. The city is located in the Chugach Census Area, one of the two areas created in 2019 with the breakup of the Valdez-Cordova Census Area.

Read full story
6 comments
Burke County, NC

The Abandoned Town in North Carolina where "The Hunger Games" Was Filmed

Henry River Mill Village, North Carolina/ Wikipedia. Henry River Mill Village is a small textile village in Burke County, North Carolina. It is a conserved but now-decaying representation of a historic industrial environment in Burke County.

Read full story
17 comments
Greenville, SC

The Oldest Bridge in South Carolina that Is Considered To Be "Haunted"

The Poinsett Bridge is the oldest span in South Carolina and perhaps in the entire Southeast. It was constructed in 1820 as a portion of a road from Columbia, South Carolina, to Saluda Mountain and was named after Joel Roberts Poinsett.

Read full story
16 comments
Chapel Hill, NC

This Castle in NC Was the Meeting Place of a Secret Society

The Order of Gimghoul is a collegiate secret society based at Hippol (or Gimghoul) Castle in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. In 1889, the order was founded by Robert Worth Bingham, Shepard Bryan, William W. Davies, Edward Wray Martin, and Andrew Henry Patterson, all of them were students at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill (UNC).

Read full story
8 comments
Saint Augustine, FL

The Oldest Masonry Fort in the USA Is in Florida

Castillo de San MarcosCastillo de San Marcos/ Wikipedia. "The Castillo de San Marcos" (in Spanish) or "St. Mark's Castle" is the oldest masonry fort in the continental United States, located on the western shore of Matanzas Bay in St. Augustine, Florida.

Read full story
19 comments
Rougemont, NC

This Is One of the Most Famous Abandoned Castles in North Carolina

Castle Mont Rouge is a castle on Red Mountain in Rougemont, North Carolina, north of Durham. Castle Mont Rouge has been described as a Disney-like fairytale castle, an abandoned or deserted castle, a haunted American castle, a quirky North Carolina destination, and the strangest building in North Carolina.

Read full story
22 comments

Abandoned 11th-Century Town that Now Is a Tourist Attraction

Craco is a ghost town and comune in the province of Matera, in the southern Italian region of Basilicata. The town of Craco was abandoned around the end of the 20th century because of poor pipework that was said to have failed and caused a landslide. Craco is now a popular tourist destination and filming location.

Read full story
South Bend, IN

This Is the Snowiest Town in Indiana

South Bendis a city in and the county seat of St. Joseph County, Indiana, located on the St. Joseph River near its southernmost bend, from whence it gets its name. The city is Indiana's fourth-largest city with 103,453 residents according to the 2020 census.

Read full story
9 comments
Erie, PA

This Is the Snowiest Town in Pennsylvania

Erie is a city on the south shore of Lake Erie and the county seat of Erie County, Pennsylvania. Erie is the fifth largest city in Pennsylvania and the largest city in Northwestern Pennsylvania. The estimated population was 93,928 in 2021.

Read full story
28 comments
Nelson County, VA

This Abandoned Italian Mansion Was the First House with Electricity in Nelson County

Swannanoa in presentSwannanoa (mansion)/ Wikipedia. Villa Swannanoa was constructed in 1912 by philanthropist and entrepreneur James H. Dooley in the Italian Renaissance Revival style.

Read full story
2 comments
Greer, SC

This Is One of the Snowiest Town in South Carolina

The city of Greer is located in South Carolina's Greenville and Spartanburg counties. The 2020 Census showed the town has a population of 35,308. The Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin Metropolitan Statistical Area includes Greer. The city is a part of Upstate South Carolina's Greenville-Spartanburg-Anderson, SC Combined Statistical Area.

Read full story
11 comments

The Ghost neighborhood with 732 Abandoned Castles Built for Millionaires

The abandoned Burj Al Babas neighborhood in Mudurnu, Turkey, has 732 nearly identical homes, each of which is modeled after a tiny chateau. The neighborhood was under development by the Sarot Group. In 2019, it was as abandoned after the developers went bankrupt with a $27 million debt.

Read full story
22 comments
San Francisco, CA

The Forgotten San Francisco "Castle" that Was a Beer Factory and Water Company

Ruins of the Albion Ale and Porter BreweryAlbion Brewery/ Wikipedia. The Albion Brewery often referred to as the Albion Ale And Porter Brewing Company and the Albion Castle was a former brewery in San Francisco, California. Approximately from 1875 to 1919, it was in use.

Read full story
Bluefield, VA

This Is the Snowiest Town in Virginia

The town of Bluefield is situated alongside the Bluestone River in Tazewell County, Virginia, in the United States. According to the 2020 census, the city's population was 5,096 people.

Read full story
18 comments
California State

The Snowiest and Coldest Place in California Is a Ghost Town

A ghost town, with rich history, is California's snowiest and coldest town. Bodie is a ghost town in Mono County, California, United States, located in the Bodie Hills east of the Sierra Nevada mountain range. It is located at an elevation of 8,379 feet, about 75 miles southeast of Lake Tahoe and 12 miles east-southeast of Bridgeport.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy