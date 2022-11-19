The Abandoned Town in North Carolina where "The Hunger Games" Was Filmed

Diana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sqguX_0jH35qn500
Henry River Mill Village, North Carolina/ Wikipedia

Henry River Mill Village is a small textile village in Burke County, North Carolina. It is a conserved but now-decaying representation of a historic industrial environment in Burke County.

The structures from the Henry River mill village that are still standing today are reminders of the county's industrial past.

The village was designed as a self-contained complex with its mill, dam, water and fire-protection systems, and company store. Later, amenities including sidewalks, terraced green areas, and field stone retaining walls were added to the village.

Most of the village's original structures are still standing today, and they are located along a small Henry River gorge just west of Catawba County, North Carolina.

The site is private property, however, it is accessible via Henry River Road. It may be accessed from Interstate 40 by an exit close to Hildebran. In 2019, the location was added to the National Register of Historic Places.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1up4l5_0jH35qn500
Henry River Mill Village, North Carolina/ Wikipedia

The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games (2012) movie's "District 12" sequences were filmed at the 72-acre village. After the movie's premiere, The SyFy Channel's "Hollywood Treasure" program valued the property's value at more than $1.2 million and accepted bids (failed) to sell it. In 2012, a book describing the community's residents was released.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EnD9G_0jH35qn500
Henry River Mill Village, North Carolina/ Wikipedia

The mill and settlement were built in 1904 on a 1,500-acre parcel selected for its hydropower potential by Michael Erastus Rudisill. Along with David William Aderholdt, Miles R. Rudisill, and Marcus Lafayette Aderholdt, Rudisill and his brother Albert Pinkney Rudisill developed the village and designed the dam and mill building.

The mill was incorporated as the Henry River Manufacturing Company. The business produced high-quality cotton yarns. A three-story brick mill building and a 30-foot reinforced concrete dam were built starting in 1905. In the mill's early years, 4,000 spindles for producing yarn were in use.

The mill had 12,000 spindles when it closed in the late 1960s, and it produced excellent combed yarn for lace.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DnFKh_0jH35qn500
Henry River Mill Village, North Carolina/ Wikipedia

There were about 35 little worker's cottages in the village's residential sector. These one-and-a-half-story duplex homes were built along the sloping northern bank of the river. The company created boarding houses or worker cottages, which were rented to the workers for small rates.

The Rudisills and the Aderholdts, the four mill owners, began construction on new residences for themselves outside the village around 1907. Three of the four homes remain in existence today, despite one of them burning down in 1935.

The two-story brick company store structure has taken the place of the village's main mill building since its destruction. From 1907 to 1917, the ground level of this structure housed a mill office, while the top story housed a classroom and a place of worship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CpCvl_0jH35qn500
Henry River Mill Village, North Carolina/ Wikipedia

The Rudisills designed a steel truss bridge that crossed the Henry River in 1912. It was reportedly the tallest bridge in the state when it was erected. This bridge was one of the few that survived the 1916 flood unscathed. The steel truss bridge was replaced with a modern concrete bridge in 1960.

The Henry River Mill was first powered by water. A steam plant was put in place in 1914, and the mill was switched over to electric power in 1926. Wade Shepherd bought the mill in 1976 after it had shuttered in 1971. When the mill burnt in 1977, lightning was thought to be the culprit; Shepherd owned other mills and intended to rehabilitate the building.

The village and mill were included in the National Register of Historic Places North Carolina Study List. The Burke County Partners in Economic Development's Heritage Preservation Committee started looking into the possibility of developing the historic site before the end of 2002.

Residents purchased the abandoned land in 2017 to establish a "Henry River Mill Village Business District" to celebrate the site's history.

Late in 2017, a tornado damaged the corporate store, but because vandals had shattered the windows, releasing air pressure, substantial damage to the building was prevented. The structure will house a restaurant, according to the new owner. Twenty of the thirty-five mill houses remained, and twelve more were to be built for tourist use. Artifacts from the mill would be kept in a museum.

(Source: Henry River Mill Village, North Carolina/ Wikipedia)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# visit# travel# explore# ghost town# things to do

Comments / 17

Published by

Marketer | I bring you the latest breaking news as it happens, from unbiased sources, present the most significant events and crazy facts about our world.

N/A
8696 followers

More from Diana

Oconee County, SC

The Abandoned Tunnel in South Carolina that Could Have Been the Longest Tunnel in the USA

Stumphouse Mountain TunnelPhoto byStumphouse Mountain Tunnel/ Wikipedia. Stumphouse Mountain Tunnel in Oconee County, South Carolina is an unfinished railroad tunnel in Sumter National Forest for the Blue Ridge Railroad of South Carolina.

Read full story
4 comments
Whittier, AK

The Town in Alaska Where All the Residents Live in One Building

Whittieris a city in Alaska, about 58 miles southeast of Anchorage, at the head of the Passage Canal. The city is located in the Chugach Census Area, one of the two areas created in 2019 with the breakup of the Valdez-Cordova Census Area.

Read full story
6 comments
Kern County, CA

The Abandoned Hidden Tunnel in Kern County With View of 2 Ghost Towns

Burro Schmidt Tunnel - South entranceBurro Schmidt Tunnel/ Wikipedia. The historic Burro Schmidt Tunnel is located in eastern Kern County, southern California, in the El Paso Mountains of the northern Mojave Desert.

Read full story
5 comments
Greenville, SC

The Oldest Bridge in South Carolina that Is Considered To Be "Haunted"

The Poinsett Bridge is the oldest span in South Carolina and perhaps in the entire Southeast. It was constructed in 1820 as a portion of a road from Columbia, South Carolina, to Saluda Mountain and was named after Joel Roberts Poinsett.

