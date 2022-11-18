Greenville, SC

The Oldest Bridge in South Carolina that Is Considered To Be "Haunted"

Diana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lx1Cx_0jFhyRBr00
Poinsett BridgePoinsett Bridge/ Wikipedia

The Poinsett Bridge is the oldest span in South Carolina and perhaps in the entire Southeast.

It was constructed in 1820 as a portion of a road from Columbia, South Carolina, to Saluda Mountain and was named after Joel Roberts Poinsett.

The Washington Monument's architect, Robert Mills, may have designed the stone bridge, which crosses Little Gap Creek for 130 feet and features a 14-foot Gothic arch.

The 120-acre Poinsett Bridge Heritage Preserve includes the bridge, which is no longer in operation but is largely intact.

A nature trail is located a few hundred yards from the bridge.

In 1970, the bridge was included in the list of the National Register of Historic Places.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xKHPG_0jFhyRBr00
Poinsett BridgePoinsett Bridge/ Wikipedia

The bridge is situated off U.S. Highway 25 north of Greenville, South Carolina, and has been the subject of many ghost stories throughout the years.

The bridge is said to be haunted. The Irish masons, Denny and Danny, were so satisfied with the job that they returned at night to haunt the bridge, according to a newspaper article from 1955. Another rumor claimed that a guy who died while the bridge was being built was buried in the abutments (Batson, 1955).

Bridges in South Carolina

There are 9,395 bridges in South Carolina. 499, or 5.3 percent, are classified as structurally deficient. 499 out of them, or 5.3%, are rated as structurally deficient. This indicates that one of the critical elements is in bad or worse condition.

The number decreased since 2017 when there were 781 bridges classified as structurally deficient 2017.

The Interstate Highway System contains 17 severely damaged bridges. The National Highway System, which includes the Interstate and other vital roadways connecting major airports, ports, rail, and truck terminals, is missing 88.6 percent of the structurally deficient bridges.

The state has identified essential repairs on 2,042 bridges at an estimated cost of $2.0 billion.

(Sources:

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# visit# travel# explore# South Carolina# haunted

Comments / 16

Published by

Marketer | I bring you the latest breaking news as it happens, from unbiased sources, present the most significant events and crazy facts about our world.

N/A
8678 followers

More from Diana

Oconee County, SC

The Abandoned Tunnel in South Carolina that Could Have Been the Longest Tunnel in the USA

Stumphouse Mountain TunnelPhoto byStumphouse Mountain Tunnel/ Wikipedia. Stumphouse Mountain Tunnel in Oconee County, South Carolina is an unfinished railroad tunnel in Sumter National Forest for the Blue Ridge Railroad of South Carolina.

Read full story
3 comments
Whittier, AK

The Town in Alaska Where All the Residents Live in One Building

Whittieris a city in Alaska, about 58 miles southeast of Anchorage, at the head of the Passage Canal. The city is located in the Chugach Census Area, one of the two areas created in 2019 with the breakup of the Valdez-Cordova Census Area.

Read full story
6 comments
Kern County, CA

The Abandoned Hidden Tunnel in Kern County With View of 2 Ghost Towns

Burro Schmidt Tunnel - South entranceBurro Schmidt Tunnel/ Wikipedia. The historic Burro Schmidt Tunnel is located in eastern Kern County, southern California, in the El Paso Mountains of the northern Mojave Desert.

Read full story
5 comments
Burke County, NC

The Abandoned Town in North Carolina where "The Hunger Games" Was Filmed

Henry River Mill Village, North Carolina/ Wikipedia. Henry River Mill Village is a small textile village in Burke County, North Carolina. It is a conserved but now-decaying representation of a historic industrial environment in Burke County.

Read full story
17 comments
Chapel Hill, NC

This Castle in NC Was the Meeting Place of a Secret Society

The Order of Gimghoul is a collegiate secret society based at Hippol (or Gimghoul) Castle in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. In 1889, the order was founded by Robert Worth Bingham, Shepard Bryan, William W. Davies, Edward Wray Martin, and Andrew Henry Patterson, all of them were students at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill (UNC).

Read full story
8 comments
Saint Augustine, FL

The Oldest Masonry Fort in the USA Is in Florida

Castillo de San MarcosCastillo de San Marcos/ Wikipedia. "The Castillo de San Marcos" (in Spanish) or "St. Mark's Castle" is the oldest masonry fort in the continental United States, located on the western shore of Matanzas Bay in St. Augustine, Florida.

