The Snowiest and Coldest Place in California Is a Ghost Town

A ghost town, with rich history, is California's snowiest and coldest town.

Bodie is a ghost town in Mono County, California, United States, located in the Bodie Hills east of the Sierra Nevada mountain range. It is located at an elevation of 8,379 feet, about 75 miles southeast of Lake Tahoe and 12 miles east-southeast of Bridgeport.

After the discovery of a profitable gold line in 1876 (146 years ago), Bodie became a boom town, with a population of 7,000-10,000 by 1879.

After decades of deterioration, the community was referred to as a "ghost town" by 1915 (107 years ago). The Bodie Historic District has been designated as a National Historic Landmark by the U.S. Department of the Interior.

The Methodist Church Bodie, California/ Wikipedia

Snowiest and Coldest Place

Bodie, which is part of USDA Plant Hardiness Zone 5, is a unique example of the dry-summer subarctic climate (Köppen climatic classification Dsc), with hot to cold summers and lengthy, snowy winters.

Winds that gust to around 100 mph have been known to cross the valley. Even in the summer, the nights are chilly, frequently falling well below freezing.

Bodie rivals Utqiagvik, Alaska, with an average of 303 nights below freezing annually, and no month has ever been fully frost-free. Usually, only two nights per year on average exceed 50 °F.

High elevation (8,400 feet) and a relatively exposed plateau, with nothing in the way of a natural encircling wall to shield the long, flat piece of land from the elements, are the specific causes of the harsh weather.

There are 22.7 days per year with highs above 80 °F, 19.6 days per year with highs below freezing, and 35 nights per year with lows below 0 °F.

On July 21, 1988, a temperature of 91 °F was recorded as the highest; on February 13, 1903, a temperature of 36 °F was recorded as the lowest, along with a maximum temperature of 4 °F.

11.79 inches of precipitation fall on average each year, with January typically being the wettest month and August often being the driest.

93.2 inches of snowfall on average each year. 1965 was the snowiest year, with 269 inches. The month of January 1969 saw 97.1 inches of snowfall.

Town's history

Following the discovery of gold by a group of prospectors in 1859, Bodie began as a small mining camp.

Bodie was an isolated mining camp with a few prospectors and company employees until the Standard Company discovered a deposit of gold-bearing ore in 1876, which led to the town's transformation into a Wild West boomtown.

Bodie had between 7,000 and 10,000 residents and about 2,000 structures by 1879.

Bodie's mines produced gold and silver worth an estimated US$34 million between 1860 and 1941 (in 1986 prices, or $85 million in 2021).

From late 1877 through mid-to-late 1880, Bodie had a boom.

Map of Bodie (1890) Bodie, California/ Wikipedia

Becoming a ghost town

In 1880, the town started to decline. Promising mining booms in Butte, Montana; Tombstone, Arizona; and Utah lured men away from Bodie. Bodie developed into a family-oriented community. The mines were thriving despite the population reduction, and in 1881 Bodie's ore production reached a peak of $3.1 million.

There were 698 individuals living there in 1910, mostly families who opted to remain in Bodie rather than go on to more lucrative strikes.

In 1914, mining profits were as low as $6,821.

James S. Cain purchased everything from the town's lands to the mining claims and reopened the Standard mill to previous employees, making a profit of almost $100,000 in 1915. But, this didn't stop the town's decline.

The last mine closed in 1942 as a result of War Production Board order L-208, which shut down all non-essential gold mines in the United States during World War II. Mining was never restarted after the war.

In 1915, Bodie was classified as a "ghost town."

The US Federal Census recorded a total population of 120 individuals in Bodie by 1920. Throughout nearly half of the twentieth century, Bodie had permanent residents. From 1877 through 1942, Bodie had a post office.

Now

In 1961, the town was declared a National Historic Landmark, and the state legislature authorized the establishment of Bodie State Historic Park in 1962.

A total of 170 structures remained. Bodie has been designated as the official state gold rush ghost town of California.

Bodie was planned to close in 2009 and again in 2010. The California state legislature reached a budget settlement that allowed the state's Parks Closure Commission to keep the park operational. The park is still open as of 2022 and is now managed by the Bodie Foundation.

Visitors can walk through the alleys of the city, which were once full of people, and now are full of memories and history.