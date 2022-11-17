South Bend, IN

This Is the Snowiest Town in Indiana

Diana

South Bend is a city in and the county seat of St. Joseph County, Indiana, located on the St. Joseph River near its southernmost bend, from whence it gets its name.

The city is Indiana's fourth-largest city with 103,453 residents according to the 2020 census.

South Bend is located just south of Indiana's border with Michigan.

The Snowiest City in Indiana - South Bend

Summers in South Bend are hot and humid, winters are cold, snowy, and windy, and it is partly cloudy all year. Throughout the year, the temperature normally ranges from 19°F to 82°F, with temperatures rarely falling below 1°F or rising over 90°F.

The warm season lasts for 3.7 months, from May 28 to September 20, with an average daily maximum temperature exceeding 72°F. With an average high temperature of 81°F and low temperature of 63°F, July is the hottest month of the year in South Bend.

The cold season lasts 3.1 months, from December 1 to March 5, with daily high temperatures averaging less than 42°F. With an average low of 20°F and a high of 33°F, January is the coldest month of the year in South Bend.

The snowy season lasts for 4.5 months, from November 16 to April 1, with a minimum 31-day snowfall of 1.0 inches. The snowiest month in South Bend is January, with an average snowfall of 4.5 inches.

From April 1 to November 16, 7.5 months of the year are without snow. Around July 19, there is the least amount of snowfall, with an average accumulation of 0.0 inches.

About South Bend

Native Americans had long before lived in the St. Joseph Valley. The Miami tribe was one of the earliest known peoples to live in what would eventually become northern Indiana. Because the portage from the St. Joseph River to the Kankakee River in the South Bend region was the quickest overland route, it was well-liked.

The Native Americans were the first to travel this path hundreds of years ago, followed by French explorers, missionaries, and commerce.

This portage was used by the French explorer René-Robert Cavelier, Sieur de La Salle in December 1679, making him the first white European to step foot in what is now South Bend.

Fur traders first colonized the area in the early 19th century, and it was established as a city in 1865.

Through the middle of the 20th century, South Bend's economy was determined by the St. Joseph River. Access to rivers contributed to the development of heavy industries, including firms like the Oliver Chilled Plow Company and Studebaker Corporation.

South Bend's population decreased after 1960 when it reached a peak of 132,445. The decrease was mainly caused by migration to suburban regions, and the decline in other heavy industries.

Health care, education, small business, and tourism are currently South Bend's biggest industries. Crowe, Honeywell, and AM General are some of the local significant firms that are still in operation.

The nearby University of Notre Dame has an impact on the business and culture of the area.

For the first time in nearly 50 years, the city's population began to increase in the 2010s.

The former Studebaker plant and its surroundings, now known as Ignition Park, were transformed into a technology hub to attract new business.