Read full story
18 comments
Rougemont, NC

This Is One of the Most Famous Abandoned Castles in North Carolina

Castle Mont Rouge is a castle on Red Mountain in Rougemont, North Carolina, north of Durham. Castle Mont Rouge has been described as a Disney-like fairytale castle, an abandoned or deserted castle, a haunted American castle, a quirky North Carolina destination, and the strangest building in North Carolina.

Read full story
22 comments

Abandoned 11th-Century Town that Now Is a Tourist Attraction

Craco is a ghost town and comune in the province of Matera, in the southern Italian region of Basilicata. The town of Craco was abandoned around the end of the 20th century because of poor pipework that was said to have failed and caused a landslide. Craco is now a popular tourist destination and filming location.

Read full story
South Bend, IN

This Is the Snowiest Town in Indiana

South Bendis a city in and the county seat of St. Joseph County, Indiana, located on the St. Joseph River near its southernmost bend, from whence it gets its name. The city is Indiana's fourth-largest city with 103,453 residents according to the 2020 census.

Read full story
9 comments
Erie, PA

This Is the Snowiest Town in Pennsylvania

Erie is a city on the south shore of Lake Erie and the county seat of Erie County, Pennsylvania. Erie is the fifth largest city in Pennsylvania and the largest city in Northwestern Pennsylvania. The estimated population was 93,928 in 2021.

Read full story
28 comments
Nelson County, VA

This Abandoned Italian Mansion Was the First House with Electricity in Nelson County

Swannanoa in presentSwannanoa (mansion)/ Wikipedia. Villa Swannanoa was constructed in 1912 by philanthropist and entrepreneur James H. Dooley in the Italian Renaissance Revival style.

Read full story
2 comments
Greer, SC

This Is One of the Snowiest Town in South Carolina

The city of Greer is located in South Carolina's Greenville and Spartanburg counties. The 2020 Census showed the town has a population of 35,308. The Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin Metropolitan Statistical Area includes Greer. The city is a part of Upstate South Carolina's Greenville-Spartanburg-Anderson, SC Combined Statistical Area.

Read full story
11 comments

The Ghost neighborhood with 732 Abandoned Castles Built for Millionaires

The abandoned Burj Al Babas neighborhood in Mudurnu, Turkey, has 732 nearly identical homes, each of which is modeled after a tiny chateau. The neighborhood was under development by the Sarot Group. In 2019, it was as abandoned after the developers went bankrupt with a $27 million debt.

Read full story
22 comments
San Francisco, CA

The Forgotten San Francisco "Castle" that Was a Beer Factory and Water Company

Ruins of the Albion Ale and Porter BreweryAlbion Brewery/ Wikipedia. The Albion Brewery often referred to as the Albion Ale And Porter Brewing Company and the Albion Castle was a former brewery in San Francisco, California. Approximately from 1875 to 1919, it was in use.

Read full story
Bluefield, VA

This Is the Snowiest Town in Virginia

The town of Bluefield is situated alongside the Bluestone River in Tazewell County, Virginia, in the United States. According to the 2020 census, the city's population was 5,096 people.

Read full story
17 comments
California State

The Snowiest and Coldest Place in California Is a Ghost Town

A ghost town, with rich history, is California's snowiest and coldest town. Bodie is a ghost town in Mono County, California, United States, located in the Bodie Hills east of the Sierra Nevada mountain range. It is located at an elevation of 8,379 feet, about 75 miles southeast of Lake Tahoe and 12 miles east-southeast of Bridgeport.

Read full story
6 comments
Collier County, FL

The Abandoned Famous Florida House Is Now Underwater because of Hurricane Ian

The Cape Romano Dome House was an abandoned house consisting of six dome-shaped modules on stilts. The house is situated among the Ten Thousand Islands in Collier County, Florida, about 300 feet offshore from Cape Romano Island and south of Marco Island.

Read full story
14 comments
California State

This Road in California Is the 4th Most Beautiful Road in the World

There are many amazing roads all around the world. Many tops of the best highways were created by different companies and organizations. USA roads are often included in these tops, due to unique constructions and breathtaking scenery.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

The Oldest, Continuously Run Restaurant in California Is in San Francisco

The Tadich Grill is a seafood restaurant in San Francisco's Financial District, California, United States. It is San Francisco's oldest continuously operating restaurant, being opened in 1849 as a coffee stand. Tadich Grill claimed to be the first American restaurant to grill seafood over mesquite charcoal, a traditional Croatian method, in the 1920s. The main dishes on the menu today are seafood, stews, and casseroles. Ingredients are acquired locally, including seafood like sand dab and Dungeness crab.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy