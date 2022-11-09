Erie, PA

This Is the Snowiest Town in Pennsylvania

Diana

Pavol Svantner/ Unsplash

Erie is a city on the south shore of Lake Erie and the county seat of Erie County, Pennsylvania. Erie is the fifth largest city in Pennsylvania and the largest city in Northwestern Pennsylvania. The estimated population was 93,928 in 2021.

Erie is around 100 miles from both Buffalo and Cleveland.

The manufacturing industry in Erie continues to play a substantial role in the local economy, but insurance, healthcare, higher education, technology, services, and tourism are now becoming important economic drivers.

Erie, like the other Great Lakes port cities, has access to the oceans via Canada's Lake Ontario and St. Lawrence River network.

Erie, Pennsylvania/ Wikipedia

The Snowiest Town in Pennsylvania

Erie experiences warm, partially cloudy summers and freezing, snowy, windy, and mostly cloudy winters. The average annual temperature ranges from 21°F to 79°F, rarely falling below 7°F or rising above 86°F.

The snowy season lasts 4.6 months, from November 23 to April 10, with a typical 31-day snowfall of at least 1.0 inches. With an average snowfall of 3.9 inches, February is the snowiest month in Erie.

The snowless season lasts 7.4 months, from April 10 to November 23. The least amount of snow falls in July, with an average total accumulation of 0.0 inches.

With an average snowfall of 78.7 inches, Erie is third on The Daily Beast's list of the snowiest cities in the United States.

On February 21, 1986, USAir Flight 499 overran the runway at Erie International Airport due to the adverse winter weather, and on January 25, 2007, whiteouts caused a 50-car pileup on Interstate 90.

The coldest maximum temperature ever recorded was 4 °F in 1994.

By the end of the 2017–2018 winter season, Erie had accumulated 198.5 inches of snow, which broke the previous record of 149.1 inches set in 2000–2001 and became the snowiest season on record.

Erie, Pennsylvania/ Wikipedia

About Erie

In 1972, Erie was given the All-America City Award.

The city was named after the Native American Erie people, who inhabited the area until the mid-17th century. As the home port of Oliver Hazard Perry's flagship Niagara, the city is also referred to as the "Flagship City."

It's also known as "Gem City" due to the water's gem-like appearance when the sun shines.

In 2012, Erie held the Perry 200, a commemoration celebrating 200 years of peace between the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada following the War of 1812 and the Battle of Lake Erie.