Read full story
16 comments
Chapel Hill, NC

This Castle in NC Was the Meeting Place of a Secret Society

The Order of Gimghoul is a collegiate secret society based at Hippol (or Gimghoul) Castle in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. In 1889, the order was founded by Robert Worth Bingham, Shepard Bryan, William W. Davies, Edward Wray Martin, and Andrew Henry Patterson, all of them were students at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill (UNC).

Read full story
8 comments
Saint Augustine, FL

The Oldest Masonry Fort in the USA Is in Florida

Castillo de San MarcosCastillo de San Marcos/ Wikipedia. "The Castillo de San Marcos" (in Spanish) or "St. Mark's Castle" is the oldest masonry fort in the continental United States, located on the western shore of Matanzas Bay in St. Augustine, Florida.

Read full story
18 comments
Rougemont, NC

This Is One of the Most Famous Abandoned Castles in North Carolina

Castle Mont Rouge is a castle on Red Mountain in Rougemont, North Carolina, north of Durham. Castle Mont Rouge has been described as a Disney-like fairytale castle, an abandoned or deserted castle, a haunted American castle, a quirky North Carolina destination, and the strangest building in North Carolina.

Read full story
22 comments

Abandoned 11th-Century Town that Now Is a Tourist Attraction

Craco is a ghost town and comune in the province of Matera, in the southern Italian region of Basilicata. The town of Craco was abandoned around the end of the 20th century because of poor pipework that was said to have failed and caused a landslide. Craco is now a popular tourist destination and filming location.

Read full story
South Bend, IN

This Is the Snowiest Town in Indiana

South Bendis a city in and the county seat of St. Joseph County, Indiana, located on the St. Joseph River near its southernmost bend, from whence it gets its name. The city is Indiana's fourth-largest city with 103,453 residents according to the 2020 census.

Read full story
9 comments
Erie, PA

This Is the Snowiest Town in Pennsylvania

Erie is a city on the south shore of Lake Erie and the county seat of Erie County, Pennsylvania. Erie is the fifth largest city in Pennsylvania and the largest city in Northwestern Pennsylvania. The estimated population was 93,928 in 2021.

Read full story
28 comments
Nelson County, VA

This Abandoned Italian Mansion Was the First House with Electricity in Nelson County

Swannanoa in presentSwannanoa (mansion)/ Wikipedia. Villa Swannanoa was constructed in 1912 by philanthropist and entrepreneur James H. Dooley in the Italian Renaissance Revival style.

Read full story
2 comments
Greer, SC

This Is One of the Snowiest Town in South Carolina

The city of Greer is located in South Carolina's Greenville and Spartanburg counties. The 2020 Census showed the town has a population of 35,308. The Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin Metropolitan Statistical Area includes Greer. The city is a part of Upstate South Carolina's Greenville-Spartanburg-Anderson, SC Combined Statistical Area.

Read full story
11 comments

The Ghost neighborhood with 732 Abandoned Castles Built for Millionaires

The abandoned Burj Al Babas neighborhood in Mudurnu, Turkey, has 732 nearly identical homes, each of which is modeled after a tiny chateau. The neighborhood was under development by the Sarot Group. In 2019, it was as abandoned after the developers went bankrupt with a $27 million debt.

Read full story
22 comments
San Francisco, CA

The Forgotten San Francisco "Castle" that Was a Beer Factory and Water Company

Ruins of the Albion Ale and Porter BreweryAlbion Brewery/ Wikipedia. The Albion Brewery often referred to as the Albion Ale And Porter Brewing Company and the Albion Castle was a former brewery in San Francisco, California. Approximately from 1875 to 1919, it was in use.

Read full story
Bluefield, VA

This Is the Snowiest Town in Virginia

The town of Bluefield is situated alongside the Bluestone River in Tazewell County, Virginia, in the United States. According to the 2020 census, the city's population was 5,096 people.

Read full story
18 comments
California State

The Snowiest and Coldest Place in California Is a Ghost Town

A ghost town, with rich history, is California's snowiest and coldest town. Bodie is a ghost town in Mono County, California, United States, located in the Bodie Hills east of the Sierra Nevada mountain range. It is located at an elevation of 8,379 feet, about 75 miles southeast of Lake Tahoe and 12 miles east-southeast of Bridgeport.

Read full story
6 comments
Collier County, FL

The Abandoned Famous Florida House Is Now Underwater because of Hurricane Ian

The Cape Romano Dome House was an abandoned house consisting of six dome-shaped modules on stilts. The house is situated among the Ten Thousand Islands in Collier County, Florida, about 300 feet offshore from Cape Romano Island and south of Marco Island.

Read full story
15 comments
California State

This Road in California Is the 4th Most Beautiful Road in the World

There are many amazing roads all around the world. Many tops of the best highways were created by different companies and organizations. USA roads are often included in these tops, due to unique constructions and breathtaking scenery.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

The Oldest, Continuously Run Restaurant in California Is in San Francisco

The Tadich Grill is a seafood restaurant in San Francisco's Financial District, California, United States. It is San Francisco's oldest continuously operating restaurant, being opened in 1849 as a coffee stand. Tadich Grill claimed to be the first American restaurant to grill seafood over mesquite charcoal, a traditional Croatian method, in the 1920s. The main dishes on the menu today are seafood, stews, and casseroles. Ingredients are acquired locally, including seafood like sand dab and Dungeness crab.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy