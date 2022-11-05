Greer, SC

This Is One of the Snowiest Town in South Carolina

Diana


Annie Spratt/ Unsplash

The city of Greer is located in South Carolina's Greenville and Spartanburg counties. The 2020 Census showed the town has a population of 35,308. 

The Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin Metropolitan Statistical Area includes Greer.  The city is a part of Upstate South Carolina's Greenville-Spartanburg-Anderson, SC Combined Statistical Area.

Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP), which serves Greenville, Spartanburg, and the Upstate, is located close to Greer. The largest BMW manufacturing facility in North America is located in Greer.

The South Carolina Inland Port, an intermodal facility near Greer, is where containers are received and transported by rail to the Port of Charleston.


Greer, South Carolina/ Wikipedia

The Snowiest Town in South Carolina

Greer experiences hot, humid summers, bitterly cold winters, all-year-round precipitation, and partially cloudy skies. The average annual temperature ranges between 34°F and 89°F, seldom falling below 21°F or rising over 95°F.

Between May 25 and September 14 is the hot season, which has an average daily high temperature exceeding 81°F and lasts for 3.7 months. In Greer, July is the warmest month of the year, with an average high of 88°F and a low of 70°F.

The average daily high temperature falls below 59°F during the cold season, which lasts for 3.0 months from November 27 to February 27. With an average low of 34°F and a high of 52°F, January is the coldest month of the year in Greer.

The snowy season lasts for 2.7 months, from December 11 to March 3, and averages at least 1.0 inches of snowfall every 31 days. Greer experiences an average snowfall of 2.7 inches in January, which is also the snowiest month.

From March 3 to December 11, or 9.3 months, there is no snow on the ground. Around July 21, there is the least amount of snowfall, with an average accumulation of 0.0 inches.


Greer, South Carolina/ Wikipedia

About Greer

Greer was named after James Manning Greer, whose ancestors may be traced back to Scotland and Ireland. Many of his ancestors still live in the area. John Greer Sr., who surveyed his land in Laurens County in 1750, was a descendant of James Manning Greer.

Prior to the arrival of the Greer passengers aboard the ship The Falls in 1764, John and his family were already in Laurens County.

John Greer's family settled at Duncans Creek Presbyterian Church, between the creek and the Enoree River. James Manning Greer, John Srgreat .'s grandson, relocated his family near Greenville in an area that became known as Greer's Station.


Zac Gudakov/ Unsplash

In what is now Greer's downtown, businesses were established by merchants, blacksmiths, and doctors. The Bank of Greer's, Greer's first bank, opened its doors in 1900. In 1914, Greer received a second railroad connection from the Piedmont and Northern Railway. Greer attracted business since it has two running train lines.

For local farmers, the railway meant enormous money since it allowed them to export their commodities, mostly cotton and peaches. Greer also developed into a textile manufacturing hub, with Victor, Franklin, Apalache, and Greer Mills among its successful mills. 

The city's industrial base started to expand and diversify after World War II. The construction of a new high school and hospital. For shopping, people traveled from Spartanburg and Greenville to downtown Greer.

Interstate 85 and the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport were both inaugurated in the early 1960s. In the 1970s, imports wrecked the textile sector and nearly made Greer a ghost town, but the locals banded together to draw in new business.

